Bahrain's Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document

Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document
The deal will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million. (Supplied)
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document

Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document
  • Bank as given an initial price guidance of around 200 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year US dollar-denominated senior Islamic bonds
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

MANAMA: Bahrain-headquartered Ahli United Bank has given an initial price guidance of around 200 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year US dollar-denominated senior Islamic bonds, a document showed on Thursday.

HSBC and JPMorgan are joint global coordinators. Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Kamco Invest, KFH Capital, Kuwait International Bank and Mashreq are joint lead managers, the document from one of the banks reviewed by Reuters showed.

The deal, expected to launch later on Thursday, will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million.

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi mining sector is witnessing a significant transformation and a high demand from investors since the launch of the new Mining Investment Law early this year, said Khaled Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

There will be international demand for the sector in the future, he said during an interview with Al Arabiya. The Kingdom is the fourth largest country in the world for importing minerals, he said.

The International Future Metals Conference in its first session next January, will constitute a platform for mining investments in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, he said.

Opportunities for mineral wealth in the Kingdom are estimated at $1.3 trillion, he said.

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022
  • The Mansoura and Masarah gold mine project in Al Khurmah Governorate in the Makkah region will have a production capacity of 250,000 ounces of gold and silver
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expecting to start production from two major gold mines in mid-2022, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The Mansoura and Masarah SR3.3 billion ($880 million) gold mine project in Al Khurmah Governorate in the Makkah region will have a production capacity of 250,000 ounces of gold and silver.

The number of workers in the mine in the construction phase exceeds about 4,500 employees, with a localization rate of 20 percent.

The total employees will reach 900 in the operation stage, with a localization rate of 49 percent. The mine will process the ore using “Autoclave” technology, a unique technology for extracting gold that is used in five locations around the world.

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida
Updated 02 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida
  • Brent crude gained 2.5 percent to $73.34 a barrel, the highest level since July 30.
Updated 02 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

JEDDAH: Oil prices rose to a one-month high on Thursday after a report yesterday showed US inventories fell last week and about 80 percent of the country’s Gulf of Mexico production remained offline following Hurricane Idaho

Brent crude gained 2.5 percent to $73.34 a barrel at 6:17 p.m. Riyadh time, the highest level since July 30. US West Texas Intermediate added 2.8 percent to $70.49.

US crude oil inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 27, the EIA said yesterday, compared with a median analyst estimate of 2.8 million barrels.

Oil prices also benefited from continued signs of economic recovery and a weaker dollar. Reports on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims declined last week while layoffs dropped to the lowest level since in more than 24 years in August.

Louisiana oil refineries shut by Hurricane Ida could take weeks to restart, costing operators tens of millions of dollars in lost revenues as they wait for water and electrical power to be restored, analysts said.

Crude output in Venezuela’s key Orinoco oil belt plunged by a quarter to less than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August due to a shortage of diluents needed to blend with the region’s extra-heavy crude, documents seen by Reuters showed.

Oil producer EnQuest (ENQ.L) on Thursday warned that annual output would be at the lower end of its previously forecast range, primarily owing to declines at its Magnus field in the UK’s North Sea, sending its shares down more than 7 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday its trading arm has closed a $1.2 billion credit facility with a group of seven local and international banks.

India’s gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters
The company made the decision after engaging with the US government
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Western Union Co is resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday, a decision he said was in line with a US push to allow humanitarian activity to continue after the Taliban's takeover.

The world's largest money-transfer firm and MoneyGram International Inc, another global remittance provider, suspended services in Afghanistan  two weeks ago after the Islamist militia captured Kabul at lightning speed.

But an easing of security concerns following the completion of the Taliban's conquest of the country opened the way for the reopening this week of banks, which the money-transfer firms rely on to dispense and collect funds.

Jean Claude Farah, Western Union's president in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the reopening of banks, plus a push by the United States to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, had given the American company confidence to resume services on Thursday.

"Much of our business involving Afghanistan is low-value family and support remittances that support basic needs of the people there, so that's the grounding that we have and why we want to reopen our business," Farah told Reuters.

"We've engaged with the US government, which has conveyed that allowing humanitarian activities, including remittances, to continue are consistent with US policy."

The flow of funds from migrant workers overseas is a key lifeline for many Afghans and has helped the economy of one of the world's poorest nations weather years of violence and instability. 

The United Nations says about half of the population requires aid amid the second drought in four years.

— Reuters

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks
ADNOC has struck the deal with seven banks
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday its trading arm has closed a $1.2 billion credit facility with a group of seven local and international banks.

The loan will be used to finance ADNOC Global Trading's trade flows and growth, the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

The banks involved in the deal are Standard Chartered, HSBC, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, SMBC and UniCredit Bank.

"The oversubscription of the latest credit facility demonstrates the trust in AGT and its strong shareholding structure," the state-owned oil company said, without disclosing by how much the deal was oversubscribed.

Martijn Rutters, chief financial officer at ADNOC Global Trading, said on LinkedIn the deal was oversubscribed two times as a result of strong interest from banks.

ADNOC Global Trading is a joint venture between ADNOC, which holds 65%, Italy's Eni with a 20 percent share and Austria's OMV with a 15 percent stake.

It went live in 2020 to trade refined products and supply feedstocks. It is "active in the products and paper markets for third party barrels as well as derivatives," according to ADNOC's website.

"As we continue to expand our operations into new markets, opening new offices in Asia, Europe, and the US, we have the right systems, people, and credit facilities in place to deliver an ambitious business plan," Rutters said.

 

— Reuters

