Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida
80 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico production is shut in post Hurricane Ida. (Reuters)
Updated 02 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida

Oil rises to one-month high on declining inventories as US output falls post-Ida
  • Brent crude gained 2.5 percent to $73.34 a barrel, the highest level since July 30.
Updated 02 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

JEDDAH: Oil prices rose to a one-month high on Thursday after a report yesterday showed US inventories fell last week and about 80 percent of the country’s Gulf of Mexico production remained offline following Hurricane Idaho

Brent crude gained 2.5 percent to $73.34 a barrel at 6:17 p.m. Riyadh time, the highest level since July 30. US West Texas Intermediate added 2.8 percent to $70.49.

US crude oil inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 27, the EIA said yesterday, compared with a median analyst estimate of 2.8 million barrels.

Oil prices also benefited from continued signs of economic recovery and a weaker dollar. Reports on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims declined last week while layoffs dropped to the lowest level since in more than 24 years in August.

Louisiana oil refineries shut by Hurricane Ida could take weeks to restart, costing operators tens of millions of dollars in lost revenues as they wait for water and electrical power to be restored, analysts said.

Crude output in Venezuela’s key Orinoco oil belt plunged by a quarter to less than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August due to a shortage of diluents needed to blend with the region’s extra-heavy crude, documents seen by Reuters showed.

Oil producer EnQuest (ENQ.L) on Thursday warned that annual output would be at the lower end of its previously forecast range, primarily owing to declines at its Magnus field in the UK’s North Sea, sending its shares down more than 7 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday its trading arm has closed a $1.2 billion credit facility with a group of seven local and international banks.

India’s gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Topics: #oil #oilmarket

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister

Saudi Arabia offers big mining opportunities to global investors, says minister
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi mining sector is witnessing a significant transformation and a high demand from investors since the launch of the new Mining Investment Law early this year, said Khaled Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

There will be international demand for the sector in the future, he said during an interview with Al Arabiya. The Kingdom is the fourth largest country in the world for importing minerals, he said.

The International Future Metals Conference in its first session next January, will constitute a platform for mining investments in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, he said.

Opportunities for mineral wealth in the Kingdom are estimated at $1.3 trillion, he said.

Topics: #mining #saudi

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022

Saudi Arabia to add 250k ounces of gold, silver supply mid-2022
  • The Mansoura and Masarah gold mine project in Al Khurmah Governorate in the Makkah region will have a production capacity of 250,000 ounces of gold and silver
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expecting to start production from two major gold mines in mid-2022, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The Mansoura and Masarah SR3.3 billion ($880 million) gold mine project in Al Khurmah Governorate in the Makkah region will have a production capacity of 250,000 ounces of gold and silver.

The number of workers in the mine in the construction phase exceeds about 4,500 employees, with a localization rate of 20 percent.

The total employees will reach 900 in the operation stage, with a localization rate of 49 percent. The mine will process the ore using “Autoclave” technology, a unique technology for extracting gold that is used in five locations around the world.

Topics: #gold #mining #saudi

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters
The company made the decision after engaging with the US government
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters

Western Union restarting money-transfers to Afghanistan: Reuters
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Western Union Co is resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday, a decision he said was in line with a US push to allow humanitarian activity to continue after the Taliban's takeover.

The world's largest money-transfer firm and MoneyGram International Inc, another global remittance provider, suspended services in Afghanistan  two weeks ago after the Islamist militia captured Kabul at lightning speed.

But an easing of security concerns following the completion of the Taliban's conquest of the country opened the way for the reopening this week of banks, which the money-transfer firms rely on to dispense and collect funds.

Jean Claude Farah, Western Union's president in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the reopening of banks, plus a push by the United States to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, had given the American company confidence to resume services on Thursday.

"Much of our business involving Afghanistan is low-value family and support remittances that support basic needs of the people there, so that's the grounding that we have and why we want to reopen our business," Farah told Reuters.

"We've engaged with the US government, which has conveyed that allowing humanitarian activities, including remittances, to continue are consistent with US policy."

The flow of funds from migrant workers overseas is a key lifeline for many Afghans and has helped the economy of one of the world's poorest nations weather years of violence and instability. 

The United Nations says about half of the population requires aid amid the second drought in four years.

— Reuters

Topics: Western Union Afghanistan

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks
ADNOC has struck the deal with seven banks
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday its trading arm has closed a $1.2 billion credit facility with a group of seven local and international banks.

The loan will be used to finance ADNOC Global Trading's trade flows and growth, the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

The banks involved in the deal are Standard Chartered, HSBC, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, SMBC and UniCredit Bank.

"The oversubscription of the latest credit facility demonstrates the trust in AGT and its strong shareholding structure," the state-owned oil company said, without disclosing by how much the deal was oversubscribed.

Martijn Rutters, chief financial officer at ADNOC Global Trading, said on LinkedIn the deal was oversubscribed two times as a result of strong interest from banks.

ADNOC Global Trading is a joint venture between ADNOC, which holds 65%, Italy's Eni with a 20 percent share and Austria's OMV with a 15 percent stake.

It went live in 2020 to trade refined products and supply feedstocks. It is "active in the products and paper markets for third party barrels as well as derivatives," according to ADNOC's website.

"As we continue to expand our operations into new markets, opening new offices in Asia, Europe, and the US, we have the right systems, people, and credit facilities in place to deliver an ambitious business plan," Rutters said.

 

— Reuters

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC)

World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency

World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's sugar index rose 9.6 percent from July,
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency

World food prices jumped in August says UN food agency
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

World food prices jumped in August after two consecutive months of decline, pushed up by strong gains for sugar, vegetable oils and some cereals, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.788 billion tonnes in 2021, down on its previous estimate of 2.817 billion tonnes but still up on 2020 levels.

FAO's food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 127.4 points last month compared with 123.5 in July.

The July figure was previously given as 123.0.

On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.9 percent in August.

FAO's cereal price index was 3.4 percent higher in August from the previous month, with lower harvest expectations in several major exporting countries shunting up world wheat prices by 8.8 percent month-on-month, while barely surged 9.0 percent.

By contrast, maize and international rice prices declined.

FAO's sugar index rose 9.6 percent from July, pushed up by concerns over frost damage to crops in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter. Good production prospects in India and the European Union helped mitigate these concerns to a degree.

Vegetable oil prices rose 6.7 percent, with palm oil prices hitting historic highs due to continued concerns over production levels and resulting inventory drawdowns in Malaysia. Quotations for rapeseed oil and sunflower oil also rose.

Meat prices edged up slightly in August, as strong purchases from China supported ovine and bovine meat prices and solid import demand from East Asia and the Middle East lifted poultry prices, FAO said.

The dairy price index edged slightly lower on the month.

FAO said the fall in its estimate for world cereal production this year was triggered by persistent drought conditions in several major producing countries.

Among the major cereals, the forecast for wheat production saw the biggest downward revision -- down 15.2 million tonnes since July to 769.5 million tonnes -- due mainly to adverse weather conditions in the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The forecast for world cereal utilization in 2021/22 was cut by 1.7 million tonnes from July to 2.809 billion tonnes, still 1.4 percent higher than in 2020/21.

The estimate for world cereal stocks by the close of seasons in 2021/22 was lowered by 27.0 million tonnes since July to 809 million tonnes, pointing to a decline of 0.9 percent on stock levels registered at the start of the period, FAO said. 
 

Topics: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO food prices

