Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch

Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch
Ahmed Omar and Ahmed Nasser founded Odiggo in December 2019. (Supplied)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch

Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch
  • Four Egyptian startups, two from Morocco take take in semi-annual event
  • Egypt-based Odiggo raised $2.2 million for its auto-service marketplace
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Four Egypt-based startups and two from Morocco have raised seed funding led by Y Combinator as part of its summer 2021 cohort, MAGNiTT reported.

Twice a year, Y Combinator invites startups to apply for funding and networking support. This summer’s batch included 377 startups from 47 countries, including a record 15 from Africa.

Nigeria provided the most, with five startups, followed by Egypt with four, Morocco with two, and Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and South Africa each with one.

This summer’s successful MENA companies include Egypt-based Odiggo, which raised $2.2 million for its marketplace that connects car owners with service providers. As well as Y Combinator, contributors to the round included 500 Startups, Plug and Play Ventures, Seedra Ventures, LoftyInc. Capital and Essa Al-Saleh, CEO of Volta Trucks.

Y Combinator acquired 7 percent of Morocco-based B2B marketplace Chari for an undisclosed sum in July this year.

Other MENA start-ups that raised money from Y Combinator include Cairo-based last-mile delivery company ShipBlu, which raised a pre-seed round led by Nama Ventures, online marketplace Amenli and Morroco-based software-as-a-service value chain platform Freterium.

Egypt-based Pylon, which sells an infrastructure management software solution for water and electricity companies, raised $125,000 in seed funding.

Topics: #startups #ycombinator #seedfunding #egypt #morocco

What We Are Buying Today: Moushy Handmade

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 04 September 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Moushy Handmade

Photo/Supplied
  • The brand uses threads and ropes made from 100 percent organic cotton that is environmentally friendly
Updated 04 September 2021
Nada Hameed

If you are a fan of boho decoration, check out Moushy Handmade, a new Saudi handmade brand that creates unique bespoke macramé fiber art products for home interiors, hospitality venues or workplaces.
The range includes wall art collections, lamps, unique furniture pieces, fashion, bags, and accessories.
Macramé is an ancient yarn art of knotting threads and ropes to create borders (overlaid or woven) or braids in an artistic way that gives
an attractive decoration, which has resurfaced as a modern trend.
The brand uses threads and ropes made from 100 percent organic cotton that is environmentally friendly.
The artistic pieces offered by Moushy Handmade are all created by owner Lama Pharaon, as this type of knotting cannot be done by a machine.
With endearing uniqueness, one of the most extravagant pieces is the chandelier that can be installed inside your home or even in your backyard.
Moushy Handmade also offers to handle decoration projects for single-themed products, restaurants, or occasions. For more information visit the Instagram page @moushy_sa.

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap

China completes ‘rectification’ of crypto; SEC investigates UniSwap – crypto wrap
  • Supervision has returned to normal, China's central bank said in its 2021 Financial Stability Report
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The People’s Bank of China said that its crackdown on crypto transactions has been completed.

Virtual currency transactions have been “rectified” and supervision has returned to normal, the central bank said in its 2021 Financial Stability Report, reported CoinDesk.

The report grouped crypto along with other internet finance activities of concern, including peer-to-peer lending, online asset management and crowdfunding.

The PBOC and other authorities have been cracking down on crypto industries since mid-May. Mining was the first area of focus, pushing major mining hubs across the country offline.

Authorities and state-sanctioned industry associations have also warned against conducting or enabling virtual currency transactions and trading.

While not as draconian, US regulators are also taking a closer interest in crypto platforms.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Uniswap Labs, the main developer behind one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Enforcement attorneys are looking for more information on how investors use Uniswap and the manner in which it is marketed, the report said.

Uniswap did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

SEC’s probe into Uniswap Labs comes amid heightened regulatory interest into cryptocurrencies and the digital asset market, with Chair Gary Gensler calling on Congress last month to give the agency more authority to better police crypto trading and lending.

Uniswap is a crypto marketplace for decentralized finance or DeFi developers, traders and liquidity providers.

DeFi is an open network and works on a peer-to-peer system, where transactions are not routed through a centralized system such as a bank or a brokerage.

On markets today, bitcoin gained 1.1 percent to $50,686,59 at 4:52 p.m. Riyadh time, while Ehereum jumped 4.4 percent to $3,964.18.

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin #SEC #regulation #china

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years

Choice Hotels Europe to open 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia in next five years
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Choice Hotels Europe will open at least 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia within the next five years, Hotel Business reported on Wednesday.

Choice Hotels Europe is repositioning itself as Choice Hotels EMEA as it continues its master license agreement with Seera Hospitality, a fully owned subsidiary of Seera Holding Group, a publicly listed travel company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

There are currently several identified projects for Choice Hotels brands throughout Saudi Arabia in various stages of development, as part of the agreement.

The first three properties — Clarion Jeddah Airport, Comfort King Road Jeddah and Comfort Olaya Riyadh — are due to open at the end of this year and are available to pre-book now.

Topics: #hospitality #saudi #hotels #tourism

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve

Oil gains on Gulf of Mexico outages as US releases crude from reserve
  • Brent crude futures were up 0.8 percent to $73.54 a barrel
Updated 03 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Oil prices advanced on Friday amid prolonged outages from producers in the Gulf of Mexico that led the White House to authorize the release of 1.5 million barrels of crude to Exxon Mobil to produce gasoline.

Brent crude futures were up 0.8 percent to $73.54 a barrel at 4:09 p.m. Riyadh time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were gained 0.5 percent to $70.36 a barrel. Both benchmark oil contracts were little changed in the week.

About 1.7 million barrels per day of oil production remains shut in the US Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.

Overall Gulf of Mexico output declined by 240,000 barrels, according to government data.
The output losses would further deplete US stocks, which are 15 percent below year-ago levels.

Fuel and power shortages have hampered recovery. About 860,000 homes and businesses in the state lacked power. More than a third of gasoline stations in Louisiana were without fuel, according to tracking firm GasBuddy.

The shortages included aviation fuel for helicopters that conduct post-hurricane aerial evaluations and ferry workers to and from platforms. Ida’s winds crushed fuel depots and helicopter pads used by transport firms.

Royal Dutch Shell, the largest Gulf of Mexico producer, has resumed 20 percent of its usual production, the company said. An offshore facility that carries offshore oil and gas to shore suffered damage, it said.

Pipeline operator Enbridge said it continues to evaluate its Gulf of Mexico facilities and offshore production remained shut.

Damages to offshore oil facilities could cost insurers about $1 billion, estimated CoreLogic.

Topics: #oil #oilmarket #gulfofmexico #ida

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline

Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start a new low-cost airline
  • Fly Jinnah will operate as a joint venture between the two companies
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Lakson Group and Middle Eastern budget carrier Air Arabia said on Friday they would launch a low-cost airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.
The new carrier, Fly Jinnah, will operate as a joint venture between the pair, they said in a statement, adopting the low-cost model operated by Air Arabia.
The statement said the new airline would help Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and contribute to the country’s economic growth and job creation.
Air Arabia operates from Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, and has similar joint ventures in Abu Dhabi, Egypt, Morocco and Armenia. Its shares are listed on the Dubai Financial Market.
The airline has been pushing ahead to expand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak last year as low-cost carriers bet on a post-pandemic surge in travel.

Topics: #aviation #airlines #airarabia #pakistan #uae

