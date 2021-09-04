You are here

  • Home
  • Sakani launches service for real estate deals

Sakani launches service for real estate deals

Sakani launches service for real estate deals
Short Url

https://arab.news/gd2rp

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Sakani launches service for real estate deals

Sakani launches service for real estate deals
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Sakani launches service for real estate deals

RIYADH: The Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program on Saturday launched an online service to enable buyers and sellers of housing units to do the dealings using its website and app, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The “Real Estate Market” service is part of the program’s efforts to facilitate homeownership among Saudis.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017 with the aim of facilitating home ownership in the Kingdom through the creation of new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase. It has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

The program also offers several other online services to ensure it becomes “the go-to destination for housing services and solutions.”

Topics: Sakani Housing Saudi Arabia

Related

35,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing scheme
Saudi Arabia
35,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing scheme
Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects
Business & Economy
Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects

KSA ranks 2nd in digital competitiveness among G20 countries

KSA ranks 2nd in digital competitiveness among G20 countries
Updated 14 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

KSA ranks 2nd in digital competitiveness among G20 countries

KSA ranks 2nd in digital competitiveness among G20 countries
  • DGA has instructed all government agencies to reinvigorate their platforms to better serve the public
Updated 14 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked second among G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report 2021 issued by the European Center for Digital Competitiveness, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The report is based on data issued by the World Economic Forum and backed by statistics issued by the World Bank and the International Telecommunication Union.
In a bid to further improve digital performance, the Kingdom’s Digital Government Authority has called on all government agencies to register their online platforms and websites through the authority’s website within 90 days, a DGA statement said.
On June 30, DGA approved the first regulatory framework of the digital government. 
DGA is seeking to issue regulations, policies, and standards that contribute to creating a regulatory environment, which enables reaching advanced levels of maturity in the government's digital transformation.
It has instructed all government agencies to reinvigorate their platforms to better serve the public and improve their digital presence. The authority has also ordered the suspension of a total of 106 inactive domains. A deadline has also been set for government agencies to comply with the authority’s instructions.
The objective of the move is to regulate government domains on the internet, preserve the rights of registered entities and link them to official platforms and websites.
DGA Gov. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan said the authority seeks to improve the regulatory and investment environment in the Kingdom and ensure reliable and efficient digital services.
He said the authority will assess all existing platforms, apps, and websites according to the regulatory framework.

Topics: IT digital transformation Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority (DGA)

Related

It will work on developing the digital capabilities and talents of public sector employees. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority approves first regulatory framework

IsDB signs $265,000 deal to help Uzbekistan launch Islamic financial solutions

IsDB signs $265,000 deal to help Uzbekistan launch Islamic financial solutions
Updated 04 September 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 

IsDB signs $265,000 deal to help Uzbekistan launch Islamic financial solutions

IsDB signs $265,000 deal to help Uzbekistan launch Islamic financial solutions
  • Project aims to establish all modalities to help in the creation of Islamic financial windows in the Central Asian country
Updated 04 September 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 

TASHKENT: The Islamic Development Bank on Saturday signed a grant agreement worth $265,000 to provide technical assistance to Uzbekistan for the establishment of a legal framework for Islamic banking and finance.

The deal also envisages the development of the requisite regulatory, supervisory, and Shariah guidelines, creating awareness and building capacity for Islamic banking in the country.

IsDB Group President Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser told Arab News that his organization has all the necessary expertise to help Uzbekistan establish a Shariah-compliant banking sector.

He said the project aims to establish all modalities to help in the creation of Islamic financial windows in the Central Asian country.

Al-Jasser said (work on) the proposal will start soon but cannot give a timeframe as to when it will end.

The IsDB is also launching an economic development fund in Uzbekistan backed by the Saudi private sector. 

It is expected to generate 102,000 jobs and help address poverty in the country.

The government of Uzbekistan will contribute 35 percent to the initial $100 million, the IsDB will contribute 20 percent and the remaining 45 percent will mainly come from Saudi investors.

Topics: IsDB #uzbekistan Islamic banking

Related

IsDB to work on six new investment projects in Uzbekistan
Business & Economy
IsDB to work on six new investment projects in Uzbekistan
$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan
Business & Economy
$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan

Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports

Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports

Saudi Exim Bank to launch reinsurance product to boost non-oil exports
  • Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed an agreement with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed an agreement with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, to launch a reinsurance product that helps Saudi banks provide more credit facilities for the export of non-oil products.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank group, held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, SPA reported.

The Saudi Exim Bank aims to reduce risks and increase the volume of export of national products through strategic partnerships with international and local financial institutions.

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports increased 52 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2021 to SR65.66 billion ($17.51 billion).

Topics: #eximbank #saudi #insurance #reinsurance

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank approved $1.5bn projects since launch

PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI

PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI

PIF-owned SRC signs $533m refinancing agreement with GOSI
  • Deal aims to boost liquidity for the Saudi home financing market to facilitate homeownership for Saudi families
Updated 04 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund, on Saturday signed a new agreement worth SR2 billion ($533 million) with the General Organization for Social Insurance of Saudi Arabia (GOSI) to refinance the GOSI-backed Masakin Program portfolio.

Masakin, which GOSI launched in 2007, is a Shariah-compliant  subsidy lending program for Saudi nationals employed in the government and the private sectors and retirees. 

This is the third such transaction between the SRC and GOSI, building upon a series of transactions totaling more than SR5 billion in value, according to an emailed statement. 

The agreement aims at boosting liquidity for the Saudi home financing market to facilitate homeownership for Saudi families under the Masakin Programme. 

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, who is also SRC chairman, and GOSI Gov. Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahas oversaw the signing ceremony.

Al-Nahas said: “Our crucial role has enabled us to partner with SRC once again, where we create synergies to realize the Vision 2030 housing program objectives. This agreement will help us realize these objectives and facilitate affordable housing in the Kingdom.”

The agreement is in line with the objectives of the housing program under Vision 2030 to raise home ownership rates by 70 percent by the year 2030.

SRC CEO Fabrice Susini said: “We will continue to collaborate with strategic partners to provide greater liquidity and risk management solutions in this market.”

SRC provides liquidity to originators by buying home financing portfolios from local banks and real estate financing companies, as well as aggregating and packaging the portfolios into Shariah-compliant mortgage-backed securities for sale to domestic and international investors.

Topics: PIF Housing Saudi mortgage subsidy loans

Related

35,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing scheme
Saudi Arabia
35,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing scheme
NHC unveils plans for latest affordable housing schemes
Business & Economy
NHC unveils plans for latest affordable housing schemes

$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan

$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan
Updated 04 September 2021
Rinat Gainullin

$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan

$1.2bn of agreements signed at Islamic Development Bank conference in Uzbekistan
  • $300 million pledged to projects in Uzbekistan
  • 30 agreements to fund projects in health, water and sanitation, agriculture, transport, energy, food security, Islamic finance and SMEs
Updated 04 September 2021
Rinat Gainullin

TASHKENT: About 30 finance agreements valued at $1.2 billion were signed between the Islamic Development Bank and 10 member countries at the IsDB’s annual meeting in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, according to Chairman Mohammed Al-Jasser.

The agreements provided funding for projects in areas including health (COVID-19 and vaccines), water and sanitation, agriculture, transport, energy, food security, Islamic finance and SMEs, of which $330 million was allocated to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Al-Jasser said in his closing remarks.

“Recognizing that the pandemic has significantly changed the development landscape in IsDB member countries, three main forward-looking themes were considered: (i) Boosting COVID-19 recovery; (ii) tackling increasing poverty and building resilience and prosperity; and (iii) driving green economic growth in member countries,” said Al-Jasser, a former governor of the Saudi Central Bank who was appointed to his role at the IsDB in July.

Among the initiatives launched in Tashkent was the $100 million Economic Empowerment Fund for Uzbekistan (EEFU), which target 34,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. The size of the fund may increase to as much as $500 million.

The government of Uzbekistan will contribute 35 percent to the initial $100 million, the IsDB will contribute 20 percent and the remaining 45 percent will mainly come from Saudi investors, the IsDB said on Sept. 3

More than 4,100 participants from 46 member countries attended this year’s IsDB annual meeting, and 27 international and regional partner organizations joined the in- person meetings, Al-Jasser said.

The IsDB organized 16 webinars that attracted more than 100 countries and were attended by more than 6,000 participants and 150 speakers, he said.

Topics: #isdb #uzbekistan #development

Related

Update Islamic Development Bank launches Saudi-backed $100m fund in Uzbekistan
Business & Economy
Islamic Development Bank launches Saudi-backed $100m fund in Uzbekistan
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi finance minister addresses COVID-19 at Islamic Development Bank meetings
Update Egypt top recipient of Islamic Development Bank financing last year
Business & Economy
Egypt top recipient of Islamic Development Bank financing last year

Latest updates

Sakani launches service for real estate deals
Sakani launches service for real estate deals
KSA ranks 2nd in digital competitiveness among G20 countries
KSA ranks 2nd in digital competitiveness among G20 countries
Egypt signs cooperation deals with UN body on climate change, pest control
Egypt signs cooperation deals with UN body on climate change, pest control
Can Dubai Expo 2020 serve as a catalyst to change the world?
As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied/Expo 2020)
Prominent Houthi ideologue detained in Yemen’s Al-Mahra province 
Leading Houthi ideologue Hassan Ali Al-Emad. (Facebook Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.