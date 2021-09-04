You are here

Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels

Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels
A relative mourns over the body of Issa Abu Al-Hassum, who had gone missing in a smuggling tunnel near the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, at a hospital morgue in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
AP

Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels

Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels
  • The statement gave no cause of death
  • A day earlier, Hamas accused Egypt of pumping poisonous gas into the tunnel
GAZA CITY: Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group on Friday said it recovered the bodies of three men from a smuggling tunnel along the Egyptian border.

The statement gave no cause of death. But a day earlier, the group accused Egypt of pumping poisonous gas into the tunnel. Such accusations could escalate tensions with Egypt just as the Egyptians are trying to broker a cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel. There was no immediate Egyptian comment.

Contact was lost with the smugglers late Thursday. Hamas and other militant factions later said that workers had died when toxic gas was pumped into a “trading tunnel,” calling it “murder for which Egyptian authorities bear full responsibility.”

Israel and Egypt imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says the blockade is necessary to prevent the Islamic militant group from smuggling weapons into the territory. Rights groups say the blockade amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s more than 2 million Palestinian residents.

For years, Palestinians used a vast network of tunnels beneath the Gaza-Egypt border to smuggle in everything from food and fuel to home appliances and motorcycles. Israel and Egypt said the tunnels were also used for weapons smuggling.

In 2013, Egypt began cracking down on the tunnel trade, demolishing tunnels as well as homes in the town of Rafah, which straddles the frontier, in order to create a buffer zone on its side of the border. Authorities said residents would be compensated.

Egypt has been leading mediation efforts since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war in May, their fourth since Hamas seized power. Hamas has demanded the easing of the blockade in return for calm, and in recent weeks has organized violent demonstrations along the frontier with Israel.

Egypt often serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, and its efforts to secure a broader long-term truce have shown signs of progress in recent days. Israel this week eased the blockade to allow construction materials needed for postwar repairs into the territory. And Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is scheduled to visit Egypt this month.

It was not immediately known what effect Hamas’ accusations would have on the cease-fire efforts.

Bahrain approves third booster shot of Sputnik V vaccine

Bahrain approves third booster shot of Sputnik V vaccine
Bahrain approves third booster shot of Sputnik V vaccine

Bahrain approves third booster shot of Sputnik V vaccine
DUBAI: Bahraini authorities have authorized the use of a booster dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first time the Russian shot has been approved for a third dose, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said on Saturday.
The booster shot was approved for use among all over-18s at least six months after receiving their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, the news agency reported.
Bahrain and fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates have already approved third booster shots using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The small island nation’s COVID-19 infections are decreasing, currently at 3 percent of their peak with 95 new infections reported on average each day, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Tracker.
There have been 272,709 infections and 1,388 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Bahrain, which has a population of roughly 1.7 million according to the World Bank.
So far nearly 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, enough to inoculate about 76 percent of the population, assuming each person needs two doses.

High-level Lebanese delegation arrives in Syria to talk fuel

High-level Lebanese delegation arrives in Syria to talk fuel
High-level Lebanese delegation arrives in Syria to talk fuel

High-level Lebanese delegation arrives in Syria to talk fuel
  • Lebanon is expecting a shipment of fuel from Iran, which local media said is to be delivered at a major Syrian port and transported by land
  • The delivery would violate US sanctions on Iran imposed by former President Donald Trump
DAMASCUS: A senior Lebanese government delegation arrived in Syria on Saturday for talks expected to focus on the crippling fuel crisis that has paralyzed Lebanon. It marked the highest official visit since Syria’s civil war began more than a decade ago.
Lebanon is expecting a shipment of fuel from Iran, which local media said is to be delivered at a major Syrian port and transported by land. The leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant Hezbollah group has arranged with allies in Tehran to ship the fuel to Lebanon to help ease the small country’s fuel shortages.
The delivery would violate US sanctions on Iran imposed by former President Donald Trump, who pulled Washington out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018.
There is no date yet for the fuel arrival but the shipment to Lebanon is seen as a test of US sanctions and many in Lebanon fear it could trigger penalties.
US officials have warned against Lebanon using Iranian oil and have offered assistance to deal with the economic crisis, the biggest threat to Lebanese stability in decades. Visiting US officials said they were in talks with Lebanese, Egyptian and Jordanian officials to find long-term solutions to the fuel crisis.
One solution that has been floated is to organize the delivery of Egyptian natural gas through Jordan by way of a pipeline that goes through Syria.
“The agenda is to discuss bringing Egyptian natural gas to Jordan, then to Syria and Lebanon to help with energy production ... and look at existing deals and reach new understandings,” said Nasri Khoury, head of the Damascus-based Syrian Lebanese Higher Council, a government-linked body. A 2009 deal to deliver natural gas through a pipeline that runs through Syria has been inactive since 2010 and the Syrian war has damaged the pipelines.
Iran has already been sending fuel to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, who it has supported throughout the war that broke out in 2011.
Now, with Iranian fuel designated for Lebanon, it is expected to be offloaded at Baniyas, a Syrian port, and then transported by land in tankers to Lebanon. Media reports said the transport is likely to be organized by Hezbollah.
Lebanon has been divided over the Syrian civil war — with the government maintaining diplomatic ties but divided over continuing regular state visits and relations.
Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group, had sent fighters into Syria to support Assad’s troops in their war against opponents. But other parties in Lebanon supported the opposition, leaving Lebanese politics deeply divided on how to deal with the Syrian government. Relations have been kept mostly to tackling security issues. This is the first official visit.
Syrian state media have touted it as a visit that “breaks the ice and (revives) relations” between the two countries. The high-level delegation is led by caretaker Defense Minister and acting Foreign Minister Zeina Akar, and the energy and finance ministers. Lebanon’s top negotiator and security chief Abbas Ibrahim is also among the delegation.
Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad received the delegation at a border crossing Saturday before they drove to Damascus together.
Lebanon’s economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the most severe the world has witnessed since the 1850s. Its currency has crashed as the central bank’s foreign reserves dried up, leading to crippling shortages of medicine and fuel.

One of Iraq's most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85

One of Iraq’s most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85
One of Iraq's most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85

One of Iraq’s most influential Shiite clerics dies at 85
  • Al-Hakim died at the Al Hayat hospital in the southern holy city of Najaf on Friday
  • A funeral is expected to be held Saturday in Najaf, where he will be buried
BAGHDAD: Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammed Saeed Al-Hakim, one of Iraq’s most senior and influential Muslim Shiite clerics, has died of a heart attack, members of his family said. He was 85.

A relative, Mohsen Al-Hakim, told The Associated Press that Al-Hakim died at the Al Hayat hospital in the southern holy city of Najaf on Friday where he was taken after suffering a sudden heart attack. His office announced that he died of a sudden medical condition it did not specify.

Al-Hakim holds the highest theological title in Shiite Islam — Ayatollah Al-Uzma, which means Grand or Supreme Ayatollah. He was seen as the top contender to succeed Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, who is in his early nineties.

The Najaf-born cleric is a member of the well-known and highly respected Hakim family of Shiite scholars. His maternal grandfather is Mohsen Al-Tabataba’i Al-Hakim, a scholar and one of the most prominent thinkers of Shiite Islam. His father is Muhammad Ali Al-Hakim, one of the most respected clerics in Najaf.

His second cousin, Sayyed Ammar Al-Hakim leads the Al-Hikma, or National Wisdom Movement, one of the largest Shia political parties in Iraq.

Along with the Afghan-born Mohammed Ishaq Al-Fayadh, Al-Hakim’s was seen as the most likely contenders to succeed Al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite spiritual leader.

Iraq’s president and prime minister and other politicians issued statements eurlogizing Al-Hakim. The US Embassy in Baghdad tweeted its condolences, describing him as “a symbol of peace, love, and harmony across the region.”

Mohammed Saeed Al-Hakim was exposed from early on to an education that focused on jurisprudence and religious studies and had some of the most prominent clerics among his teachers. He soon turned to teaching and became one of the leading Shiite scholars in Najaf.

Like most Shiite religious leaders in the holy city, he was put under house arrest during the last days of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s rule, before the US invasion of Iraq. He was among a group of three top Shiite leaders who were threatened with death by a rival Shiite cleric shortly after Saddam was toppled in 2003.

He was targeted in an attempted assassination in 2003, when his house in Najaf was bombed. Three of Al-Hakim’s bodyguards were killed, and members of his family were injured. Al-Hakim himself came away from the blast with minimal injuries. Relatives blamed terrorists for the bomb, which was hidden in a gas cylinder.

Al-Hakim is one of four Grand Ayatollahs who teach at the Hawza, the religious seminary of Najaf. He has written many books and publications, some of which were translated into several languages. Al-Hakim is survived by a wife and eight children. A funeral is expected to be held Saturday in Najaf, where he will be buried.

Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey
Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey
  • The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers
ISTANBUL: A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed six people and injured six others Saturday, Turkish news agency Demiroren reported.

The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the news agency said.

The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Images showed the crumpled vehicle lying on its roof alongside the train tracks.

In 2018, 25 people died when a passenger train derailed in nearby Corlu. That accident was blamed on heavy rain causing an embankment to collapse.

Last year, Turkey’s Chamber of Mechanical Engineers said railway accidents in the country were three times the global average, while labor unions warned that cost-cutting has led to safety issues.

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot
Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot
  • The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran
Iran on Saturday dismissed new US sanctions on four Iranians over an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian-American journalist, saying the move reflects Washington’s “addiction to sanctions.”
The US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned the four, saying they were intelligence operatives behind the failed plot.
“Supporters and merchants of sanctions, who see their sanctions tool box empty due to Iran’s maximum resistance, are now resorting to Hollywood scenarios to keep the sanctions alive,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, quoting spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
“Washington must understand that it has no choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and respect Iran,” he said.
The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran. Reuters previously confirmed she was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.
Iran at the time called the alleged plot “ridiculous and baseless https://www.reuters.com/world/iran-says-us-claim-kidnapping-plot-is-baseless-ridiculous-2021-07-14. ”
Those sanctioned are senior Iran-based intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani and Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions block all property of the four in the United States or in US control, and prohibit any transactions between them and US citizens. Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department said.

