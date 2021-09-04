What We Are Buying Today: Moushy Handmade

If you are a fan of boho decoration, check out Moushy Handmade, a new Saudi handmade brand that creates unique bespoke macramé fiber art products for home interiors, hospitality venues or workplaces.
The range includes wall art collections, lamps, unique furniture pieces, fashion, bags, and accessories.
Macramé is an ancient yarn art of knotting threads and ropes to create borders (overlaid or woven) or braids in an artistic way that gives
an attractive decoration, which has resurfaced as a modern trend.
The brand uses threads and ropes made from 100 percent organic cotton that is environmentally friendly.
The artistic pieces offered by Moushy Handmade are all created by owner Lama Pharaon, as this type of knotting cannot be done by a machine.
With endearing uniqueness, one of the most extravagant pieces is the chandelier that can be installed inside your home or even in your backyard.
Moushy Handmade also offers to handle decoration projects for single-themed products, restaurants, or occasions. For more information visit the Instagram page @moushy_sa.
