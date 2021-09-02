You are here

Binance US eyes IPO; NFT craze persists: market wrap

Binance US eyes IPO; NFT craze persists: market wrap
The US affiliate of Binance is eyeing an initial public offering within three years.
DUBAI: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is back trading above $50,000 after days of decline. It’s up 5.19 percent at $50,074.87 as of 04:18 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether was up 6.33 percent, trading at $3.774.23.

Other crypto news:

The US affiliate of Binance is eyeing an initial public offering within three years, CoinDesk has reported, citing its CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Zhao was quoted saying Binance.US “is just going to do what Coinbase did,” referring to the company’s earlier move to go public.

It comes as the exchange platform struggles through several country investigations against it.

In the non-fungible token (NFT) scene, a new text-based fantasy game is gaining traction.

According to a CoinDesk report, “Loot: (for Adventurers)” has already attracted $46 million in sales and a total market cap of $180 million – in just five days.

Some, including the founder himself, are worried about the sky-high prices of NFTs in the project, describing it as a sign of market unsustainability.

A new survey in Russia found that three out of four investors would rather buy cryptocurrency than gold or fiat.

The Association of Forex Dealers poll saw only a little over 14 percent of the respondents said they would put money into fiat, Bitcoin.com has reported.

The study also showed that even among those who have never traded digital assets, most were already thinking of investing in crypto.

In Iran, the ministry of industries, mining, and trade has denied claims that illegal crypto mining was causing electricity shortages in the country.

“Figures announced by Tavanir seem to be highly exaggerated. The consumption of illegal miners is considerably lower than the 2,000 megawatts estimated by the utility,” the ministry’s Director of Investment Planning Alizera Hadi, was quoted as saying.

American online marketplace Shop.com has announced accepting crypto as payment, Bitcoin.com has reported.

Its COO Steve Ashley said: “Today I’m announcing that Shop.com is going to be offering bitcoin, ethereum, and several other cryptocurrencies through Bitpay,” during the Marter America Worldwide Shop.com 2021 International Convention on Wednesday.

Morocco's economy is set to grow quicker than previously thought thanks to a strong vaccine rollout and a resurgent agricultural sector, according to research company Capital Economics.

Analysis by the firm predicts the North African country will see higher-than-anticipated GDP growth over 2021-23, with a 9 percent expansion this year, followed by a rise of 3.8-4 percent in 2022-23.

This would leave GDP around 10 percent above its pre-pandemic level by end-2023, although still around 2 percent below its pre-virus trend.

Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, praised Morocco's COVID-19 vaccination programme for contributing towards the economic optimism, saying it "has been the strongest in the region outside of the Gulf and far ahead of many other countries on the African continent, with close to 50 percent of the population has now received at least one vaccine dose."

Another bonus has come from improved weather conditions which have helped the agricultural sector bounce back from a disastrous 2020, when wheat output fell 36 percent to its lowest level since 2007.

Tuvey warned that one potential headwind for Morocco could come from the tourism sector, which directly accounts for 8 percent of the country's GDP.

He said: "Travel restrictions imposed by the UK and the EU – two key sources of tourists – on Morocco mean that the tourist arrivals were depressed during the peak summer months for a second year running.  

"The hope is that further progress with Morocco’s vaccination programme will persuade policymakers in other parts of the world to ease travel restrictions to the country."

Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document

Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document
  Bank as given an initial price guidance of around 200 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year US dollar-denominated senior Islamic bonds
MANAMA: Bahrain-headquartered Ahli United Bank has given an initial price guidance of around 200 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year US dollar-denominated senior Islamic bonds, a document showed on Thursday.

HSBC and JPMorgan are joint global coordinators. Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Kamco Invest, KFH Capital, Kuwait International Bank and Mashreq are joint lead managers, the document from one of the banks reviewed by Reuters showed.

The deal, expected to launch later on Thursday, will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million.

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power launches IPO

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power launches IPO
  Company plans to issue 85.3 million shares, representing 11.67 percent of the company after a capital increase
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian utility developer ACWA Power on Thursday announced its intention to float on the Riyadh bourse in an initial public offering (IPO) sources have said could raise more than $1 billion.
The company, which is half-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, plans to issue 85.3 million shares, representing 11.67 percent of the company after a capital increase.
Just over 81.2 million shares, representing 11.1 percent of the company, will be offered to the public.
Around 4.14 million shares, representing 0.57 percent of the company, will be allocated to certain employees of the company and its subsidiaries as part of the employee IPO grant plan.
ACWA Power’s IPO is expected to raise more than $1 billion, valuing the company about $10 billion, two sources have told Reuters on condition of anonymity, asking not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
ACWA Power originally planned an IPO in early 2018 but the plan was delayed by problems with a power plant project in Turkey, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq sign maritime transport, trading agreements

Saudi Arabia and Iraq sign maritime transport, trading agreements
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iraq have signed a cooperation agreement covering transport companies, ships and personnel, SPA reported.

The deal offers mutual recognition of documents of ships and sailors for both countries, and a coordination of the positions of the two nations in international maritime conferences.

The two countries also agreed to increase the volume of trade exchange through Al Jadida-Arar port by placing a limit of four hours per container to get goods processed.

The road linking the port and the Saudi border will also be expanded. 

The agreement was signed by the Saudi minister of transport and logistic services and chairman of the transport general authority Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Iraqi minister of transport Nasser Al-Shibli.

It is the latest move by the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which is focusing on enhancing cooperation between the two countries at a strategic level.

80 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains offline post-Ida

80 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains offline post-Ida
  Almost 1.5 million barrels per day of oil and 1.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output was shut in as of Wednesday
Four fifths of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil and gas production remains offline due to Hurricane Ida, one of the biggest storms to hit the US in the past 150 years.

Almost 1.5 million barrels per day of oil and 1.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output was shut in as of Wednesday,the US Bureau of Safety & Environmental Enforcement said.

That represents 17 percent of total oil production in the US, and 5 percent of the natural gas output, while about 45 percent of the US’s refining capacity is in the Gulf Coast region.

“As was the case with major hurricane and storm events during the 2016-2020 period, we estimate the cumulative production outage impact to be equivalent to five and a half days of maximum capacity, assuming rapid reactivation to start as soon as 31 August,” Rystad Energy said in a statement, according to Upstream.

Kosmos energy said in a statement it was too early to give an estimated timeline for restoring production while the company is assessing its subsea production facilities.

