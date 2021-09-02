You are here

World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency

World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency
Reuters

World food prices jumped in August after two consecutive months of decline, pushed up by strong gains for sugar, vegetable oils and some cereals, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.788 billion tonnes in 2021, down on its previous estimate of 2.817 billion tonnes but still up on 2020 levels.

FAO's food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 127.4 points last month compared with 123.5 in July.

The July figure was previously given as 123.0.

On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.9 percent in August.

FAO's cereal price index was 3.4 percent higher in August from the previous month, with lower harvest expectations in several major exporting countries shunting up world wheat prices by 8.8 percent month-on-month, while barely surged 9.0 percent.

By contrast, maize and international rice prices declined.

FAO's sugar index rose 9.6 percent from July, pushed up by concerns over frost damage to crops in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter. Good production prospects in India and the European Union helped mitigate these concerns to a degree.

Vegetable oil prices rose 6.7 percent, with palm oil prices hitting historic highs due to continued concerns over production levels and resulting inventory drawdowns in Malaysia. Quotations for rapeseed oil and sunflower oil also rose.

Meat prices edged up slightly in August, as strong purchases from China supported ovine and bovine meat prices and solid import demand from East Asia and the Middle East lifted poultry prices, FAO said.

The dairy price index edged slightly lower on the month.

FAO said the fall in its estimate for world cereal production this year was triggered by persistent drought conditions in several major producing countries.

Among the major cereals, the forecast for wheat production saw the biggest downward revision -- down 15.2 million tonnes since July to 769.5 million tonnes -- due mainly to adverse weather conditions in the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The forecast for world cereal utilization in 2021/22 was cut by 1.7 million tonnes from July to 2.809 billion tonnes, still 1.4 percent higher than in 2020/21.

The estimate for world cereal stocks by the close of seasons in 2021/22 was lowered by 27.0 million tonnes since July to 809 million tonnes, pointing to a decline of 0.9 percent on stock levels registered at the start of the period, FAO said. 
 

UAE to mark 50th year with 50 economic projects
DUBAI: UAE leaders are set to announce 50 economic projects, with a focus on entrepreneurship, circular economy, and the fourth industrial revolution, as the country marks its 50th anniversary.

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed will announce the national projects on Sept. 5.

“The UAE is starting a new season in a different way this year. We will announce a series of 50 significant economic projects starting from September 5 to lead the next phase of growth,” the Dubai ruler said on Twitter.

The projects will cover economic and social development, according to a government statement, and will explore opportunities in entrepreneurship, as well as application of the fourth industrial revolution.

The country also aims to double its foreign direct investment, and promote its position as a global incubator of talent and investors.

It will come as the UAE embarks on an ambitious diversification strategy, which is a common theme among governments in the Gulf region.

“The people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed said.

Binance US eyes IPO; NFT craze persists: market wrap
DUBAI: Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is back trading above $50,000 after days of decline. It’s up 5.19 percent at $50,074.87 as of 04:18 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether was up 6.33 percent, trading at $3.774.23.

Other crypto news:

The US affiliate of Binance is eyeing an initial public offering within three years, CoinDesk has reported, citing its CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Zhao was quoted saying Binance.US “is just going to do what Coinbase did,” referring to the company’s earlier move to go public.

It comes as the exchange platform struggles through several country investigations against it.

In the non-fungible token (NFT) scene, a new text-based fantasy game is gaining traction.

According to a CoinDesk report, “Loot: (for Adventurers)” has already attracted $46 million in sales and a total market cap of $180 million – in just five days.

Some, including the founder himself, are worried about the sky-high prices of NFTs in the project, describing it as a sign of market unsustainability.

A new survey in Russia found that three out of four investors would rather buy cryptocurrency than gold or fiat.

The Association of Forex Dealers poll saw only a little over 14 percent of the respondents said they would put money into fiat, Bitcoin.com has reported.

The study also showed that even among those who have never traded digital assets, most were already thinking of investing in crypto.

In Iran, the ministry of industries, mining, and trade has denied claims that illegal crypto mining was causing electricity shortages in the country.

“Figures announced by Tavanir seem to be highly exaggerated. The consumption of illegal miners is considerably lower than the 2,000 megawatts estimated by the utility,” the ministry’s Director of Investment Planning Alizera Hadi, was quoted as saying.

American online marketplace Shop.com has announced accepting crypto as payment, Bitcoin.com has reported.

Its COO Steve Ashley said: “Today I’m announcing that Shop.com is going to be offering bitcoin, ethereum, and several other cryptocurrencies through Bitpay,” during the Marter America Worldwide Shop.com 2021 International Convention on Wednesday.

Vaccine rollout helping Morocco's economy bounce-back from Covid
Morocco's economy is set to grow quicker than previously thought thanks to a strong vaccine rollout and a resurgent agricultural sector, according to research company Capital Economics.

Analysis by the firm predicts the North African country will see higher-than-anticipated GDP growth over 2021-23, with a 9 percent expansion this year, followed by a rise of 3.8-4 percent in 2022-23.

This would leave GDP around 10 percent above its pre-pandemic level by end-2023, although still around 2 percent below its pre-virus trend.

Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, praised Morocco's COVID-19 vaccination programme for contributing towards the economic optimism, saying it "has been the strongest in the region outside of the Gulf and far ahead of many other countries on the African continent, with close to 50 percent of the population has now received at least one vaccine dose."

Another bonus has come from improved weather conditions which have helped the agricultural sector bounce back from a disastrous 2020, when wheat output fell 36 percent to its lowest level since 2007.

Tuvey warned that one potential headwind for Morocco could come from the tourism sector, which directly accounts for 8 percent of the country's GDP.

He said: "Travel restrictions imposed by the UK and the EU – two key sources of tourists – on Morocco mean that the tourist arrivals were depressed during the peak summer months for a second year running.  

"The hope is that further progress with Morocco’s vaccination programme will persuade policymakers in other parts of the world to ease travel restrictions to the country."

Bahrain's Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document
MANAMA: Bahrain-headquartered Ahli United Bank has given an initial price guidance of around 200 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year US dollar-denominated senior Islamic bonds, a document showed on Thursday.

HSBC and JPMorgan are joint global coordinators. Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Kamco Invest, KFH Capital, Kuwait International Bank and Mashreq are joint lead managers, the document from one of the banks reviewed by Reuters showed.

The deal, expected to launch later on Thursday, will be of benchmark size, which typically means at least $500 million.

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power launches IPO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian utility developer ACWA Power on Thursday made an announcement on the Tadawul stock exchange that it intends to proceed with its plan to float on the Riyadh bourse.

Riyad Capital, Citigroup Saudi Arabia, J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Company and Natixis Saudi Arabia Investment Company will act as financial advisors, book-runners, and underwriters on the potential initial public offering, ACWA said in a statement on the Tadawul.

The company, 50 percent owned by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF), plans to issue 81,199,299 new ordinary shares, representing 11.1 percent of the company’s enlarged share capital. 4,137,552 shares, representing 0.57 percent of the company’s share capital after the capital increase, will be awarded to certain employees of the company and its subsidiaries.

Substantial shareholders, defined as those who own 5 percent or more of the company's share capital prior to the offering, will be subject to a six-month lock-up period during which they will not be able to sell their shares. Substantial shareholders are the PIF, Vision International Investment Company and Al Rajhi Holding Group Co., ACWA said in the statement.

ACWA will use the net proceeds of the offering to strengthen its balance sheet and fund future projects in the energy and water desalination sectors over the next five years, it said.

"We are deeply honoured that the Public Investment Fund has entrusted us with spearheading the implementation of the National Renewable Energy Programme and proud to be a national champion, making tangible contributions to Vision 2030 initiatives," Mohammad A. Abunayyan, chairman of the board of directors, said in the statement. "ACWA Power Affordable, low-carbon power generation and water desalination is critical for the sustainable development of economies."

The IPO could raise more than $1 billion, valuing the company at about $10 billion, according to Reuters. 

ACWA Power originally planned an IPO in early 2018 but the plan was delayed by problems with a power plant project in Turkey, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.

