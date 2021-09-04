You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Ministry of Justice approves professional code of conduct for lawyers

Saudi Ministry of Justice approves professional code of conduct for lawyers

Saudi Ministry of Justice in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Ministry of Justice in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dfve

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Ministry of Justice approves professional code of conduct for lawyers

Saudi Ministry of Justice in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The code is expected to protect lawyers, clients and all other involved parties, as well as enhance transparency and define responsibilities for lawyers
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice has approved a professional code of conduct for lawyers and amendments on the executive regulations for the law system, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The code is expected to protect lawyers, clients and all other involved parties, as well as enhance transparency and define responsibilities for lawyers.

Its rules are explained in eight chapters and cover a range of definitions and procedures.

Some focus on the lawyers themselves, their integrity, ability to evolve and develop, stay professional with clients, and stay updated with the latest rules and regulations.

Others define the contractual aspects of the client relationship, maintaining client confidentiality and privacy.

There are also rules covering financial aspects and taking the client’s social and financial condition into consideration.

Other chapters cover case proceedings to ensure smooth and efficient case representation in court without delay or interruption.

The code also covers the relationship between lawyers and the media in order to regulate this kind of relationship and ensure proper permission is granted before any documents or court hearings are published.

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Related

Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry issues 800,000 digital orders
Saudi Justice Ministry launches online service for businesses
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry launches online service for businesses

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Qahtani is the executive vice president of operations at the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

In his current role Al-Qahtani plays a pivotal role in modernizing government procurement, developing government procurement sector strategy and overseeing the implementation of strategy through identification of categories.

He also works on the development of sourcing plans, execution approaches and sustained partnerships with government entities, suppliers and services, provided to ensure that the government procurement sector achieves its strategic goals and objectives.

Al-Qahtani completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh.

He has held many managerial roles including vice president and supply chain manager at ABB MENA, Riyadh, between August 2019 and August 2020, vice president and country supply chain manager from July 2014 to August 2019, and sales manager from April 2012 to July 2014.

At Trading Agencies Co., Al-Qahtani worked as a division manager in the construction division between October 2009 and April 2012, where he contributed to the re-engineering of processes and structure, relating to people, tools, IT, operations, organization and governance.

He also implemented strategies to maximize revenue by developing and executing agile management best practices and procurement as key drivers of growth for delivery across real estate, mixed-use buildings, industrial, and oil and gas industries, among other duties.

Al-Qahtani is a member of the Saudi Council of Engineers, with expertise in strategic business planning and development, project management lifecycle, and turnaround and high-growth strategies.

Topics: Who's Who Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 
Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral

New $5 million fines for polluting Saudi waters

New $5 million fines for polluting Saudi waters
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

New $5 million fines for polluting Saudi waters

New $5 million fines for polluting Saudi waters
  • Raft of tough regulations in campaign to protect the Kingdom’s marine environment
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Companies and individuals who cause pollution in Saudi waters face fines of up to SR20 million ($5.3 million) in a new campaign to protect the marine environment.

The list of offenses includes oil pollution and spills of hazardous material, leaks and loss of naval cargo in the Kingdom’s internal waters, territorial waters and the region adjacent to it, the exclusive economic zone or the continental shelf.

The new rules ban the removal of rocks, pebbles, beach sand and marine sediment.

It is also illegal to carry out any filling work, dredging, reclamation of beaches, and establishing or removing breakwaters, seawalls, coastal construction or exploration or excavation work without a permit from the National Center for Environmental Compliance.

Special provisions related to licensing marine sports activities ban marine sports and diving activities that do not use environment-friendly engines or do not obtain permits from the NCEC.

The list follows decisions by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture to establish a set of rules, provisions and controls that protect the marine and coastal environment from deterioration and pollution.

Abdullah Al-Mutairi, spokesperson for the NCEC, said the list took into consideration the implementation and execution of international and regional treaties approved by the Kingdom.

Its most important terms included producing and executing a program to monitor pollution in the Kingdom’s waters, he said.

This was in addition to preparing controls and conditions to combat pollution, preparing environmental controls special to marine mediums, and conditions and controls to issue and renew environmental licenses and permits for marine and coastal activities.

Al-Mutairi said the new campaign included plans for scientific studies and research programs on the quality of the marine and coastal environment.

 

 

Topics: water pollution National Center for Environmental Compliance

Related

Saudi Arabia cracks down on noise pollution
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia cracks down on noise pollution
The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
New discovery shines light on Saudi Arabia’s ancient marine environment

The Saudi women with designs on a new industrial revolution

Effat University in Jeddah is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading institutions for the study of design. (Supplied)
Effat University in Jeddah is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading institutions for the study of design. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

The Saudi women with designs on a new industrial revolution

Effat University in Jeddah is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading institutions for the study of design. (Supplied)
  • Women are at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s fledgling industrial design sector but face challenges in raising awareness of the value of the profession
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: While industrial design remains a male-dominated profession in much of the world, women are at the forefront of the discipline in Saudi Arabia, where university courses on the subject are currently reserved exclusively for female students.

Yet this academic domination has yet to translate into a strong female presence in the workplace, where Saudi female industrial design graduates still struggle to find suitable job opportunities. This is blamed largely on a lack of awareness about the importance of the profession, given that industrial design is a relatively new field of specialization in the Kingdom.
“Industrial designers design everything people interact with, including tangible and intangible products and services both on the ground and in the virtual world,” Ahmad Kassab, an expert industrial designer, consultant and university lecturer, told Arab News.
“For example, we design client-experience processes for service providers — such as when people visit a bank for a certain service, where will they sit or wait, and in what way and using which tools will they receive the required service?”
Kassab believes that industrial design is at its core a strategic, problem-solving process that helps to drive innovation, provides the building blocks for business success, and improves the quality of life through the development of innovative products, systems, services and experiences. As a result, it has a central role to play in achieving the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.
“Saudi Vision 2030 is based on economic growth, creativity, and innovation — and the only field of study that is based on all three of these is industrial design,” Kassab said. Although product design is commonly perceived as a relatively young discipline, its origins can be traced to the mid-18th century and the Industrial Revolution. Kassab describes it as a pillar of modern civilization.
“First World countries became First World countries because of their manufacturing power,” he said. “It is the area of specialization that helped the growth of economies and armies. Countries that realized the importance of this field of study in the (1920s) are the powerful countries now.”
However a number of factors are preventing Saudi Arabia from capitalizing on the potential of a growing number of talented female industrial designers, he said, and the main obstacle is a lack of awareness and communication.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Industrial design is a comprehensive field that focuses on the study of form, function, value and the appearance of products, and defines the relationship between objects, people and spaces for the benefit of users, manufacturers and service providers.

• It is a multidisciplinary subject in which students learn how to design the widely used products, devices, objects and services that shape and improve our everyday lives.

“Factory owners do not understand that what they actually need is people with an industrial design background to improve their products and innovate new ones that would greatly help to increase demand and revenues,” Kassab said.
“They are not even aware that there are universities that teach this major in the country. On the other hand, universities do not know enough about the many factories in the Kingdom.”
He highlighted a number of other challenges, including reluctance among employers to hire local talent, in an effort to reduce costs, and a common confusion about the difference between industrial designers and industrial engineers.
“Industrial designers design products from A to Z, from an idea to an actual functioning product,” Kassab said. “Industrial engineers are responsible only for facilitating production and the maintenance of manufacturing machines.
“But what is happening in the vast majority of factories is that engineers are playing the designers’ role. From my visits to factories in Saudi Arabia, on many occasions I have spotted tiny flaws across the manufacturing chain that if fixed would earn billions in a blink of an eye — but no one will help them to spot them except an industrial designer.”
He added that the only way to resolve the current challenges facing the sector is for the government to take action to ensure industrial designers are employed effectively in their correct roles.

Saudi Vision 2030 is based on economic growth, creativity, and innovation — and the only field of study that is based on all three of these is industrial design.

Ahmad Kassab, Industrial designer, consultant and lecturer at Effat University

The Saudi Ministry of Culture last year established the Architecture and Design Authority, headed by Sumaya Al-Sulaiman. According to Kassab, this reflects official awareness of the importance of industrial design. However, the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry is yet to take any action to nurture and develop the sector.
Kassab teaches at Effat University in Jeddah, one of the Kingdom’s leading institutions for the study of design. The university, which caters exclusively to female students, was the first in Saudi Arabia to offer an industrial design course, and its first batch of Saudi students graduated in 2018. Three universities in the Kingdom now offer industrial design courses, all of which are exclusively for women.
Last month, Effat University hosted Saudi Industrial Design Week, a gathering of local and international speakers and key figures in the field.
Fotoon Kerdawi studied industrial design at Effat University and now works with Firnas Aero, a startup business specializing in drone technology. She is the only product designer on the team, which is based at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
“It is not easy to find jobs directly related to product design,” she told Arab News. “Although it is a very important job, it is still new in the (local job) market. Nonetheless, I see product design as the most promising major in the design spectrum.”

Wherever I go, I want to enjoy this journey. There is no end; my journey’s experience grows with me and I intend to enjoy it to the maximum.

Raghad Halabi, Product design graduate from Effat University

As a result of the wide variety of the work and the ubiquity of applications, Kerdawi believes that Saudi graduates will have plenty of opportunities in the years ahead as product design becomes more established as an important and valuable career in the Kingdom.
Kassab agreed, saying: “There is an unimaginable number of jobs in Saudi Arabia in this field, absolutely uncountable. The sole challenge is a lack of awareness, which is causing the lack of communication.”
He said that female industrial designers in Saudi Arabia are very talented, and he is confident the challenges will be overcome, the teaching of the subject well become more closely linked with industry needs, and more industrial design opportunities will open up for men and women.
“Once the field is established Saudi Arabia will be a different country, within five years,” he said.
Raghad Halabi, also a product design graduate from Effat University, works at another KAUST-based innovative startup, Uvera, which is developing a chemical-free process that uses ultraviolet light to prolong the shelf life of fresh food and reduce waste.
In describing her chosen career, she recalled the words of a professor who told her: “Once you become a product designer, you’ll be like the joker card — you’ll find work wherever you go.”
As in any job there are challenges, and Halabi highlighted one issue she often encounters.
“I usually fail to find the right materials I need for our products,” she told Arab News. “It is due to the lack of materials providers in the Kingdom, as well as lack of data records of providers, which is a communication-related problem.”
Kassab said he is proud of how the design department at Effat University has developed and improved in the relatively short time since it was established, to the point where its outcomes come close to matching leading international schools such as Parsons School of Design in New York and Coventry University in the UK.
“Despite issues the department faced in its first year, it has succeeded in improving steadily,” he said. “We realized our mistakes and improved the performance. Now our department is the only one in the country where the professors are not academics but have expertise in the industry.”
Halabi said that she thinks of design like a journey.
“Wherever I go, I want to enjoy this journey,” she said. “There is no end; my journey’s experience grows with me and I intend to enjoy it to the maximum.”

Topics: Saudi women Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi female trainees showed an exceptional performance during their professional training with a 100 percent success rate, an official at the academy said. (Photos/Huda Bashatah) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women finding new careers above the clouds
High-flying Saudi women are making the most of new career opportunities
Saudi Arabia
High-flying Saudi women are making the most of new career opportunities

Nearly 17k held for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

About 17,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in different parts of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
About 17,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in different parts of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

Nearly 17k held for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

About 17,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in different parts of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • The Ministry of Interior said that whoever facilitates the entry of violators to Saudi Arabia will face imprisonment for up to 15 years
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Nearly 17,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom in one week, according to an official report. In the campaigns that took place in all regions of the Kingdom from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, there have been 16,638 offenders, including 5,800 for violating residency regulations, 1,455 for labor violations and 9,383 for border violations.
The report said that 849 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 55 percent were Yemeni citizens, 43 percent were Ethiopians, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.
In addition, 19 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators. The Ministry of Interior said that whoever facilitates the entry of violators to the Kingdom, transports them or provides shelter or any other form of support will face imprisonment for up to 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), confiscation of the means of transport or residence employed in the violation, and defamation. 

Topics: Saudi jawazat

Related

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry
Saudi Arabia
15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry

Our Islamic values ‘main driver in confronting pandemic’: MWL chief

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa speaks at the Geneva conference on Saturday. (SPA)
MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa speaks at the Geneva conference on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

Our Islamic values ‘main driver in confronting pandemic’: MWL chief

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa speaks at the Geneva conference on Saturday. (SPA)
  • WHO head tells Geneva event: ‘Crisis will end when we all decide to put an end to it’
Updated 04 September 2021
SPA

GENEVA: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League has praised the World Health Organization at a Swiss conference for its efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, hosted by the WHO in Geneva, also included the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhano, and former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Bondevik.
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said: “In the time of COVID-19, the World Health Organization has become the global peacemaker from the danger of a deadly enemy that has targeted our world without exception.”
He hailed the WHO’s “outstanding efforts” in reducing suffering amid the pandemic, labeling them as “efforts to achieve world peace.” Through careful monitoring of the situation and practical guidance, the WHO followed through on the maxim “there is no peace like the safety of people’s lives,” Al-Issa said.
He added: “The lethality of this pandemic has been greatly alleviated, and the exhaustion of health facilities has been reduced.” The organization led countries of the world with “high efficiency” to “defeat our common enemy, which has exhausted and frightened our world more than it has been exhausted and frightened by many wars,” Al-Issa said.
The MWL secretary-general praised the granting of the Bridge Maker Award in Norway to the director general of the WHO, adding that the organization has “increased its struggle for our physical and psychological peace. It is an icon of peace in the time of COVID-19.”

In the time of COVID-19, the World Health Organization has become the global peacemaker from the danger of a deadly enemy that has targeted our world without exception.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

Al-Issa said: “Societies around the world would not have been able to cooperate in the battle against the pandemic except through awareness among individuals and institutions, which was encouraged through deliberate programs and effective laws in light of the advice and guidance of the WHO.”
He also discussed the importance of immunization, especially in developing countries, saying that vaccine hesitancy can be addressed through influential figures and effective laws.
Al-Issa proposed the creation of a universal health passport authorized by the WHO so that countries around the world could forbid entry to travelers who have not received vaccines.
In his opening speech at the Geneva International Solidarity Conference to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, Al-Issa also reviewed the efforts of the MWL since the beginning of the pandemic, starting from its headquarters in Makkah.
The MWL “worked to spread preventive awareness for more than 30 countries around the world, without discriminating in this humanitarian work for any religious or political reasons,” Al-Issa said.
Bondevik moderated the event, and stressed the role religious leaders play in dealing with the pandemic, especially through improving vaccine uptake.
Adhano said: “This pandemic will end when we all decide to put an end to it, because the decision is in the hands of all of us.
“Several regions and countries are witnessing a sharp rise in cases of infection and death due to COVID-19, and the reason is the high rate of social contact and movement, the absence of coordinated health and social measures, the emergence of rapidly transmitting mutations and inequality in the availability of vaccines.”

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Related

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and Tony Blair sign a new partnership to bring together their common vision to serve the future generation of youth. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change sign deal to empower 100,000 young people
Muslim World League to support UNHCR’s project for displaced persons in Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League to support UNHCR’s project for displaced persons in Nigeria

Latest updates

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority
New, greener Flying Spur Hybrid to arrive in 2022
The new Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers.
Free Uber rides offered for people getting vaccine
The initiative entitles users to two free Uber trips up to the value of SR50.
Huawei Apps UP 2021: Three women trailblazing regional app development
A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. (AFP)
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.