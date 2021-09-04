IsDB signs $265,000 deal to help Uzbekistan launch Islamic financial solutions

You are here

IsDB Group President Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser with Uzbekistan Deputy PM Sardar Umurzakov in Tashkent on Saturday. Supplied
Updated 04 September 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 

  • Project aims to establish all modalities to help in the creation of Islamic financial windows in the Central Asian country
RINAT GAINULLIN 

TASHKENT: The Islamic Development Bank on Saturday signed a grant agreement worth $265,000 to provide technical assistance to Uzbekistan for the establishment of a legal framework for Islamic banking and finance.

The deal also envisages the development of the requisite regulatory, supervisory, and Shariah guidelines, creating awareness and building capacity for Islamic banking in the country.

IsDB Group President Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser told Arab News that his organization has all the necessary expertise to help Uzbekistan establish a Shariah-compliant banking sector.

He said the project aims to establish all modalities to help in the creation of Islamic financial windows in the Central Asian country.

Al-Jasser said (work on) the proposal will start soon but cannot give a timeframe as to when it will end.

The IsDB is also launching an economic development fund in Uzbekistan backed by the Saudi private sector. 

It is expected to generate 102,000 jobs and help address poverty in the country.

The government of Uzbekistan will contribute 35 percent to the initial $100 million, the IsDB will contribute 20 percent and the remaining 45 percent will mainly come from Saudi investors.

  • Saudi investments in Oman amount to nearly SR24 billion and Omani investments have reached over SR4 billion
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi and Omani businessmen are considering setting up a joint venture specialized in petrochemical and chemicals, Argaam cited a report carried by Oman News Agency.
The report quoted Nasser Al-Hajri, chairman of the Saudi-Oman Joint Business Council as saying, “Saudi businessmen are looking for major investments in Oman’s industrial, petrochemical, chemical manufacturing, fish farming, mining, food, animal feed, tourism and real estate sectors.
The proposed name of the  joint venture is “Gulf Company.”
Saudi businessmen are keen on investing in Oman, provided they get better incentives and facilities, Al-Hajri said.
A Saudi delegation, headed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, visited Oman last week, to explore investment opportunities between the two countries.
Al-Falih said a number of leading Saudi companies are interested in making investments in vital sectors in Oman.
The minister said the trade volume between the two countries amounted to more than SR2 billion ($533 million) in the first quarter of 2021, the SPA reported. He said the trade exchange between the two brotherly countries was hit due to the coronavirus disease pandemic but now it is rising back to the pre-pandemic level.
The number of Saudi investors in Oman has reached 1,235 whereas 320 Oman companies have so far invested in various sectors in the Kingdom.
Al-Falih said the total Saudi investments in Oman amount to nearly SR24 billion and Omani investments have reached over SR4 billion.
He said efforts are underway to consolidate the partnership between the two countries. The ministerial visit aims to consolidate and expand economic ties and mutual investments between the two countries.
Last month, Oman’s ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq visited the Kingdom. During the visit, the two sides agreed to launch initiatives that include major areas of cooperation, including investments in Oman’s Duqm region, energy cooperation, and partnerships in food security, and various cultural, sports and tourism activities. The Saudi-Oman Business Council was also established to promote bilateral business ties.

RIYADH: The Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program on Saturday launched an online service to enable buyers and sellers of housing units to do the dealings using its website and app, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The “Real Estate Market” service is part of the program’s efforts to facilitate homeownership among Saudis.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017 with the aim of facilitating home ownership in the Kingdom through the creation of new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase. It has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

The program also offers several other online services to ensure it becomes “the go-to destination for housing services and solutions.”

  • DGA has instructed all government agencies to reinvigorate their platforms to better serve the public
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked second among G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report 2021 issued by the European Center for Digital Competitiveness, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The report is based on data issued by the World Economic Forum and backed by statistics issued by the World Bank and the International Telecommunication Union.
In a bid to further improve digital performance, the Kingdom’s Digital Government Authority has called on all government agencies to register their online platforms and websites through the authority’s website within 90 days, a DGA statement said.
On June 30, DGA approved the first regulatory framework of the digital government. 
DGA is seeking to issue regulations, policies, and standards that contribute to creating a regulatory environment, which enables reaching advanced levels of maturity in the government's digital transformation.
It has instructed all government agencies to reinvigorate their platforms to better serve the public and improve their digital presence. The authority has also ordered the suspension of a total of 106 inactive domains. A deadline has also been set for government agencies to comply with the authority’s instructions.
The objective of the move is to regulate government domains on the internet, preserve the rights of registered entities and link them to official platforms and websites.
DGA Gov. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan said the authority seeks to improve the regulatory and investment environment in the Kingdom and ensure reliable and efficient digital services.
He said the authority will assess all existing platforms, apps, and websites according to the regulatory framework.

  • Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed an agreement with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed an agreement with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, to launch a reinsurance product that helps Saudi banks provide more credit facilities for the export of non-oil products.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank group, held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, SPA reported.

The Saudi Exim Bank aims to reduce risks and increase the volume of export of national products through strategic partnerships with international and local financial institutions.

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports increased 52 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2021 to SR65.66 billion ($17.51 billion).

  • Deal aims to boost liquidity for the Saudi home financing market to facilitate homeownership for Saudi families
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund, on Saturday signed a new agreement worth SR2 billion ($533 million) with the General Organization for Social Insurance of Saudi Arabia (GOSI) to refinance the GOSI-backed Masakin Program portfolio.

Masakin, which GOSI launched in 2007, is a Shariah-compliant  subsidy lending program for Saudi nationals employed in the government and the private sectors and retirees. 

This is the third such transaction between the SRC and GOSI, building upon a series of transactions totaling more than SR5 billion in value, according to an emailed statement. 

The agreement aims at boosting liquidity for the Saudi home financing market to facilitate homeownership for Saudi families under the Masakin Programme. 

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, who is also SRC chairman, and GOSI Gov. Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahas oversaw the signing ceremony.

Al-Nahas said: “Our crucial role has enabled us to partner with SRC once again, where we create synergies to realize the Vision 2030 housing program objectives. This agreement will help us realize these objectives and facilitate affordable housing in the Kingdom.”

The agreement is in line with the objectives of the housing program under Vision 2030 to raise home ownership rates by 70 percent by the year 2030.

SRC CEO Fabrice Susini said: “We will continue to collaborate with strategic partners to provide greater liquidity and risk management solutions in this market.”

SRC provides liquidity to originators by buying home financing portfolios from local banks and real estate financing companies, as well as aggregating and packaging the portfolios into Shariah-compliant mortgage-backed securities for sale to domestic and international investors.

