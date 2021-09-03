Saudi Arabia continues support for nursing mothers in Yemen

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.
The project, which aims to provide therapeutic feeding, healthcare and counseling, has helped 12,566 people in one week.
Meanwhile, Al-Jada Health Center outlets in Hajjah governorate, with the support of KSrelief, provided treatment services for 3,036 people in one week.
