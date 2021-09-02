You are here

  Burgerizzr sets IPO share price at nearly $44

Burgerizzr sets IPO share price at nearly $44

Burgerizzr sets IPO share price at nearly $44
Its advisor and lead manager Emirates NBD Capital KSA is yet to coordinate with Tadawul to finalize the date of the listing. (Supplied)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Burgerizzr sets IPO share price at nearly $44

Burgerizzr sets IPO share price at nearly $44
  • A total of 725,000 ordinary shares were fully subscribed
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Burgerizzr’s initial public offering is taking shape, with the setting of the final offer price at SR165 ($43.9) per share, the company announced in a stock filing.

A total of 725,000 ordinary shares were fully subscribed, representing 29 percent of the company’s total shares, the filing said.

Its advisor and lead manager Emirates NBD Capital KSA is yet to coordinate with Tadawul to finalize the date of the listing.

Topics: Burgerizzr IPO Food restaurant

Oil markets surplus to widen in 2022 as OPEC+ will push more crude

Oil markets surplus to widen in 2022 as OPEC+ will push more crude
Updated 01 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil markets surplus to widen in 2022 as OPEC+ will push more crude

Oil markets surplus to widen in 2022 as OPEC+ will push more crude
  • OPEC+ is expected to pump an extra 5.9 million barrels per day from now till next September
Updated 01 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: The oil market, which is seeing a deficit this year, is expected to see a widening surplus next year on the back of OPEC+ supply hikes and more crude coming from the US.

Global oil production could rise by almost 2m b/d next year, Francisco Blanch, Bank of America’s head of global commodities and derivatives research, said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

OPEC+ is expected to pump an extra 5.9 million barrels per day from now till next September, and in addition to this the bank expects to see “a fair amount of US supply,” Blanch said. “We think that next year there could be close to a two million barrel per day increase in global output, with the US taking the lion’s share of that oil," he told Bloomberg.

OPEC and its allies expect oil markets will continue to tighten this year even as they revive output, but then flip into surplus in 2022.

Blanch said oil demand will be limited until international travel picks up again. This might be hard to see as IATA’s data today showed the passenger travel market is far from going back to pre-pandemic levels. 

Meanwhile, US crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels last week to 425.4 million barrels, US crude oil inventories are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

US gasoline rose by 1.3 million barrels last week to 227.2 million barrels, U.S. gasoline is about -2 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Iraq’s total oil exports for August rose to 3.054 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.9 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

OPEC+, have fulfilled a goal of removing excess oil from the global market and it is now important to keep the market balanced, Russia’s top negotiator, Alexander Novak said.

Global oil demand is seen growing by 5.8-6 million barrels per day this year, Novak also told reporters on Wednesday, adding he saw the global oil market fully restored next year.

Chinese independent oil refiners returned to the physical market in recent weeks, aiding a recovery in Asian demand after a crackdown had spurred buyers to scale back activity. Jet-fuel demand in Asia suffered a blow last month as the delta coronavirus variant flared, prompting airlines to cut services.

Reviving Louisiana refineries shut by Hurricane Ida could take weeks and cost operators tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue as water and electrical power are slowly restored, analysts said this week.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. said on Wednesday it could sell some or all of its oil and gas assets as part of a broader strategic review.

Brent crude fell 93 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $70.70 a barrel by (15:07 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.00, or 1.5 percent, to $67.50 a barrel.

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+

Saudi state agencies push for more delivery apps businesses

Saudi state agencies push for more delivery apps businesses
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi state agencies push for more delivery apps businesses

Saudi state agencies push for more delivery apps businesses
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission on Wednesday signed an agreement with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monshaat, to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in delivery applications, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement envisages cooperation with financing agencies to develop programs for small and medium enterprises operating in the delivery sector.

Under the deal, the Monshaat Academy will also offer training to entrepreneurs aspiring to join the industry, SPA reported.

Topics: delivery apps General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) #SMEs CITC

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks
Updated 01 September 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks

ITFC signs $15m deals with Uzbekistan banks
Updated 01 September 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 

TASHKENT: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. on Wednesday in Tashkent signed $15 million financing agreements with banks of Uzbekistan along with a program to help the country’s financial institutions transform along international lines.

The event was held along the sidelines of the 46th Islamic Development Bank Group Annual Meeting in Uzbekistan.

ITFC CEO Hani Salem Sonbol said: “ITFC’s vision is to become a leading provider of trade solutions to its member countries.”

He said his organization is committed to the restoration of economic growth in the post-COVID era, which is evident from “our COVID-19 Response Strategy in which ITFC provided $1.1 billion of trade financing.”

Topics: IsDB ITFC Uzbekistan Finance economy

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output
Updated 01 September 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output

OPEC+ agrees to continue raising production amid US pressure to accelerate output
  • OPEC+ to lift oil production by 400,000 bpd in October as planned
Updated 01 September 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: The OPEC+ group of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to stick with a schedule of gradual production increases, resisting pressure from the US to speed up the pace at which it lifts output.

The group will raise production by 400,000 barrels a day in October as planned, it said in a statement today. The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4.

“While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates,” it said.

OPEC+ revised its 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million bpd, up from a previous 3.28 million bpd. The group predicts demand will grow by 5.95 million bpd this year after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020. However, demand only rose by some 3 million bpd in the first half of 2021, according to Reuters.

“It’s a good decision. Under the current circumstances there is not much for OPEC+ to do but to extend the agreed cuts for another month,” London-based oil analyst Abdulsamad Alawadhi told Arab News.

The White House last month called for faster output increases by OPEC+ as the benchmark Brent crude contract rose above $70 per barrel, close to multi-year highs.

Brent traded 0.3 percent lower at $71.39 at 7:36 p.m. Riyadh time.

Topics: #OPEC #opec+ #oil #oilmarket

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May
Updated 01 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May

Ether jumps above $3,500 for the first time since May
  • Ethereum’s market dominance increasing gradually
Updated 01 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

 

RIYADH: Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded above $3,500 on Wednesday for the first time since May 18.

The cryptocurrency traded at $3,554.38 up 5.32 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.  After days of decline, Bitcoin inched upward rising by 0.13 percent to $47,361.46 at 6:35 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum’s market dominance also reportedly increased to 18.9 percent while the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, witnessed a decline of 40 percent.

Data also showed that Ether surged to a three-and-a-half month high after Ethereum set a new daily coin burning record.

According to a report by MacRumours, Twitter could soon enable users to tip creators using bitcoin after the recent update to the "Tip Jar" feature.

The report said that it will offer users a tutorial on bitcoin, including details about the Lightning Network and custodial vs. noncustodial wallets. It also clarified to users that a Strike account is required to use this feature.

Twitter also recently announced job opportunities in its payments division with experience in crypto.

Regulation

Nigel Green, CEO and founder of DeVere Group, asserts that the head of the US financial regulator is right about cryptocurrency trading platforms, and they should be regulated.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday he said: “While he was technology neutral, crypto assets were no different than any others when it came to public policy requirements including investor protection, guarding against illicit activity and maintaining financial stability.”

While Chinese state-owned financial institutions revealed that they aimed to allow holders of the digital “yuan” to obtain investment funds and insurance products using the new currency. Two Chinese banks are expanding their pilot programs for the national digital currency.

Topics: CRYPTO #ethereum bitcoin

