You are here

  • Home
  • Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears

Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears

Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears
Ahmed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen appears in the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 7, 2018, after he was found in possession of extremist material. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yag79

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears

Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears
  • For 53 days from July, police tracked 32-year-old Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen’s every move, an operation that involved some 30 officers working around the clock
  • The attack has highlighted deficiencies in New Zealand’s anti-terror laws, which experts say are too focused on punishing actions and inadequate for dealing with plots
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand authorities imprisoned a man inspired by the Daesh group for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos — but at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars.
So for 53 days from July, police tracked the man’s every move, an operation that involved some 30 officers working around the clock. Their fears were borne out Friday when he walked into an Auckland supermarket, grabbed a kitchen knife from a store shelf and stabbed five people, critically injuring three.
Two more shoppers were injured in the melee. On Saturday, three of the victims remained hospitalized in critical condition and three more were in stable or moderate conditions. The seventh person was recovering at home. The youngest victim was a 29-year-old woman, the oldest a 77-year-old man.
Court documents named the attacker as 32-year-old Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, a Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka who arrived in New Zealand 10 years ago on a student visa seeking refugee status, which he was granted in 2013.
Undercover officers monitoring Samsudeen from just outside the supermarket sprang into action when they saw shoppers running and heard shouting, police said, and shot him dead within a couple of minutes of him beginning his attack. A bystander’s video records the sound of 10 shots being fired in rapid succession.
The attack has highlighted deficiencies in New Zealand’s anti-terror laws, which experts say are too focused on punishing actions and inadequate for dealing with plots before they are carried out. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said lawmakers were close to filling some of those legislative holes when the attack occurred. She vowed law changes by the end of the month.
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the law they were working under required a suspect to make the first move.
“We might have an understanding of intent, and ideology, and we might have high levels of concern,” Coster said. “But that is not sufficient for us to take any enforcement action.”
Samsudeen was first noticed by police in 2016 when he started posting support for terror attacks and violent extremism on Facebook.
Police twice confronted him but he kept on posting. In 2017, they arrested him at Auckland Airport. He was headed for Syria, authorities say, presumably to join the Daesh insurgency. Police searches found he had a hunting knife and some banned propaganda material, and he was later released on bail. In 2018, he bought another knife, and police found two Daesh videos.
He spent the next three years in jail after pleading guilty to various crimes and for breaching bail. On new charges in May, a jury found Samsudeen guilty on two counts of possessing objectionable videos, both of which showed Daesh group imagery, including the group’s flag and a man in a black balaclava holding a semi-automatic weapon.
However, the videos didn’t show violent murders like some Daesh videos and weren’t classified as the worst kind of illicit material. High Court Judge Sally Fitzgerald described the contents as religious hymns sung in Arabic. She said the videos described obtaining martyrdom on the battlefield by being killed for God’s cause.
A court report warned Samsudeen had the motivation and means to commit violent acts in the community and posed a high risk. It described him as harboring extreme attitudes, living an isolated lifestyle, and having a sense of entitlement.
But the judge decided to release him, sentencing him to a year’s supervision at an Auckland mosque, where a leader had confirmed his willingness to help and support Samsudeen on his release.
The judge said she rejected arguments Samsudeen had simply stumbled on the videos and was trying to improve his Arabic. She said an aggravating factor was that he was on bail for earlier, similar offenses and had tried to delete his Internet browser history.
Fitzgerald noted the extreme concerns of police, saying she didn’t know if they were right, but “I sincerely hope they are not.”
The judge also banned Samsudeen from owning any devices that could access the Internet, unless approved in writing by a probation officer, and ordered that he provide access to any social media accounts he held.
“I am of the view that the risk of you reoffending in a similar way to the charges upon which you were convicted remains high,” the judge concluded. “Your rehabilitation is accordingly key.”
Two months later, Samsudeen took a train from a mosque in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden where he was living to a Countdown supermarket in New Lynn, tailed at a distance by police. He wheeled a shopping cart around the store like the other customers for about 10 minutes. The store was less crowded than normal due to coronavirus distancing requirements, and undercover police were hanging back so as not to be noticed.
At about 2:40 p.m. he began shouting “Allahu akbar” — meaning “God is great” — and started stabbing random shoppers, sending people running and screaming, unleashing an attack that shocked a nation.
On Saturday, Samsudeen’s brother Aroos said the family wanted to send their love and support to everyone hurt in the attack. He said Samsudeen had been suffering from mental health problems, wanted to impress his friends on Facebook and had no support.
“He would hang up the phone on us when we told him to forget about all the issues he was obsessed with. Then he would call us back again himself when he realized he was wrong,” Aroos said. “Aathil was wrong again yesterday. Of course we feel very sad he could not be saved.”

Topics: New Zealand Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen Jacinda Ardern

Related

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people
World
New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people
Special New Zealand mosque attacks survivors describe hiding under corpses
World
New Zealand mosque attacks survivors describe hiding under corpses

Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn’t pardon

Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn’t pardon
Updated 55 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn’t pardon

Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty, disappointed Trump didn’t pardon
  • Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned headdress and heavily tattooed
  • Chansley underwent mental examinations and was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety
Updated 55 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Capitol rioter nicknamed the “QAnon Shaman” is disappointed former President Donald Trump did not pardon him, his defense lawyer said on Friday after the man pleaded guilty to taking part in the Jan. 6 unrest.
Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned headdress and heavily tattooed. He has been held without bond since his arrest shortly after the riot, and on Friday entered a guilty plea to obstructing an official proceeding.
While in detention, Chansley underwent mental examinations and was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.
Nearly 600 people have been arrested over the attack on the Capitol where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s November victory over Trump. Earlier Trump had given a fiery speech falsely claiming his defeat was the result of fraud.
While the felony charge Chansley pleaded guilty to carries both a maximum 20-year prison term and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutor Kimberly Paschall indicated the maximum sentence the government was likely to request would be much shorter.
Chansley had been a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals.
Although he did not get a pardon from Trump, Chansley’s defense lawyer Albert Watkins said “there will always be a soft spot” for Trump in Chansley’s heart.
At Friday’s plea hearing, Watkins asked Judge Royce Lamberth to allow Chansley to be released from prison pending a sentencing hearing, scheduled for Nov. 17. The judge said he would consider this request.
Watkins noted that prosecutors had acknowledged Chansley was “not a planner or organizer” of the riot. Watkins later told reporters that Chansley had cooperated with Jan. 6 investigations and informed on a group he saw stealing classified materials from a Senate office.

Topics: Jacob Chansley ‘QAnon Shaman’ Donald Trump

Related

US Justice Department denies rumors of pardons for Capitol rioters
World
US Justice Department denies rumors of pardons for Capitol rioters
What is QAnon, the Trump-supporting conspiracy movement?
World
What is QAnon, the Trump-supporting conspiracy movement?

Taliban, opposition battle for Panjshir Valley, Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul

Taliban, opposition battle for Panjshir Valley, Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul
Updated 04 September 2021
Reuters

Taliban, opposition battle for Panjshir Valley, Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul

Taliban, opposition battle for Panjshir Valley, Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul
  • Pakistan’s spy chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed flew into Kabul on Saturday, sources in both capitals said
  • A Taliban source said the announcement of a new government would be pushed back by a week
Updated 04 September 2021
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban and opposition forces were fighting on Saturday for control of the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist group, according to reports.
Taliban sources said on Friday its fighters had taken the valley, although the resistance denied it had fallen.
The Taliban have so far issued no public declaration that they had taken the valley, which resisted their rule when they were last in power in Kabul from 1996 to 2001.
The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which groups opposition forces loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said Taliban forces reached the Darband heights on the border between Kapisa province and Panjshir but were pushed back.
“The defense of the stronghold of Afghanistan is unbreakable,” Front spokesman Fahim Dashty said in a tweet.
A Taliban source said fighting was continuing in Panjshir but the advance was slowed by land mines placed on the road to the capital Bazarak and the provincial governor’s compound.
“Demining and offensives are both going on at the same time,” the source said.
It was not immediately possible to get independent confirmation of events in Panjshir, which is walled off by mountains except for a narrow entrance and had held out against Soviet occupation as well as the previous Taliban government.
Celebratory gunfire resounded in Kabul on Friday as reports spread of the Taliban’s takeover of Panjshir, and news agencies said at least 17 people were killed and 41 hurt in the firing.
Pakistan’s spy chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed flew into Kabul on Saturday, sources in both capitals said. It was not clear what his agenda was, but a senior official in Pakistan had said earlier in the week that Hameed, who heads the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, could help the Taliban reorganize the Afghan military.
Washington has accused Pakistan and the ISI of backing the Taliban in the group’s two-decade fight against the US-backed government in Kabul, although Islamabad has denied the charges. After the Islamist group seized Kabul this month, analysts have said Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan will be much enhanced.
The Pakistani government has said that its influence over the movement has waned, particularly since the Taliban grew in confidence once Washington announced the date for the complete withdrawal of US and other foreign troops.
The Taliban source also said the announcement of a new government would be pushed back to the next week.
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, reported by some Taliban sources to be in line to lead the new government, said in remarks to media that the new administration “will include all factions of the Afghan people.”
“We are doing our utmost efforts to improve their living conditions. The government will provide security, because it is necessary for economic development,” he said.
The Taliban’s main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said one of the main foreign exchange dealers in Kabul had reopened.
Impoverished Afghanistan’s economy has been thrown into disarray by the takeover by the Taliban. Many banks are closed and cash is in short supply.
The United Nations has said it will convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe.”
Without the aid that has sustained the country for years, the Taliban will find it hard to avert economic collapse.
Western powers say they are prepared to engage with the Taliban and send humanitarian aid, but that formal recognition of the government and broader economic assistance will depend on action — not just promises — to safeguard human rights.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Panjshir Valley Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees photos
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees

Fewer than 1,400 evacuees from Afghanistan still at Qatar base, US general says

Fewer than 1,400 evacuees from Afghanistan still at Qatar base, US general says
Updated 04 September 2021
Reutres

Fewer than 1,400 evacuees from Afghanistan still at Qatar base, US general says

Fewer than 1,400 evacuees from Afghanistan still at Qatar base, US general says
  • The US evacuated roughly 124,000 people from Kabul last month
  • Afghans must overcome bureaucratic immigration hurdles to eventually enter the US
Updated 04 September 2021
Reutres

DOHA: The United States has moved most of the 57,000 people it evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar out of the Gulf state, with fewer than 1,400 still at the US military base there, a US general said on Saturday.

The US evacuated roughly 124,000 people from Kabul last month as part of a huge US-led airlift of its citizens, Afghans and other nationals as the Taliban took control of the country.

Brig. Gen. Gerald Donohue told reporters some of those who had been flown out of Qatar were now in the United States, while others were in Europe, where they are being processed.

Many of the 1,400 still at Al Udeid base in Qatar are scheduled to be flown out on Saturday, while a small group needing medical care would stay until able to travel, he said.

Afghan and non-Afghan nationals had been flown to Al Udeid and at the peak there were over 17,500 evacuees on the base at a single point in time, the general said.

Nine babies were born at the base during the evacuation mission, he added.

Following the scramble to evacuate vulnerable Afghans, thousands of people, some with no documentation or pending US visa applications, others in families with mixed immigration statuses, are now waiting in “transit hubs” in third countries.

Afghans must overcome bureaucratic immigration hurdles to eventually enter the United States.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran
World
Taliban delivers US military vehicles to Iran
Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan
World
Blinken to travel to Qatar and Germany to hold meetings on Afghanistan

At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul — reports

At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul — reports
Updated 04 September 2021
Reuters

At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul — reports

At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul — reports
Updated 04 September 2021
Reuters

At least 17 people were killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said on Saturday, after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist group.

Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that the province has fallen.

The Shamshad news agency said “aerial shooting” in Kabul on Friday killed 17 people and wounded 41. Tolo news agency gave a similar toll.

At least 14 people were injured in celebratory firing in Nangarhar province east of the capital, said Gulzada Sangar, spokesman for an area hospital in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

The gunfire drew a rebuke from the main Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

“Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead,” Mujahid said in a message on Twitter. “Bullets can harm civilians, so don’t shoot unnecessarily.”

Topics: Afghanistan crisis Taliban Panjshir Valley

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees photos
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees

Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host

Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host
Updated 04 September 2021
AFP

Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host

Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host
  • GoDaddy says prolifewhistleblower.com violated the web hosting company’s terms of service
  • Ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber assures legal support for any driver who is sued under Texas' anti-abortion laws
Updated 04 September 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A webpage seeking tips from the public to enforce Texas’s severe new abortion restrictions has been told to find a new company to host its site or go offline.
GoDaddy said in a statement Friday it had informed prolifewhistleblower.com on Thursday that it had violated the US web hosting company’s terms of service and had to move to a different provider.
The prolifewhistleblower.com website was set up by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life to collect anonymous tips under the law barring terminations after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant.
According to the law, anyone living in Texas can sue an abortion provider or anyone suspected of “aiding” an abortion to take place, with $10,000 rewards if they win in a civil case.
Calls to flood the website with bogus tips sprouted on social media, while by late Friday, an attempt to reach the tip portion of the site was blocked, with a message saying access was denied by a GoDaddy firewall.
Texas Right to Life communications director Kimberlyn Schwartz told AFP the website was in the process of transferring to a new service provider and expected to be back in action within 48 hours.
“We will not be silenced,” Schwartz said.
“We are not afraid of the mob. We will not back down.”
According to GoDaddy’s terms, users cannot collect information about people without their consent.
The website featured links for reporting “anyone who is... aiding or abetting a post-heartbeat abortion,” referring to the law’s banning of abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
“Report any person or entity that aids or abets (or that intends to aid or abet) an illegal abortion in Texas,” it adds.
The US Supreme Court formally refused Wednesday to block the law, the biggest hit to abortion rights in the United States in 50 years.
Texas Right to Life has called it a blow to “the unjust ruling of Roe v. Wade,” the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legally enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion.
Roe v. Wade guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States so long as the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which is usually not until the 22nd to 24th week of pregnancy.
President Joe Biden on Friday called the Texas measure “vigilante” justice and said there may be existing legal avenues “to limit the independent actions of individuals in enforcing... a state law,” but did not elaborate.

Ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber sounded the alarm on Friday over possible repercussions of the law for their drivers, with Lyft saying in a blog post it “threatens to punish drivers for getting people where they need to go.”

A passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at Logan International Airport, in Boston. Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas. (AP file)

Lyft announced the creation of a Driver Legal Defense Fund to cover 100 percent of legal fees for drivers sued under the new law for providing a ride on the platform.
“This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company,” Lyft said in the blog post.
“Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a health care appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you for fear of breaking a law.”
Uber chief executive Dara Khosroshahi praised Lyft’s move and said it prompted Uber to similarly cover any driver legal costs related to the new law.
“Drivers shouldn’t be put at risk for getting people where they want to go,” Khosroshahi tweeted in reply to Lyft chief executive Logan Green.
“Team Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way. Thanks for the push.”
Lyft also said it is donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood for health care transportation needs.
 

Topics: Abortion Texas Uber Lyft ride-hailing service

Related

Court allows medication abortions in Texas during pandemic
World
Court allows medication abortions in Texas during pandemic
Alabama Senate bans nearly all abortions, including rape cases
World
Alabama Senate bans nearly all abortions, including rape cases

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears
Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears
Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims
King Salman sends condolences to President Biden over Hurricane Ida victims
PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI
PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.