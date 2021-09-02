You are here

REVIEW: Sandra Oh takes ‘The Chair’ to the top of its class
“The Chair” is on Netflix. (Supplied)
REVIEW: Sandra Oh takes ‘The Chair’ to the top of its class
  • New Netflix comedy isn’t afraid to find laughs among serious issues
LONDON: In a world dominated by true crime, big-budget fantasy and reality TV, Netflix has stumbled upon that rarest of gems — a truly great original comedy show. Perhaps ‘stumbled upon’ is a little unfair. Any show that casts Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass as its leads and includes David Duchovny playing a ludicrous version of himself clearly has an instinct for comedy. But in addition to the laughs, “The Chair” is packed with smarts too.




Oh plays Dr Ji-Yoon Kim, the new chair of English at the fictional (yet clearly New England-inspired) Pembroke University. (Supplied)

Oh plays Dr Ji-Yoon Kim, the new chair of English at the fictional (yet clearly New England-inspired) Pembroke University. With enrolments dropping in classes taught by her aging staff, and her exciting young professors butting heads with the out-of-touch senior management, Kim has more plates spinning than most. So the last thing she needs is for her recently bereaved friend, colleague and crush Dr Bill Dobson (Duplass) to wind up at the center of a scandal surrounding an off-hand comment during a lecture.

“The Chair” somehow manages to cram a plethora of different issues into its six short episodes. And all of them — be it cancel culture, systemic racism, institutional misogyny, freedom of speech, the gender pay gap or a dozen others — avoid being glossed over or skirted around. And what’s even more impressive is it’s done without scrimping on the laughs, whether scripted or physical.

At the heart of the show’s success is Oh’s pitch-perfect balance of quiet strength, empowered agency, and brilliant comedic timing. Duplass is equally entertaining, and when two lead actors clearly enjoy sparking off one another so much, the rest of the show takes care of itself — though creators Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman deserve great credit too.

“The Chair” is funny, clever and smart — and unafraid of tackling some pretty serious issues. Jokes about topics such as fascism don’t typically make for great comedy shows, but this one is a welcome exception to the rule.

Topics: The Chair Sandra Oh

Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Edited and translated by W. Allyn Rickett

Named for the famous Chinese Minister of State, Guan Zhong (d. 645 B.C.), the Guanzi is one of the largest collections of ancient Chinese writings still in existence. With this volume, W. Allyn Rickett completes the first full translation of the Guanzi into English. This represents a truly monumental effort, as the Guanzi is a long and notoriously difficult work. It was compiled in its present form about 26 B.C. by the Han dynasty scholar Liu Xiang and the surviving text consists of some 76 anonymous essays dating from the fifth century B.C. to the first century B.C.
The 42 chapters contained in this volume include several which present Daoist theories concerning self-cultivation and the relationship between the body and mind as well as the development of Huang-Lao political and economic thought. The “Dizi zhi” chapter provides one of the oldest discussions of education in China.
The “Shui di” chapter refers to the circulation of blood some 2,000 years before the discoveries of William Harvey in the West. Other chapters deal with various aspects of statecraft, Yin-Yang and Five Phases thought, folk beliefs, seasonal calendars, and farming. Perhaps the best-known chapters are those that deal with various methods of controlling and stimulating the economy. They constitute one of the world’s earliest presentations of a quantity theory of money. Throughout the text, Rickett provides extensive notes. He also supplies an introduction to the volume and a comprehensive index.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan
Haiyatea offers a range of premium teas. Instagram
Updated 01 September 2021
Shams El-Mutwalli

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan
Updated 01 September 2021
Shams El-Mutwalli

DUBAI: Food writer, recipe developer and founder of Instagram blog Pass Me the Dimsum, Haiya Tarik, recently launched her own artisanal tea brand called Haiyatea as a testament to her admiration of Japanese culture and cuisine.

Haiyatea offers a range of teas, including matcha, sencha, gyukoro, hojicha and genmaicha sourced from Japan. The online store offers merchandise like the Komorebi tea leaf strainer, and candles placed inside traditional Japanese tea cups that are stocked in limited quantities. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIYATEA (@haiyatea)

“The word Haiyatea sounds like ‘Hayati,’ which in Arabic means ‘my life,’ so it was really a very meant to be kind of thing,” the founder told Arab News Japan.

The launch of the brand is rooted in Tarik’s fascination with tea which motivated her to become a certified tea sommelier.

Her sommelier certification was acquired from the International Tea Masters Association, where she was taught by a Japanese tea connoisseur who studied tea for 30 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIYATEA (@haiyatea)

Trips to Tencha farms in Kyoto fortified Tarik’s passion for tea and the unique processing methods used in Japan.

“What amazes me about it, is that the time the Japanese tea farmers save through semi-mechanical harvesting and the CTC method of processing” they spend time “perfecting the cultivars and natural flavors of the teas. What makes matcha and gyukoro so special, for example, is that it is shaded for three weeks prior to harvest. The lack of sunlight makes the leaves work harder, makes the roots starchier and therefore concentrates the amino acids, making for a sweeter tea that’s richer in L-theanine. It’s a very involved and mindful process, producing superior and unparalleled quality teas,” Tarik explained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIYATEA (@haiyatea)

Tarik is from Pakistan, was brought up in Saudi Arabia and moved to Dubai eight years ago. She said her upbringing did not expose her to Japanese culture, but upon learning more about it she resonates with many of its elements.

“I just resonate so much with how committed the Japanese are towards achieving perfection,” she said.

Her appreciation of Japanese culture extends beyond her love of tea as Tarik frequently shares posts about the traditional Japanese dishes she serves up, including chawanmushi, okonomiyaki, katsu curry, onigiri, soba and gyozas.

Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi feature film “Scales,” which was submitted to this year’s Academy Awards as Saudi Arabia’s contender, is now available to stream on Netflix, following an award-winning festival season and cinema releases in Saudi Arabia and the US.

Directed by Shahd Amin, the fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures. When her time comes, she decides to break with tradition and forge her own path.

“Scales” was made in the UAE. (Supplied)

After premiering in 2019, “Scales,” produced by the UAE’s Image Nation Abu Dhabi, has been shown at more than a dozen competitive global festivals, winning the prestigious Verona Film Club award for innovative filmmaking at the Venice International Film Festival, Best Picture at Singapore International Film Festival and the Best Film and Best Actress awards at the Saudi Film Festival.

Ameen — known for her short film “Eye & Mermaid,” which premiered at the Dubai Film Festival in 2013 — said that the film is an artistic comment on patriarchal societies.

Scales” was submitted to this year’s Academy Awards as Saudi Arabia’s contender. (Supplied)

“‘Scales’ tells a visceral story about growing up as a woman in a patriarchal society, offering an allegorical take on a universal theme that will resonate with audiences around the world,” Ameen previously said in a statement. 

Topics: Netflix Scales

Sofia Boutella is one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars. File/Getty Images
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood star Sofia Boutella is set to join the star-studded cast of upcoming horror pic “Cuckoo,” it’s been announced. The French-Algerian actress will star alongside “Euphoria” actress Hunter Shafer, US actor John Malkovich and British actress Gemma Chan. Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot, and Proschat Madani round out the cast.

The forthcoming film will be directed by German writer and director Tilman Singer, who’s first feature film “Luz” debuted at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival and won the Special Jury Prize for Best Horror Film at Fantastic Fest as well as Best Film at the Milan Film Festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

American film production and distribution company Neon is financing the horror project which is set to commence principal photography in April 2022.

Details about the project are still scarce so it is not yet known what role Boutella will take on in the film.

Neon’s previous projects include “Parasite,” “I, Tonya” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

Boutella is certainly one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. The “Atomic Blonde” actress recently wrapped up filming for the Wyatt Rockefeller-directed film “Settlers” and is set to begin shooting sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang” alongside an all-star cast that includes Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis and Steven Yuen.

The actress recently wrapped up filming for the Wyatt Rockefeller-directed film “Settlers.” Supplied

The Algiers-born star was also recently cast in “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a new series from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

Meanwhile, her latest film, “Prisoners of the Ghostland” starring Nicolas Cage, made its world premiere at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival in February to critical acclaim.

Boutella got her big break after she was cast in a Nike commercial seemingly by accident. The Los Angeles-based dancer-turned-actress told GQ magazine, “I just showed up and I got it.”

The star put aside her modeling and dancing career — she previously toured with Madonna as a backup dancer — to pursue acting and took Hollywood by storm, quickly gaining a reputation as one to watch.

She made her acting debut in the 2014 blockbuster “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” a British spy thriller featuring Colin Firth.

She now has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451” and “The Mummy,” in which she starred alongside Tom Cruise.

Topics: Sofia Boutella

Bella Hadid will serve as the co-founder and partner. Instagram
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bella Hadid is joining Kin Euphorics, a tonic and wellness drink brand, as the co-founder and partner, according to Business of Fashion.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old revealed on Instagram that she has some news she could not wait to reveal to her fans.

“15 yr old Me @ my first job would have never expected to have achieved what is about to happen tomorrow…I am so grateful!!!!! I can’t wait to show you one of the biggest blessings in my life… Stay tuned (sic),” she wrote on the photo-sharing platform alongside a carousel of throwbacks of her as a teenager making acai bowls at her first job, SunLife Organics in Malibu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Kin Euphorics, founded by Saudi Arabia-raised Jen Batchelor, is a non-alcoholic tonic that was “made to transform the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a conscious act of better being,” per the beverage brand’s official website.

The drink boasts ingredients such as reishi mushroom, l-theanine and gaba, with benefits that, according to the brand, include reducing stress and anxiety, boosting concentration and improving overall wellness.

The name Kin Euphorics is a nod to the Greek word “euphoros” – meaning a state of well being.

The brand has plans to launch during New York Fashion Week, taking place from Sept. 8 - 12.

“There are a lot of creative people, but with creativity comes a sort of brokenness or unbalancedness. I feel that people deserve to feel good all the time…” Hadid told Business of Fashion. “That’s why being able to come into this business and bring this back into our fashion industry is super important to me.”

Topics: Bella Hadid

