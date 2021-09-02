You are here

  4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia's Papua region

4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia’s Papua region

4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia’s Papua region
In this photo taken in May 2019, and released by the West Papua Liberation Army-Free Papua Organization, men and boys from the West Papua Liberation Army pose with weapons in the Nduga region of the central highlands, Papua province, Indonesia. (AP)
  • More than 30 military and intelligence forces joined together to find the attackers
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Attackers believed to be West Papua rebels killed four soldiers and wounded two others in an attack on a military post in Indonesia’s troubled easternmost region, authorities said Thursday.
About 50 attackers believed to be members of the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, stormed the post and attacked the six soldiers with arrows, machetes and axes early Wednesday, the West Papua regional military command spokesman Hendra Pesireron said in a statement.
The two badly injured soldiers were evacuated from the post in Kisor village of Maybrat district for treatment, Pesireron said.
More than 30 military and intelligence forces joined together to find the attackers, he said.
A spokesperson for the rebels couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.
Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the mineral-rich region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.
Rebel attacks have spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.
Police on Wednesday arrested 4 suspected members of the separatist Liberation Army group and accused them of involvement in the killings of two construction workers in Yahukimo district, where the two bodies were found burned at a bridge project in Aug. 23.
Four other workers were killed days earlier in the same district.

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises
Updated 4 sec ago

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises

Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises
Updated 4 sec ago
BERLIN: Angela Merkel will leave office as one of modern Germany’s longest-serving leaders and a global diplomatic heavyweight, with a legacy defined by her management of a succession of crises that shook a fragile Europe rather than any grand visions for her own country.
In 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy, Merkel did end military conscription, set Germany on course for a future without nuclear and fossil-fueled power, enable the legalization of same-sex marriage, introduce a national minimum wage and benefits encouraging fathers to look after young children, among other things.
But a senior ally recently summed up what many view as her main service: as an anchor of stability in stormy times. He told Merkel: “You protected our country well.”
“All the major crossroads you had to navigate ... we never mapped out in any election program — they came overnight and you had to govern well,” Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said.
Merkel passed her first test in 2008, pledging at the height of the global financial crisis that Germans’ savings were safe. Over the following years, she was a leading figure in the effort to save the euro currency from the debt crisis that engulfed several members, agreeing to bailouts but insisting on painful spending cuts.
In 2015, Merkel was the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. She allowed in hundreds of thousands and insisted that “we will manage” the influx, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners.
And in the twilight of her career — she announced in 2018 that she wouldn’t seek a fifth term — she led a COVID-19 response that saw Germany fare better than some of its peers.
On the international stage, Merkel insisted on seeking compromises and pursuing a multilateral approach to the world’s problems through years of turbulence that saw the US drift apart from European allies under President Donald Trump and Britain leave the European Union.
“I think Ms. Merkel’s most important legacy is simply that, in such a time of worldwide crises, she provided for stability,” said Ralph Bollmann, a biographer of Merkel and a journalist with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
There was “a constant succession of crises that were really existential threats and raised questions over the world order we are used to, and her achievement is that she led Germany, Europe and perhaps to some extent the world fairly safely through that, for all that you can criticize details,” Bollmann said.
Before winning the top job in 2005, he noted, Merkel campaigned as “a chancellor of change, who wanted to make Germany more modern,” seeking deeper economic reforms and a more socially liberal approach than her center-right party had previously taken.
But she ditched much of her economic agenda after almost blowing a huge poll lead by turning off voters with talk of far-reaching reforms, instead embracing what she called an approach of “many small steps.” Along with a pragmatic willingness to jettison conservative orthodoxy such as conscription when opportune, it enabled her to dominate the center ground of German politics.
Crises consumed so much energy that “not much time was left to deal with other issues,” Bollmann said. There is plenty of unfinished business: Merkel has conceded that “the lack of digitization in our society” is a problem, ranging from notoriously patchy cell phone reception to many health offices using faxes to transmit data during the pandemic.
Merkel’s political longevity is already historic. Among democratic Germany’s post-World War II leaders, she lags only Helmut Kohl, who led the country to reunification during his 1982-98 tenure. She could overtake even him if she is still in office on Dec. 17. That’s feasible if parties are slow to form a new government after the Sept. 26 election.
Merkel, 67, insists that others must judge her record. Still, she highlighted a few achievements at a rare campaign appearance last month, starting with the reduction of the number of unemployed in Germany from over 5 million in 2005 to under 2.6 million now.
Predecessor Gerhard Schroeder, whose welfare-state trims and economic reforms were beginning to kick in when he left office, arguably deserves part of the credit.
Merkel also inherited a plan to exit nuclear power from Schroeder, but abruptly accelerated it following the meltdowns at Japan’s Fukushima plant in 2011. More recently, she set in motion Germany’s exit from coal-fueled power.
The chancellor pointed to progress on renewable energy, saying its share of the German energy mix has risen from 10 percent to well over 40 percent. Merkel was often referred to as the “climate chancellor” in her early years, but also has drawn criticism for moving too slowly; her government this year moved forward the date for reducing German greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” to 2045, after the country’s top court ruled that previous plans place too much of the burden on young people.
Merkel praised her government’s drive to improve Germany’s public finances, which enabled it to stop running up new debt from 2014 until the coronavirus pandemic pushed it into huge rescue packages. Opponents argue that it skimped on necessary investments in infrastructure.
“I could talk about how we saved the euro,” she said, adding that “our principle of combining the affected countries’ own responsibility with solidarity was exactly the right method to give the euro a future.” Merkel’s austerity-heavy approach was resented deeply in parts of Europe and controversial among economists, but allowed her to overcome reluctance at home to bail out strugglers.
Whatever the ultimate verdict, Merkel can celebrate a unique end to her tenure: she is set to become the first German chancellor to leave power when she chooses.

Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes 'possible'

Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes 'possible'
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes 'possible'

Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes 'possible'
  • The U.S. military ousted the Taliban from power in the fall of 2001 and fought against them for the 19 years that followed
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's “possible” the United States will seek to coordinate with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others.
Milley did not elaborate, and his comment Wednesday did not appear to suggest immediate plans to work with the Taliban.
U.S. military commanders coordinated daily with Taliban commanders outside the Kabul airport over the past three weeks to facilitate the evacuation of more than 124,000 people. But that was a matter of convenience for both parties and not necessarily a sign that they will pursue, or even want, a regular relationship in the future.
The U.S. military ousted the Taliban from power in the fall of 2001 and fought against them for the 19 years that followed.
The extent and nature of a U.S.-Taliban relationship, now that the war is over, is one of the key issues to be worked out. The U.S. diplomatic presence in Kabul has been moved to Doha, Qatar. President Joe Biden has noted several times recently that the Taliban are avowed enemies of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, suggesting a shared interest with the United States.
At a Pentagon news conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Milley called the Taliban “ruthless” adding, “Whether or not they change remains to be seen.” He suggested that the recent cooperative arrangement with the Taliban at Kabul airport was not necessarily a model for the future.
“In war you do what you must in order to reduce risk to mission and force, not what you necessarily want to do,” Milley said.
Biden has promised further targeting of the IS group in Afghanistan in response to the IS suicide bombing last week at a Kabul airport gate that killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. On Saturday the U.S. military carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan that it said killed two IS planners. On Tuesday, Biden said, “To ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet,” referring to the IS group.
Targeting Islamic State militants or other extremist groups, such as al-Qaida, will be more difficult with no U.S. military forces on the ground and no friendly government forces with which to share intelligence on extremist networks. But the Biden administration asserts that it can contain these groups by monitoring and potentially striking with assets based elsewhere in the region.
Although the Taliban oppose IS, it's far from clear that they will be inclined to work with the U.S. military or the Central Intelligence Agency now that they have regained power in Kabul. Milley has recent experience with Taliban leaders; twice last year, most recently in December, he met face-to-face with them in an attempt to slow their attacks on the U.S.-backed Afghan government, which collapsed in mid-August, triggering the frantic U.S.-led evacuation.
Austin sounded at least as skeptical as Milley regarding the possibility that the coordination in recent days at the Kabul airport suggests a future relationship with the Taliban.
“I would not make any leaps of logic to broader issues,” said Austin.
Both Austin and Milley commanded troops in Afghanistan during the 20-year war and their comments at Wednesday's news conference largely focused on tributes to those who served in Afghanistan, including those who died or were wounded. They also thanked all who contributed to the final airlift, which Austin called the largest evacuation of civilians in American history.
Milley and Austin urged war veterans to view their service as worthwhile and appreciated by the American public, while acknowledging that the memories can be painful.
“War is hard. It’s vicious. It’s brutal. It’s unforgiving,” Milley said. "Yes, we all have pain and anger. When we see what has unfolded over the last 20 years and over the last 20 days, that creates pain and anger.”
With the U.S. involvement in the war over and all American military out of the country, Biden is grappling with the prospects of a new relationship with the Taliban. He has tasked Secretary of State Antony Blinken with coordinating with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, has described the U.S. relationship with the Taliban during the evacuation as “very pragmatic and very businesslike,” saying they helped secure the airport. But other reports from people in Afghanistan described shootings, violence and Taliban moves to block desperate Afghans from getting through the gates.
Biden in an address to the nation Tuesday defended his decision to end America's longest war and withdraw all U.S. troops by an Aug. 31 deadline.
“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden declared from the White House. "And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”
Biden is coming under heavy criticism, particularly from Republicans, for his handling of the evacuation. But he said it was inevitable that the final departure from two decades of war, first negotiated with the Taliban for May 1 by former President Donald Trump, would have been difficult, with likely violence, no matter when it was planned and conducted.
“To those asking for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask, ‘What is the vital national interest?’" Biden said. He added, "I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan.”

Special Afghans make a run for the border as Taliban promise ‘all-inclusive’ govt ‘within 2 weeks’
World
Afghans make a run for the border as Taliban promise ‘all-inclusive’ govt ‘within 2 weeks’

Former Danish minister faces trial for separating migrant couples

Former Danish minister faces trial for separating migrant couples
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

Former Danish minister faces trial for separating migrant couples

Former Danish minister faces trial for separating migrant couples
  • It's the third time since 1910 that a member of government has been tried by the Court of Impeachment
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

COPENHAGEN: A former Danish immigration minister goes on trial on Thursday in a rarely used impeachment court accused of illegally separating couples who arrived in the country to claim asylum.
The 26 judges of the special court, which only convenes to try former or current members of government, will determine whether Inger Stojberg violated the European Convention on Human Rights.
Law professor Frederik Waage pointed out that it was only the third such case in more than a century, calling it “historic.”
Stojberg ordered the separation of 23 couples in 2016 where the woman was under 18 — though the age differences were mostly small — without examining the cases individually.
She is also accused of “lying to or misleading” parliamentary committees when informing them of her decision.
The 48-year-old ex-minister denies any wrongdoing.
Stojberg repeatedly made headlines in the international media for her handling of immigration issues during her 2015-2019 tenure as minister in the previous Liberal-led government.
She has since quit her party but remains a lawmaker.
Addressing parliament in February when lawmakers voted to try her, Stojberg said she did “the only political and humane thing” to combat forced child marriages.
“Imagine arriving in a country like Denmark, a country of equality, as a young girl victim of a forced marriage, and you discover that instead of giving you the possibility to break free of your forced marriage, the state forces you to stay together in an asylum reception center,” she said.
Of Denmark’s 179 members of parliament, 139 voted in favor of the impeachment trial. Thirty were opposed and 10 were absent.
As minister in a center-right government backed by the populist anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, Stojberg was responsible for Denmark’s ultra-restrictive immigration policy.
She boasted of having passed more than 110 amendments curbing immigrants’ rights, sparking controversy in 2017 when she posted a picture of herself on social media celebrating her 50th amendment cracking down on immigration.
During her mandate, she also passed a law allowing Denmark to confiscate migrants’ valuables to finance their stay in Denmark.
This is only the third time since 1910 that a member of government has been tried by the Court of Impeachment.
The last case dates back to 1993, when former justice minister Erik Ninn-Hansen was found guilty of illegally suspending family reunifications for Sri Lankan refugees in 1987 and 1988. He was handed a suspended four-month prison sentence.
If impeached, Stojberg will likely be ordered to pay a fine, said Waage of the University of Southern Denmark.
“In the case of Erik Ninn-Hansen, people probably died as a result of his decisions. In the case of Inger Stojberg, it’s not as serious,” he said.
He said he believed Stojberg’s actions may have violated the European convention, which stipulates that families must not be separated.
The Social Democratic government that took over in 2019 has not rolled back immigration restrictions — rather it has introduced some even tougher initiatives.
But Waage noted that the current government was keen to show that it does not violate the law.
The Court of Impeachment has scheduled 46 days of hearings.

Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders
World
Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders

Afghan Americans express concern for friends and relatives

Afghan Americans express concern for friends and relatives
Updated 02 September 2021
Laila Alhusini

Afghan Americans express concern for friends and relatives

Afghan Americans express concern for friends and relatives
  • The humanitarian crisis has become more complicated by last week’s suicide bombing
Updated 02 September 2021
Laila Alhusini

Afghan Americans said they are concerned for their family and friends after the Taliban took control of their home country, and fear for those who worked closely with the US forces.

The whole world watched as chaos gripped Afghanistan last week when thousands of Afghans rushed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul hoping to leave the country following the Taliban return.

Taliban fighters took sweeping control of the country ending nearly two decades of American control earlier this month.

Halima Kazem, an American Afghan journalist and expert on Afghan affairs, said the American invasion of Iraq in 2004 left Afghanistan as a “fragile state.”

“When I was living in Afghanistan, we as journalists could definitely see the changes in those years, especially leading up to the US invasion in Iraq,” Kazem said.

“I remember when that happened in 2004. The country was in a fragile, vulnerable state and the work was far from being done.”

Kazem said the US invasion of Iraq 16 years ago left the door open for the Taliban to make a comeback into Afghanistan.

Scenes from the Kabul airport last week showed crowds racing towards American aircraft about to take off, while others desperately tried to climb on the wings or shoved their way up a staircase.

The number of people that want to leave the country is still increasing. There are a reported 2.2 million Afghan refugees already in neighboring countries while 3.5 million people are homeless at the border due to the crisis.

Farzana Nabi, an American Afghan expert who worked with the US Army for a decade, said she can sum up what happened in Afghanistan to four main points: hubris, political failures, military missteps, and the failure to learn from history.

“The US thought that state-building would be the best approach,” Nabi said. “It was a western model of democracy which failed to account for the reality of a country of people who do not necessarily identify along the national lines.”

During an interview on the “Bridge” show hosted by Sahar Khamis and broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network, Nabi said the Afghan government and army lacked a coherent strategy after the US withdrawal. All of that despite extensive support during the past two decades from the US military that included training more than 300,000 fighters and more than 3.3 billion dollars in funding.

“The US underestimated the people in Afghanistan and thought of them as backward people who were ill-equipped and did not have the capacity to take down a superpower like itself,” Nabi said.

“We took our eye off of Afghanistan at the time we became very much engaged in Iraq, and I think that is where we left this vacuum that they started to fill.”

Kazem agreed that the Americans made many miscalculations: “And I am not alone in that assessment.”

Kazem said the humanitarian crisis has become more complicated by last week’s suicide bombing that killed 73 people, including 13 US service members, and left hundreds wounded. Despite the US administration’s commitment to a smooth exodus, there are still Americans and Afghan allies trapped with no access to the airport.

“I have actually been contacted by two interpreters whom I worked with back in 2012 who are both begging me to get in touch with whomever I can at the state department to help them out,” Kazem said. “It is heart-wrenching because you feel like your hands are tied.”

Nabi called the situation in Afghanistan “scary,” as she believes the Taliban is only sharing what information it wants to share with the international community.

On the other hand, Halima said the confusion at the airport in Kabul and the large number of people wanting to leave choked the process. She said it could have been avoided if the US government had processed the visa applications for Afghans who worked as translators or interpreters for the US government and military.

“The army did not have a plan to secure the airport,” Halima said. “I do not know if they could predict what would happen. They did not think it would escalate so quickly.”

US may have to coordinate with Taliban on Daesh
World
US may have to coordinate with Taliban on Daesh

Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis

Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
Updated 01 September 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis

Sri Lanka cracks down on food hoarders as prices soar during economic crisis
  • Authorities fix low prices for basic goods, including rice and sugar, in attempt to control inflation; profiteers face six months in jail
  • ‘The government has seized more than 5,000 metric tonnes of hoarded sugar from errant traders,’ minister told Arab News
Updated 01 September 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities took action on Wednesday to control rapidly rising costs of basic goods by fixing prices and confiscating stocks. It came a day after they declared an economic emergency triggered by a sharp fall in the value of the country’s currency as a result of a foreign-exchange crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced wide-ranging emergency regulations on Tuesday. They apply to the supply, hoarding and pricing of staple foods such as rice and sugar, in an effort to control rising inflation. Private banks are running out of foreign-exchange reserves to finance imports following a steep decline in the value of the Sri Lankan rupee, which has fallen by 7.5 percent against the dollar this year.

Officials said they have already seized large amounts of sugar and other staple goods from rogue traders, and urged all suppliers to comply with the new fixed prices.

“The government has seized more than 5,000 metric tonnes of hoarded sugar from errant traders,” Janaka Wakkumbura, the state minister for small plantation crops, told Arab News.

He added that authorities have “enough stocks for the next five months,” and have capped the price of sugar, for example, at 130 rupees ($0.65) a kilogram, almost half the pre-crisis cost of 240 rupees. There are stiff penalties for those who ignore the new rules and continue to charge higher prices.

“Violators could face up to six months in prison and have their goods taken,” Wakkumbura said.

Rajapaksa appointed a retired army officer, Maj. Gen. M. S. P. Nivunhella, as commissioner general of essential services to coordinate the supply of basic goods and oversee operations.

“The authorized officers will be able to take steps to provide essential food items at a concessionary rate to the public by purchasing stocks of essential food items,” Rajapaksa said on Tuesday before declaring the economic emergency.

“These items will be provided at government-guaranteed prices, or based on the customs value on imported goods, to prevent market irregularities.”

Lasantha Alagiyawanna, the state minister for consumer protection, said legal action will be taken against unregistered traders by next week.

“To control the price of sugar and rice, a special order was issued on June 11, 2021, authorizing the registration of paddy (unprocessed rice), rice and wheat flour stores under the Consumer Affairs Authority Act,” he said. “Still, middlemen were hoarding stocks of rice and creating an artificial shortage.”

His ministry has closed 52 unregistered paddy storage facilities during raids in the past week in the North Central Province, he added.

The shortages have resulted in long queues outside stores in recent days as people scramble to buy food and other commodities. This is despite a strict 16-day curfew, which ends on Monday, to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the country of 21 million struggles to contain an outbreak that is claiming more than 200 lives a day.

Schoolteacher Shaheera Rozmin told Arab News that the prices of food and other items are “fluctuating daily.”

“Some imported medicines are being sold at a 50 percent increase, citing the new dollar rate,” she said. “I hope these new rules will do some good for consumers.”

Retailers said the price increases were solely the result of “artificial demand created by traders who hoard important food stocks.”

Mohammed Fazeel, general manager of the Mutti-Rice Wholesale Center in Colombo, told Arab News: “The hoarders buy the paddy at a higher rate from the farmers than from the government and resell it at exorbitant prices.”

He added that despite the government fixing the price of rice at 98 rupees per kilo and onions and potatoes at 120 rupees, the rules “are not strictly followed.”

In an attempt to ease the financial crisis in Sri Lanka, the International Monetary Fund, the Bank of China and the Bank of Bangladesh on Wednesday pledged more than $1.2 billion in loans to strengthen the island nation’s foreign reserves.

Special Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants
World
Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants

