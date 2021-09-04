You are here

Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
The Kingdom’s non-oil exports increased 52 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2021 to $17.51 billion.
Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
  • Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed an agreement with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit
JEDDAH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed an agreement with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, to launch a reinsurance product that helps Saudi banks provide more credit facilities for the export of non-oil products.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank group, held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, SPA reported.

The Saudi Exim Bank aims to reduce risks and increase the volume of export of national products through strategic partnerships with international and local financial institutions.

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports increased 52 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2021 to SR65.66 billion ($17.51 billion).

PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI

PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI
PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI

PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI
  • Deal aims to boost liquidity for the Saudi home financing market to facilitate homeownership for Saudi families
RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund, on Saturday signed a new agreement worth SR2 billion ($533 million) with the General Organization for Social Insurance of Saudi Arabia (GOSI) to refinance the GOSI-backed Masakin Program portfolio.

Masakin, which GOSI launched in 2007, is a Shariah-compliant  subsidy lending program for Saudi nationals employed in the government and the private sectors and retirees. 

This is the third such transaction between the SRC and GOSI, building upon a series of transactions totaling more than SR5 billion in value, according to an emailed statement. 

The agreement aims at boosting liquidity for the Saudi home financing market to facilitate homeownership for Saudi families under the Masakin Programme. 

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, who is also SRC chairman, and GOSI Gov. Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahas oversaw the signing ceremony.

Al-Nahas said: “Our crucial role has enabled us to partner with SRC once again, where we create synergies to realize the Vision 2030 housing program objectives. This agreement will help us realize these objectives and facilitate affordable housing in the Kingdom.”

The agreement is in line with the objectives of the housing program under Vision 2030 to raise home ownership rates by 70 percent by the year 2030.

SRC CEO Fabrice Susini said: “We will continue to collaborate with strategic partners to provide greater liquidity and risk management solutions in this market.”

SRC provides liquidity to originators by buying home financing portfolios from local banks and real estate financing companies, as well as aggregating and packaging the portfolios into Shariah-compliant mortgage-backed securities for sale to domestic and international investors.

$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan

$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan
$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan

$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan
  • $300 million pledged to projects in Uzbekistan
  • 30 agreements to fund projects in health, water and sanitation, agriculture, transport, energy, food security, Islamic finance and SMEs
TASHKENT: About 30 finance agreements valued at $1.2 billion were signed between the Islamic Development Bank and 10 member countries at the IsDB’s annual meeting in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, according to Chairman Mohammed Al-Jasser.

The agreements provided funding for projects in areas including health (COVID-19 and vaccines), water and sanitation, agriculture, transport, energy, food security, Islamic finance and SMEs, of which $330 million was allocated to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Al-Jasser said in his closing remarks.

“Recognizing that the pandemic has significantly changed the development landscape in IsDB member countries, three main forward-looking themes were considered: (i) Boosting COVID-19 recovery; (ii) tackling increasing poverty and building resilience and prosperity; and (iii) driving green economic growth in member countries,” said Al-Jasser, a former governor of the Saudi Central Bank who was appointed to his role at the IsDB in July.

Among the initiatives launched in Tashkent was the $100 million Economic Empowerment Fund for Uzbekistan (EEFU), which target 34,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. The size of the fund may increase to as much as $500 million.

The government of Uzbekistan will contribute 35 percent to the initial $100 million, the IsDB will contribute 20 percent and the remaining 45 percent will mainly come from Saudi investors, the IsDB said on Sept. 3

More than 4,100 participants from 46 member countries attended this year’s IsDB annual meeting, and 27 international and regional partner organizations joined the in- person meetings, Al-Jasser said.

The IsDB organized 16 webinars that attracted more than 100 countries and were attended by more than 6,000 participants and 150 speakers, he said.

Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts for more food delivery jobs, businesses

Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts for more food delivery jobs, businesses
Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts for more food delivery jobs, businesses

Saudi Arabia accelerates efforts for more food delivery jobs, businesses
  • CITC signed an agreement with the Social Development Bank to finance self-employed citizens by enabling them to own private vehicles to make deliveries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is pushing to create more food delivery jobs and businesses to meet growing demand.

The sector witnessed monthly average demand of SR1 billion ($266.6 million) during the first quarter of this year, representing 45 percent annual, according to SPA.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) signed a three-year joint cooperation agreement with the Social Development Bank (SDB) on Thursday to finance self-employed citizens by enabling them to own private vehicles they can use to work in delivery applications.

The agreement includes training of beneficiaries, the Authority said in a statement.

CITC also signed on Wednesday an agreement with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, Monshaat, to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in delivery applications.

The Authority launched in June a campaign to localize delivery applications, which aims to motivate citizens to join the delivery applications market in the Kingdom. This campaign provides an opportunity for Saudi citizens to invest in the increasing demand for services and diversify sources of income.

The campaign comes in cooperation between the Communications Authority with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the SDB, the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at), and delivery applications through electronic platforms registered with the Communications Authority.

Rana Zumai, a consultant who advises small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, attributed the increased support of the food delivery application sector in the recent period, especially after the pandemic, due to the increase in the need for these digital service companies, whose consumers have increased.

“Due to the acceleration of business and social life and the rapid response to the digital transformation, it was important to support entrepreneurship in food delivery applications and encourage investment in them,” she told Arab News.

Empowering the sector includes support from funding bodies to support and develop food delivery applications, and here, the role of institutions, the Social Development Bank and others, especially in providing training workshops, consultations and guidance necessary for all stakeholders of these businesses, emerges, she said.

SDB is considered the largest and most extensive funding gateway to financing emerging and small enterprises and self-employment, and since its launch 3,000 citizens have benefited from the financing of self-employment for participatory transport, with a financing value of more than SR270 million.

Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch

Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch
Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch

Six MENA startups raise seed funding from Y Combinator in summer batch
  • Four Egyptian startups, two from Morocco take take in semi-annual event
  • Egypt-based Odiggo raised $2.2 million for its auto-service marketplace
RIYADH: Four Egypt-based startups and two from Morocco have raised seed funding led by Y Combinator as part of its summer 2021 cohort, MAGNiTT reported.

Twice a year, Y Combinator invites startups to apply for funding and networking support. This summer’s batch included 377 startups from 47 countries, including a record 15 from Africa.

Nigeria provided the most, with five startups, followed by Egypt with four, Morocco with two, and Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and South Africa each with one.

This summer’s successful MENA companies include Egypt-based Odiggo, which raised $2.2 million for its marketplace that connects car owners with service providers. As well as Y Combinator, contributors to the round included 500 Startups, Plug and Play Ventures, Seedra Ventures, LoftyInc. Capital and Essa Al-Saleh, CEO of Volta Trucks.

Y Combinator acquired 7 percent of Morocco-based B2B marketplace Chari for an undisclosed sum in July this year.

Other MENA start-ups that raised money from Y Combinator include Cairo-based last-mile delivery company ShipBlu, which raised a pre-seed round led by Nama Ventures, online marketplace Amenli and Morroco-based software-as-a-service value chain platform Freterium.

Egypt-based Pylon, which sells an infrastructure management software solution for water and electricity companies, raised $125,000 in seed funding.

What We Are Buying Today: Moushy Handmade

If you are a fan of boho decoration, check out Moushy Handmade, a new Saudi handmade brand that creates unique bespoke macramé fiber art products for home interiors, hospitality venues or workplaces.
The range includes wall art collections, lamps, unique furniture pieces, fashion, bags, and accessories.
Macramé is an ancient yarn art of knotting threads and ropes to create borders (overlaid or woven) or braids in an artistic way that gives
an attractive decoration, which has resurfaced as a modern trend.
The brand uses threads and ropes made from 100 percent organic cotton that is environmentally friendly.
The artistic pieces offered by Moushy Handmade are all created by owner Lama Pharaon, as this type of knotting cannot be done by a machine.
With endearing uniqueness, one of the most extravagant pieces is the chandelier that can be installed inside your home or even in your backyard.
Moushy Handmade also offers to handle decoration projects for single-themed products, restaurants, or occasions. For more information visit the Instagram page @moushy_sa.

