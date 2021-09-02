You are here

Daesh ‘Beatle’ expected to plead guilty

Alexanda Kotey at a security center in Kobani, Syria, March 30, 2018. (AP Photo)
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

  • Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member Daesh cell was dubbed the ‘Beatles’ by their captives due to their British accents
  • Deciding to change his plea to guilty could indicate that Kotey has reached a deal with prosecutors based on his cooperation
AFP

ALEXANDRIA, United States: Alexanda Kotey, a member of the notorious Daesh kidnapping cell dubbed the “Beatles,” was expected to plead guilty Thursday in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages.

The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington posted a notice this week for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey, a former British national and one of two kidnap cell members brought to the United States for trial.

Kotey, 37, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, were flown from Iraq in October to face trial for involvement in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

After the two suspects were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces in Syria, they were turned over to US forces in Iraq.

Britain, which did not want to put them on trial at home, stripped them of their UK nationality.

But their transfer to the United States was made possible only after the US authorities assured London they would not seek the death penalty in the case.

Appearing from prison before Judge TS Ellis by video link on October 9, both pleaded not guilty.

Deciding to change his plea to guilty could indicate that Kotey has reached a deal with prosecutors based on his cooperation. But any such deal would have to be approved by the judge.

Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member Daesh cell was dubbed the “Beatles” by their captives due to their British accents.

They were allegedly involved in abducting American, European and Japanese hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.

They allegedly tortured and killed their victims, including by beheading, and Daesh released videos of the murders for propaganda purposes.

Alleged ringleader Mohamed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015 while the fourth “Beatle,” Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges.

Kotey and Elsheikh supervised detention facilities for hostages and allegedly coordinated ransom negotiations conducted by email, according to the US authorities.

The pair also engaged in a “prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against hostages,” they said.

A US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Daesh group leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Syria in 2019 was code-named Task Force 8-14, in reference to the birthday of the young aid worker Mueller.

She was working with the Danish Refugee Council when she was abducted in northern Syria in 2013.

Mueller’s parents say she was tortured before being handed over to Al-Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her repeatedly before killing her.

Topics: Alexanda Kotey El Shafee Elsheikh Mohamed Emwazi Aine Davis

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus

Syrian air defenses confront hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Syrian air defenses confronted hostile missiles in the sky of Damascus, the state news agency said early on Friday.
Syrian TV showed scenes from the air defenses confronting the targets in the sky of Damascus.

Topics: Syria Israel

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority
Updated 35 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority
Updated 35 min 7 sec ago
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian man died Thursday and at least 15 more were wounded in night clashes with the Israeli army near the Gaza Strip border, the local health ministry said.
The 26-year-old man died of bullet injuries in the abdomen in the northern Jabaliya area, it said. One of the wounded was in a serious condition.
AFP journalists said there were protests in several areas along the border with projectiles being used against Israeli troops who riposted at times.
Several factions in Gaza had called for demonstrations to protest in particular against Israel’s almost 15-year-long blockade of the coastal enclave.
Earlier this week, Barel Hadaria Shmueli, an Israeli special forces sniper shot during clashes with Palestinians on August 21, died of his injuries.
The August 21 violence left around 40 people wounded, according to Hamas, Gaza’s rulers, including a 12-year-old Palestinian boy and a 32-year-old man.
It was a return to the marches of 2018, when Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and the right of Palestinians to return to lands they fled or were expelled from when the Jewish state was founded.
Hamas and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years, which ended with an informal truce.
But incendiary balloons have continued to be launched from the Palestinian territory toward Israel in the months since, with Israel blaming Hamas and often retaliating with air strikes.
Israel on Wednesday said it would ease Gaza restrictions despite unrest, expanding Gaza’s fishing zone, increasing its water supply and allowing more Palestinian traders and goods to enter the Jewish state.
Israel said it was completely opening the Kerem Shalom crossing for the passage of equipment and goods and increasing water supply to the Gaza Strip by an additional 5 million cubic meters, or 175 million cubic feet.

Topics: Gaza Israel

Tehran gets hard-line mayor

Updated 02 September 2021
AP

Tehran gets hard-line mayor

AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s Interior Ministry has approved a new hard-line mayor for the capital, Tehran, after a city council election.
Alireza Zakani, 55 heads a parliamentary research center, and he was one of the seven approved 2021 presidential candidates.
He withdrew from the race to support the eventual winner, fellow hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.
Zakani previously served as a lawmaker. He was also the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer unit at Tehran University in 1999.
Zakani replaces Pirouz Hanachi, an architecture professor at the Fine Arts Faculty of Tehran University. He had also previously served as the deputy mayor for urban development.
16 killed in bus plunge
Iran’s state TV said 16 people were killed and 12 injured in the country’s west when a mini-bus plunged off a road into a valley. The accident happened in the Kurdish province of the Kordestan region on Thursday.
According to the report, 12 injured people were taken to hospital in Sanandaj city.
The country’s emergency organization deployed a rescue helicopter and an ambulance bus, as well as six ambulances to the scene.

Topics: Iran

Egypt plans high-tech leap with state-of-the-art new capital

Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Egypt plans high-tech leap with state-of-the-art new capital

  • The New Administrative Capital is designed to hold 6.5 million residents and is expected to open to its first civil servants later this year.
Reuters

CAIRO: In Egypt’s new capital on the outskirts of Cairo, residents will use smart cards and apps to unlock doors and make payments, and surf the web on public Wi-Fi beamed from lampposts.
A network of at least 6,000 cameras will monitor activity on every street, tracking pedestrians and vehicles to regulate traffic and report suspicious activity.
Its “smart city” design is a world away from parts of the existing sprawling capital.
The city being built from scratch in the desert — so far called the New Administrative Capital — is designed to hold 6.5 million residents and is expected to open to its first civil servants later this year.
How much Egypt’s center of gravity shifts from Cairo to the new capital, 45 km from the Nile, is unclear. For many ordinary Egyptians, for whom the bustling city has been home for generations, the move and cost would be unthinkable.
But for those who do make the switch, they are promised a single app for paying utility bills, accessing local services, and reporting complaints and problems.
Officials say advanced technology systems will help reduce waste by detecting leaks or faults, and by allowing residents to keep an eye on consumption.
“Through their mobile app a citizen will be able to manage all their life affairs from their mobile phone,” said Mohamed Khalil, head of technology for the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), the military and government-owned company building the city.
Authorities plan to repeat and synchronize the technology through other developments championed under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for whom the new city is a flagship project.
“This model is being applied in all the 14 new cities that are being established ... one of our goals is the integration of cities,” said Khalil.
Some Egyptians see the technological boost as long overdue.
“It’s all very useful for the citizen,” said Tark Habib, a 53-year-old trader speaking in central Cairo, where the Mugamma, the headquarters of Egyptian bureaucracy in recent decades, is being emptied.
Technology and communications contracts for the new capital total $640 million, which could rise to $900 million in later phases, Khalil said. Partners include Huawei, Orange and Mastercard.
A surveillance system developed by Honeywell will “monitor crowds and traffic congestion, detect incidents of theft, observe suspicious people or objects, and trigger automated alarms in emergency situations,” the company says.
As building work continues, the level of scrutiny — or any concerns over it — has yet to be tested.
Officials say surveillance technology would be aimed at detecting crime and enhancing safety, and that data will be protected by Egyptian law and international standards.

Topics: Egypt

Millions of jabs, stored in UAE warehouse, ready to be shipped

Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters
AP

Millions of jabs, stored in UAE warehouse, ready to be shipped

  • The HOPE Consortium said it has handled around 65 million vaccine doses in more than 40 countries so far
Reuters AP

ABU DHABI, PARIS: Millions of COVID-19 vaccines sit in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi, waiting to be shipped globally and injected into peoples arms.
Outside, the temperature is soaring. Inside, the warehouse is kept at around 4 Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit), and its ultra-cold storage fridges at -81 Celsius.
The building in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Industrial Zone is part of the HOPE Consortium, a commercial vaccine logistics group set up by the emirate last year as global demand for storage and shipment of COVID-19 shots soared.
It recently expanded its services in partnership with Via Medica International Healthcare to take vaccines on the last mile of their journey from airports to people in countries with limited logistical or healthcare capabilities, to avoid vaccine wastage.
“Vaccines are important but vaccinations are even more important,” Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics Head Robert Sutton said.
The HOPE Consortium said it has handled around 65 million vaccine doses in more than 40 countries so far.
“A typical supply chain collects from point A and delivers to point B. We actually go further than that. We monitor the demand on the manufacturers, we track purchase orders against that,” Sutton said.
The UAE is an aviation hub and has been trying to diversify its oil-based economy into technical, medical and other fields.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travelers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.
A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the UAE capital, it said.
In a separate development, 12 million children in France went back to school on Thursday for the new academic year, wearing face masks as part of rules aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
In France as in other European countries, many fear the end of the summer break will see a new surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

