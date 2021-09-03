KSA will take necessary measures to preserve its lands and people, says Saudi envoy to UN

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia assured the UN Security Council that it will take all necessary measures to preserve its lands and the safety of Saudis and expats, in accordance with its obligations under international law.
This message was delivered by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, following the Iran-backed Houthi militias’ targeting of Abha International Airport.
“The continuation of military hostilities by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias is a flagrant violation of international law and the relevant Security Council resolutions,” Al-Mouallimi said.
He added: “On Aug. 31, Abha International Airport was attacked by Houthi militias with an armed drone, and the futile attempt resulted in the injury of eight staff members of different nationalities at the airport, including Saudi, Indian, Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationals, with some of them in critical condition.”
Al-Mouallimi stressed that such a terrorist act, which targets the civilian infrastructure and poses a threat to innocent civilians, is a heinous war crime, and that the Houthis must be held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law.
“As these Houthi attacks continue to undermine the UN efforts in Yemen, they will disrupt regional security and prevent reaching a comprehensive international peaceful political solution.
“Thus, we call on the Security Council to strongly condemn these practices and assume its responsibility against the Iran-backed Houthi militias, in order to put an end to their threats to international peace and security and hold them accountable,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned the latest Houthi attempt to target civilian targets in the Kingdom with an explosive-laden drone.
The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed the drone, which was launched toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt on Thursday.
OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemned “those who stand behind the Houthi militia and provide them with money and weapons.”
