Oman ends quarantine as flight traffic returns to pre-pandemic level

Muscat's airport welcomes visitors to the Sultanate from. (ONA)
  • Passengers going to the Sultanate need to take a PCR test before or upon arrival and must have been received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved in the country
DUBAI: Oman lifted quarantine restrictions for all fully vaccinated travelers this week, giving the green light to airlines to go back to operating normally. 

The lifting of the quarantine rule comes 18 months after the world was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic that brought global economies to a halt. 

Passengers going to the Sultanate need to take a PCR test before or upon arrival and must have been received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved in the country.

As the airport gears up to return to pre-pandemic traffic levels, Muscat International Airport has implemented safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the safety and health of all passengers and airport workers, Times of Oman reported.

“We are pleased on this holy day and we are on the threshold of returning to our full operations, at Muscat International Airport as well as the rest of the Sultanate’s airports,” Saud bin Nasser Al-Hubaishi, vice president of Muscat International Airport, said. 

“We congratulate all of our airport families for this return, which we all have been longing for, to continue our sincere national role in receiving and bidding farewell to all of Oman’s visitors,” he added.

Daesh ‘Beatle’ pleads guilty

Daesh ‘Beatle’ pleads guilty
  • The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington had posted a notice this week for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey
  • In pleading guilty, Kotey entered into an agreement to provide all information in his possession about his actions in Syria
ALEXANDRIA, United States: Alexanda Kotey, a member of the notorious Daesh kidnapping cell dubbed the “Beatles,” pleaded guilty Thursday in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages.
The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington had posted a notice this week for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey, a former British national and one of two kidnap cell members brought to the United States for trial.
“Kotey has been afforded due process and in the face of overwhelming evidence, he made the independent decision to plead guilty to his crimes,” said Raj Parekh, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, outside the courthouse.
“He has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison.”
Kotey, 37, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, were flown from Iraq in October to face trial for involvement in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
After the two suspects were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces in Syria, they were turned over to US forces in Iraq.
Britain, which initially did not want to put them on trial at home, stripped them of their UK nationality.
But their transfer to the United States was made possible only after the US authorities assured London they would not seek the death penalty in the case.
Appearing from prison before Judge TS Ellis by video link on Oct 9, both pleaded not guilty.
But on Thursday, Kotey appeared in person and answered “yes” when Ellis asked him, “Are you pleading guilty freely and willingly and voluntarily because you’re in fact guilty of these charges?“
In pleading guilty, Kotey entered into an agreement to provide all information in his possession about his actions in Syria — not limited to what is in the indictment — to the US government, as well as to any foreign government that requests it.
Under the agreement, he will serve 15 years in jail in the United States and then will be extradited to the United Kingdom, where he also faces charges of kidnapping and murdering hostages.
By admitting his guilt, he waived his right to a trial and faces several life sentences without the right to early release.
The families of the four American victims were present in the courtroom. Prosecutor Dennis Fitzpatrick said they had agreed with the change in defense strategy.
James Foley’s mother, Diane, delivering remarks outside the courthouse, called on President Joe Biden, lawmakers and “all Americans to demand that our country protect and assist any innocent US national held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.”
She extended the thanks of the families of the four American victims to the Justice Department and the prosecution team “that has brought such a strong case for (Kotey’s) direct culpability.”
Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member Daesh cell was dubbed the “Beatles” by their captives due to their British accents.
They were allegedly involved in abducting American, European and Japanese hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.
They allegedly tortured and killed their victims, including by beheading, and IS released videos of the murders for propaganda purposes.
Alleged ringleader Mohamed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015, while the fourth “Beatle,” Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges.
Kotey and Elsheikh supervised detention facilities for hostages and allegedly coordinated ransom negotiations conducted by email, according to the US authorities.
The pair also engaged in a “prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against hostages,” they said.
A US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Daesh group leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Syria in 2019 was code-named Task Force 8-14, in reference to the birthday of the young aid worker Mueller.
She was working with the Danish Refugee Council when she was abducted in northern Syria in 2013.
Mueller’s parents say she was tortured before being handed over to Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her repeatedly before killing her.
“Years ago, Alexanda Kotey’s actions played out on the world stage, and those brutal crimes... are forever burned into the eyes of the American people,” said Assistant Director Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which investigated the case, cited in a Justice Department statement.
“This guilty plea will not lessen the suffering of those affected by his cruelty but I hope it reminds the world of the FBI’s unwavering dedication to finding and prosecuting all individuals who inflict harm on US citizens, no matter their location.”

Israeli strikes target pro-Iran groups in Syria: monitor

Israeli strikes target pro-Iran groups in Syria: monitor
BEIRUT: Israeli missile strikes hit military positions used by pro-Iran groups near the Syrian capital Damascus overnight, a war monitor said Friday.

The strikes on the suburbs of Barzeh and Jamraya “targeted Syrian regime military positions that are used by pro-Iran groups” to store and develop weapons, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory, which is based in Britain and relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its reports, said it could not immediately confirm if there were any casualties.

The official SANA news agency said Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

“The Syrian army’s air defenses intercepted after midnight an Israeli missile attack in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA said, adding the attack only caused material damage.

It published pictures and video footage appearing to show air defenses responding to the attack.

AFP reporters heard loud explosions in the Syrian capital.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian government troops.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges its strikes but it often says it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its arch-foe Iran.

Late last month, Israeli strikes near Damascus killed four pro-Iran militia fighters.

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian man died Thursday and at least 15 more were wounded in night clashes with the Israeli army near the Gaza Strip border, the local health ministry said.
The 26-year-old man died of bullet injuries in the abdomen in the northern Jabaliya area, it said. One of the wounded was in a serious condition.
AFP journalists said there were protests in several areas along the border with projectiles being used against Israeli troops who riposted at times.
Several factions in Gaza had called for demonstrations to protest in particular against Israel’s almost 15-year-long blockade of the coastal enclave.
Earlier this week, Barel Hadaria Shmueli, an Israeli special forces sniper shot during clashes with Palestinians on August 21, died of his injuries.
The August 21 violence left around 40 people wounded, according to Hamas, Gaza’s rulers, including a 12-year-old Palestinian boy and a 32-year-old man.
It was a return to the marches of 2018, when Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and the right of Palestinians to return to lands they fled or were expelled from when the Jewish state was founded.
Hamas and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years, which ended with an informal truce.
But incendiary balloons have continued to be launched from the Palestinian territory toward Israel in the months since, with Israel blaming Hamas and often retaliating with air strikes.
Israel on Wednesday said it would ease Gaza restrictions despite unrest, expanding Gaza’s fishing zone, increasing its water supply and allowing more Palestinian traders and goods to enter the Jewish state.
Israel said it was completely opening the Kerem Shalom crossing for the passage of equipment and goods and increasing water supply to the Gaza Strip by an additional 5 million cubic meters, or 175 million cubic feet.

Tehran gets hard-line mayor

Tehran gets hard-line mayor
TEHRAN: Iran’s Interior Ministry has approved a new hard-line mayor for the capital, Tehran, after a city council election.
Alireza Zakani, 55 heads a parliamentary research center, and he was one of the seven approved 2021 presidential candidates.
He withdrew from the race to support the eventual winner, fellow hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.
Zakani previously served as a lawmaker. He was also the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer unit at Tehran University in 1999.
Zakani replaces Pirouz Hanachi, an architecture professor at the Fine Arts Faculty of Tehran University. He had also previously served as the deputy mayor for urban development.
16 killed in bus plunge
Iran’s state TV said 16 people were killed and 12 injured in the country’s west when a mini-bus plunged off a road into a valley. The accident happened in the Kurdish province of the Kordestan region on Thursday.
According to the report, 12 injured people were taken to hospital in Sanandaj city.
The country’s emergency organization deployed a rescue helicopter and an ambulance bus, as well as six ambulances to the scene.

Topics: Iran

Egypt plans high-tech leap with state-of-the-art new capital

Egypt plans high-tech leap with state-of-the-art new capital
  • The New Administrative Capital is designed to hold 6.5 million residents and is expected to open to its first civil servants later this year.
CAIRO: In Egypt’s new capital on the outskirts of Cairo, residents will use smart cards and apps to unlock doors and make payments, and surf the web on public Wi-Fi beamed from lampposts.
A network of at least 6,000 cameras will monitor activity on every street, tracking pedestrians and vehicles to regulate traffic and report suspicious activity.
Its “smart city” design is a world away from parts of the existing sprawling capital.
The city being built from scratch in the desert — so far called the New Administrative Capital — is designed to hold 6.5 million residents and is expected to open to its first civil servants later this year.
How much Egypt’s center of gravity shifts from Cairo to the new capital, 45 km from the Nile, is unclear. For many ordinary Egyptians, for whom the bustling city has been home for generations, the move and cost would be unthinkable.
But for those who do make the switch, they are promised a single app for paying utility bills, accessing local services, and reporting complaints and problems.
Officials say advanced technology systems will help reduce waste by detecting leaks or faults, and by allowing residents to keep an eye on consumption.
“Through their mobile app a citizen will be able to manage all their life affairs from their mobile phone,” said Mohamed Khalil, head of technology for the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), the military and government-owned company building the city.
Authorities plan to repeat and synchronize the technology through other developments championed under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for whom the new city is a flagship project.
“This model is being applied in all the 14 new cities that are being established ... one of our goals is the integration of cities,” said Khalil.
Some Egyptians see the technological boost as long overdue.
“It’s all very useful for the citizen,” said Tark Habib, a 53-year-old trader speaking in central Cairo, where the Mugamma, the headquarters of Egyptian bureaucracy in recent decades, is being emptied.
Technology and communications contracts for the new capital total $640 million, which could rise to $900 million in later phases, Khalil said. Partners include Huawei, Orange and Mastercard.
A surveillance system developed by Honeywell will “monitor crowds and traffic congestion, detect incidents of theft, observe suspicious people or objects, and trigger automated alarms in emergency situations,” the company says.
As building work continues, the level of scrutiny — or any concerns over it — has yet to be tested.
Officials say surveillance technology would be aimed at detecting crime and enhancing safety, and that data will be protected by Egyptian law and international standards.

Topics: Egypt

