Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government — Taliban sources

Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government — Taliban sources
Leader of the Taliban negotiating team Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar looks on the final declaration of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar on July 18, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, will lead the new government in Afghanistan, at least three sources in the Islamist group said on Friday.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government, the sources said.

Updated 03 September 2021
AP

  • Kim previously called for North Koreans to brace for prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, indicating the nation’s borders would stay closed despite worsening economic and food conditions
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via the UN-backed immunization program.
During a Politburo meeting Thursday, Kim said officials must “bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.
While stressing the need for material and technical means of virus prevention and increasing health workers’ qualifications, Kim also called for “further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.
Kim previously called for North Koreans to brace for prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, indicating the nation’s borders would stay closed despite worsening economic and food conditions. Since the start of the pandemic, North Korea has used tough quarantines and border closures to prevent outbreaks, though its claim to be entirely virus-free is widely doubted.
On Tuesday, UNICEF, which procures and delivers vaccines on behalf of the COVAX distribution program, said North Korea proposed its allotment of about 3 million Sinovac shots be sent to severely affected countries instead. North Korea was also slated to receive AstraZeneca shots through COVAX, but their delivery has been delayed.
According to UNICEF, North Korea’s health ministry still said it would continue to communicate with COVAX over future vaccines.
Some exports believe North Korea may want other vaccines, while questioning the effectiveness of Sinovac and the rare blood clots seen in some recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The previously allocated 1.9 million AstraZeneca doses would be enough to vaccinate 950,000 people — only about 7.3 percent of the North’s 26 million people — meaning North Korea would still need much more quantities of vaccine to inoculate its population.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, said North Korea is likely angling to receive more effective jabs from COVAX and then strategically allocate them domestically.
“Pyongyang appears to have issues with COVAX involving legal responsibility and distribution reporting requirements. So it might procure vaccines from China to deliver to border regions and soldiers while allocating COVAX shots to less sensitive populations,” Easley said.
“The Kim regime likely wants the most safe and effective vaccine for the elite, but administering Pfizer would require upgraded cold chain capability in Pyongyang and at least discreet discussions with the United States. The (Johnson & Johnson) option could also be useful to North Korea given that vaccine’s portability and one-shot regimen,” he said.
In a recent UN report on the North’s human rights situation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked North Korea to “take all necessary measures, including through international cooperation and assistance, to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines for all persons, without discrimination.”
He also asked North Korea to form a plan to enable diplomats and aid workers to return to the North and revive humanitarian aid distribution systems as soon as possible in conjunction with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
After their meeting in Seoul last month, Sung Kim, the top US diplomat on North Korea affairs, and his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk told reporters that they discussed humanitarian cooperation with North Korea in providing anti-virus resources, sanitation and safe water.

At least 41 dead as flash floods slam New York area

At least 41 dead as flash floods slam New York area
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

  Flooding closed major roads across New Jersey and New York boroughs including Manhattan
Updated 03 September 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: Flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 41 people in the New York area overnight into Thursday, including several who perished in their basements during the “historic” weather event that officials blamed on climate change.
Record rainfall, which prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning for New York City, turned streets into rivers and shut down subway services as water cascaded down platforms onto tracks.
“I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen that much rain ever,” said Metodija MiHajjlov whose basement of his Manhattan restaurant was flooded with three inches of water.
“It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain. Unbelievable. Everything is so strange this year,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of flights were canceled at LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal inundated by rainwater.
“We’re all in this together. The nation is ready to help,” President Joe Biden said ahead of a trip Friday to the southern state of Louisiana, where Ida earlier destroyed buildings and left more than a million homes without power.
Flooding closed major roads across New Jersey and New York boroughs including Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens, submerging cars and forcing the fire department to rescue hundreds of people.
At least 23 people died in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy told reporters.
“The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles,” he said.
Twelve died in New York City, including 11 who could not escape their basements, police said. The victims ranged from the ages of 2 to 86.
“Among the people MOST at risk during flash floods here are those living in off-the-books basement dwellings that don’t meet the safety codes necessary to save lives,” lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
“These are working class, immigrant, and low-income people & families,” she added.
Three also died in the New York suburb of Westchester while another three died in Montgomery County outside Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, a local official confirmed.
Ida blazed a trail of destruction north after slamming into Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes.
“We’re enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Wednesday.
State emergencies were declared in New York and New Jersey while the National Weather Service issued its first-ever emergency flash flood warning for New York City, urging residents to move to higher ground.
“You do not know how deep the water is and it is too dangerous,” the New York branch of the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet.
The NWS recorded 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) of rain in Central Park in just an hour — beating a record set just last month during Storm Henri.
The US Open was also halted as howling wind and rain blew under the corners of the Louis Armstrong Stadium roof.
New Yorkers woke to clear blue skies Thursday as the city edged back to life but signs of the previous night’s carnage weren’t far away: residents moved fallen tree branches from roads as subway services slowly resumed.
Around 98,000 homes in Pennsylvania, 60,000 in New Jersey and 40,000 in New York were without power, according to the website poweroutage.us.
It is rare for such storms to strike America’s northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change.
The warming is causing cyclones to become more powerful and carry more water, posing an increasing threat to the world’s coastal communities, scientists say.
“Global warming is upon us and it’s going to get worse and worse and worse unless we do something about it,” said Democratic senator Chuck Schumer.
In Annapolis, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Washington, a tornado ripped up trees and toppled electricity poles.
The NWS warned the threat of tornadoes would linger, with tornado watches in effect for parts of southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey, and southern New York as Ida tracked north through New England Thursday.

Afghans hope for end to power vacuum as Taliban prepare to announce government

Afghans hope for end to power vacuum as Taliban prepare to announce government
Updated 02 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

  New government could be revealed as soon as on Friday, says militant group
Updated 02 September 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they were preparing to unveil their government, with Afghans hoping it will happen soon as the country urgently needs a new administration after its state institutions collapsed over two weeks ago.
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month and seized Kabul on Aug. 15, as US-led forces were completing their withdrawal.
The group that returned to power after 20 years of insurgency, following their removal by a US-led invasion in 2001, is now faced with the responsibility of running a country of 35 million people devastated by decades of war and with an economy on the edge of collapse.
Photos circulated on social media on Thursday showed the Taliban in preparations for a ceremony at the presidential palace in Kabul.  
“We were expecting that the government formation would be finalized as soon as possible,” Bilal Karimi, member of the Taliban cultural commission, told Arab News. “Possibly it would be Friday or the upcoming 72 hours.”
While there are many unknowns, fears and hopes regarding the new establishment, most ordinary Afghans long for it to be urgently formed to end a power vacuum.
“In the current situation, we are in an urgent need of a government,” Kabul-based international relations analyst Qais Zaheer told Arab News.
He expressed hope the new administration would be one in which all would find their representation, and that it would obtain international legitimacy.
“On the internal level everyone should see themselves in the government and on the international level, the world should recognize it,” he said. 
The Taliban had declared a blanket amnesty, vowing no reprisals against former enemies and Afghans who supported the previous administration, and announced their aim of forming an inclusive Islamic government. It remains unclear to what extent these promises will be kept.
“This government should be inclusive and professional and should assure the people that they are able to serve the nation,” Afghan Civil Society Forum director Aziz Rafee said, adding: “All sides, including the former government officials would be a part of it.”
The international legitimacy of the new government will be crucial, as most payments to foreign aid-dependent Afghanistan have been suspended since the takeover, sending the economy into freefall.
Ali Reza, a 23-year-old shop owner in Kabul, said he hoped the economy would improve with the formation of the new government, as businesses are reeling from the current situation.
“We hope that the new government will provide us with facilities and opportunities,” he said.
The country is facing the possibility of a humanitarian crisis on top of the political and economic situation. The UN has warned that up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by the end of the year.
Thousands of people have already left, while the young and educated fear for their future.
“The major issue is that the Taliban would possibly put the new generation under a serious threat,” journalist Nabi Karimi told Arab News.
Those who feel especially threatened are women, whose freedoms were curtailed during the previous Taliban rule of 1996-2001.
“We hope that Taliban fulfil their commitments,” journalist Qudsia Eshaqzai said, adding that she and her colleagues are hoping to resume their professional lives. During their previous reign, the Taliban treated them like second-category citizens.
“The only thing we can do is to continue our hope,” she said. “I hope that soon the situation will change and they will give us the right to work.”

Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies

Kashmir under lockdown, blackout after top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani dies
Updated 02 September 2021

Updated 02 September 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI:Indian authorities locked down the Kashmir Valley and placed the region under a near-total communications blackout on Thursday after the death of iconic pro-independence leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Geelani, who died on Wednesday at the age of 92, had been a thorn in India’s side since the early 1960s when he began campaigning for the merger with Pakistan of the part of Kashmiri territory administered by India.
The veteran politician and former chief of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference was jailed for nearly 10 years starting in 1962 and was often restricted to his home in Srinagar after that.
“My father expired at 10 p.m. and then restrictions were imposed,” Geelani’s son, Naseem Geelani, told Arab News.
The family and supporters of the Kashmiri resistance icon had planned to bury him at the main Martyrs’ Cemetery in Srinagar, but his body was forcibly taken away by security forces.
“We have many relatives in different parts of Kashmir and I told the security forces to let us wait until morning for the burial, but they applied force and said the burial had to be done as soon as possible,” Geelani’s son said.
“They snatched the body, and when women resisted, they misbehaved and forcefully took the body at 3:13 in the morning.”
The family was also barred from the funeral, as Geelani was buried by police at a local graveyard in Hyderpora area, some 300 meters from his home.
“It is really very sad,” his son said. “Since everything was already shut, a decent burial could have been organized in the presence of family and friends. Last rites are important from religious points of view.”
Security forces came into action immediately and started barricading Srinagar — the main city of Kashmir — after the news of Geelani’s death emerged on Wednesday night and local mosques told people to come to the streets to offer their final respect.
Kashmir Police Inspector General Vijay Kumar told the media on Wednesday night restrictions would be imposed across Kashmir and the internet “will also be snapped and nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace.”
Officials would not comment on how long the restrictions will be in place.
To many in Kashmir, the situation is reminiscent of the “black day” of Aug. 5, 2019, when New Delhi abolished Article 370 of the Constitution, ending Kashmir’s autonomy. For months, the region’s entire population was placed under lockdown and a communication blackout amid a crackdown on political activity. Hundreds of political leaders were also arrested.
“Thursday almost felt like Aug. 5, 2019, when Kashmiris were made prisoners in their own homes for months,” Srinagar resident Aijaz Ahmad told Arab News.
Geelani was an icon of Kashmiri resistance and undisputed leader of the APHC, which is the umbrella organization of most pro-independence Kashmiri groups.
“In the past three decades, he has emerged as a symbol of resistance,” Srinagar-based political and international affairs expert Siddiq Wahid told Arab News.
He said Geelani’s legacy would continue and the political space he had created would not die with his passing. The hasty burial showed a “sense of insecurity on the part of the government,” Wahid said.
“It is not possible to crush the sentiments of the people and the sentiment is what it is. When the sentiment is not allowed to be displayed, you build pressure where the air has nowhere to go and I think that is the danger of it.”
Widespread anger was felt as Indian authorities blocked people from paying their last respect to Geelani, an icon of defiance against India.
“There is a lot of anger among the people and the denial of political space to express their political views further alienates people in the valley,” Srinagar-based journalist and political analyst Altaf Hussain told Arab News.
“Geelani was, at present, the tallest leader of Kashmir.”

Women in rare protest as Taliban outline new government

Women in rare protest as Taliban outline new government
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

  Protesters: "We are even ready to wear burqas if they tell us, but we want the women to go to school and work"
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they were close to forming a new government, as dozens of women held a rare protest for the right to work under a new regime that faces enormous economic hurdles and deep public mistrust.
The announcement of a Cabinet may take place on Friday following afternoon prayers, two Taliban sources told AFP.
Defiant female protesters said they were willing to accept the burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule.
“It is our right to have education, work and security,” the group of around 50 female demonstrators chanted, waving placards on the streets of Afghanistan’s western city of Herat. “We are here to ask for our rights,” Fereshta Taheri, one of the demonstrators, told AFP.
“We are even ready to wear burqas if they tell us, but we want the women to go to school and work,” the photographer and artist added.
The Taliban have pledged their leadership will be “inclusive,” but many doubt women will find a place in Afghanistan’s new administration.
“We follow the news, and we don’t see any women in Taliban meetings and gatherings,” said Herat protester Mariam Ebram.
“We were expecting that the government formation would be finalized as soon as possible,” Bilal Karimi, member of the Taliban cultural commission, told Arab News. “Possibly it would be Friday or the upcoming 72 hours.”

