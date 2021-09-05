What We Are Reading Today: The Story Of Tata

Author: Peter Casey
The book is inspirational. However, it is only a quick view into the Tata group’s top bosses and its growth.
Author Peter Casey is struck by the fact that most senior Tata managers do not live in “sprawling mansions as so many American and European CEOs do, but in modest apartments and homes,” said a recent newspaper review.
Two-thirds of the Tata group, consisting of over 130 companies, is owned by philanthropic trusts, but that does not dilute its belief in making each of its ventures profitable and in promoting professional management of all its enterprises.
A review on goodreads.com added: “This is a interesting book, which gives the complete history how the current empire of tata was set up from a scratch and what principles and practice are followed currently which make it one the best organizations in the world.”
It said the “brief history of the Tatas charts the contribution of every Tata chairman — from Jamsetji Tata, who set up the company in 1868, to Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry — and explores the values at the heart of the Tata Group, as well as the role played in its development by the philanthropic trusts that own two-thirds of the company.”