  Saudi output growth falls sharply to lowest in 10 months: IHS Markit

Saudi output growth falls sharply to lowest in 10 months: IHS Markit

Saudi output growth falls sharply to lowest in 10 months: IHS Markit
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi output growth falls sharply to lowest in 10 months: IHS Markit

Saudi output growth falls sharply to lowest in 10 months: IHS Markit
  August PMI data from IHS Markit survey data showed a fall to 54.1 in August
  The non-oil sector weakened in August with output expansion at its weakest in 10 months
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's activity growth in the non-oil sector weakened in August with output expansion at its weakest in 10 months.

August PMI data from IHS Markit survey data showed a fall to 54.1 in August down from July's 55.8. 

Despite the fall, the reading suggested an improvement in the non-oil sector, albeit a slower growth as the subdued recovery was put down in part to increases in Covid-19 cases globally dampening foreign demand. 

The knock-on effects of the softer recovery saw business confidence and hiring growth remain muted with SA firms reporting a low level of hiring activity in August.

David Owens,  Economist at IHS Markit, said: "The non-oil economy went slightly off the boil in August, as output growth slipped to the weakest level for ten months amid a slowdown in new business gains. Whilst domestic orders remained strong and firms saw an upturn in tourist numbers, many businesses continued to find market conditions challenging amid the pandemic."

He added that "the unpredictability of the pandemic meant that downside risks remained high," which could keep a lid on firms' future activities.

Topics: #saudi #economy non-oil economy non-oil sector #pandemic

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Power prices in Europe soar to highest level in decades: BofA

Power prices in Europe soar to highest level in decades: BofA
  Prompt-month baseload futures topped 100 euros ($118.8) per megawatt-hour (MWh)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: European power prices jumped to the highest levels in over a decade, as natural gas, coal and carbon rally, a new Bank of America (BofA) report said.

Prompt-month baseload futures topped 100 euros ($118.8) per megawatt-hour (MWh), the report said, while day-ahead prices in Spain and the UK broke through 120 euros per MWh.

Demand in Italy was particularly strong because of hotter temperatures, while Spain saw a drop in demand in July to the lowest season level since 2014.

The jump in prices was principally driven by a “historic rally across the European energy complex and a sluggish renewable generation.”

European natural gas, coal, and carbon prices have at least doubled from last year’s levels, the report indicated.

“We continue to see asymmetric upside risk to European natural gas prices throughout this winter and potentially next summer given the current low inventory environment,” Francisco Blanch, commodity and derivative strategist of BofA Europe, said.

A decline in renewable generation, led by a slowdown in wind utilization, has also contributed to rising power prices across Europe.

Topics: Europe Power energy electricity

UAE aims for $150bn of inward investment by 2030

UAE aims for $150bn of inward investment by 2030
Updated 05 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE aims for $150bn of inward investment by 2030

UAE aims for $150bn of inward investment by 2030
  An investment of $1.36 billion in the Emirates Development Bank was also announced
Updated 05 September 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

The UAE has introduced a range of new measures aimed at boosting its economy as it looks to achieve $150 billion in investments over the next nine years.

The strategies, announced on Sunday, include a range of investment efforts, as well as the introduction of new visa policies that will make it easier for foreign workers to work and live in the UAE. 

Emirati Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said the government planned to invest some $13.6 billion into the economy over the next year, aiming to boost development by 10 percent. 

“We are confident that these projects in the support of investment will make (the UAE) one of the most competent economies in the world,” he said at the press conference, also attended by other top UAE officials. 

An investment of $1.36 billion in the Emirates Development Bank was also announced. The ministers said it would be used to support the country’s industrial sector.

Other officials who spoke at the event include Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Gergawi, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Al-Olama.

The ministers highlighted the potential contribution of digital industries, as well as 4thindustrial revolution (4IR) technologies in achieving the country’s ambitious economic goals. 

Al-Olama revealed plans to attract more programmers to the UAE – aiming at around 64,000 to 100,000 in one year. 

This will help the country in solidifying its bid as the Silicon Valley of the region, the minister said. 

Last week, Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed said the UAE would announce 50 economic projects in the coming weeks to mark 50 years since unification of the emirate.

Topics: UAE

France’s TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq

France’s TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
AFP

France's TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq

France’s TotalEnergies signs $27bn oil, gas, solar deal in Iraq
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: French energy giant TotalEnergies has signed a $27-billion contract to invest in oil, gas and solar energy production in Iraq, the country’s oil minister said on Sunday.
The announcement of the deal, supposed in part to reduce Iraq's reliance on fossil fuels, came as minister Ihsan Ismail signed the contract at a Baghdad ceremony with TotalEnergies chief Patrick Pouyanne.
TotalEnergies has not directly confirmed to AFP the value of the contract.
“This is the largest investment in Iraq by a Western company,” Ismail said. “Implementing these projects is the challenge we face now.”
Iraq has immense reserves of oil and gas.
But despite being the No.2 producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, it is experiencing an acute energy crisis and chronic blackouts that fuel social discontent.
Officials justify the lack of investment and the dilapidated state of its energy network by citing falling oil prices, which represent more than 90 percent of state revenue.
The country is highly dependent on neighboring Iran, which supplies it with a third of its gas and electricity needs.
However, Baghdad currently owes Tehran $6 billion for energy already supplied.
The contract inked on Sunday with TotalEnergies covers four projects, an Iraqi Oil Ministry source said ahead of the signing ceremony.
One of these aims to pipe seawater from the Gulf to southern Iraqi oilfields. Water is used to extract oil from subterranean deposits.
Two projects focus on extracting and exploiting gas in southern Iraq, which is rich in fossil fuel deposits.
The fourth project will see the installation of a solar farm in Artawi, near the southern port of Basra.
The Iraqi source said that ultimately, the solar panels should produce “1,000 MW” of electricity, the equivalent of the energy produced by a nuclear reactor.
“Iraq will not pay anything,” the source added.
France’s former Total, which has renamed itself TotalEnergies to symbolize a diversification into cleaner sources of power, is one of the world’s top five energy companies.
While still focused on oil and gas, the company has indicated that this year it will devote 20 percent of its growth investments to electricity and renewable energies.

Topics: Oil Iraq gas deal France

Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality

Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality
Updated 05 September 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality

Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality
  A contracting firm's financial, technical, and management abilities will be taken into consideration
Updated 05 September 2021
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: In a bid to improve quality control, the Kingdom has announced that tender applications for projects in different sectors will only be accepted by qualified contractors who meet the criteria recently set by the authorities, according to details published in the Kingdom’s official gazette Umm Al-Qura on Friday.

Under the new system announced in late August, contractors will be evaluated and classified based on several factors such as the qualification and specialties of a contracting company’s employees, experience, remuneration, percentage of the Saudi workforce, and gender ratio.

In addition to that, a contracting firm’s financial, technical, and management abilities will be taken into consideration and a thorough background check and history and quality of their completed projects will also be carefully studied.

The new rules stipulate that if two or more contractors are bidding for a project as a joint venture, at least one of them should meet the criterion while the other partner’s credentials should also match the minimum Saudi standards.

The regulations also apply to those contractors who have been licensed according to the foreign investment system. They should also be classified under the new system. However, a committee of ministers can make special exemptions for such contractors as per the requirement.

Violators of the new system will be subjected to penalties such as a change in classification to a lower level etc.

The system is applicable to all projects in building and construction, operations and maintenance, communications and information technology, real estate development, engineering consultation, conference and forums, and catering and nutrition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi contracting industry Quality Standards

Solutions by STC sets IPO range to raise 3.6 billion riyals

Solutions by STC sets IPO range to raise 3.6 billion riyals
Smartphone with website of Arabian carrier Saudi Telecom Company (STC) on screen in front of company logo. Shutterstock
Updated 05 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Solutions by STC sets IPO range to raise 3.6 billion riyals

Solutions by STC sets IPO range to raise 3.6 billion riyals
  The unit plans to sell 24 million shares at an indicative price of 136 to 151 riyals per share, it said.
  Saudi Telecom is selling a 20 percent stake in its unit in the share sale
Updated 05 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, a unit of Saudi Telecom, has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as 3.6 billion riyals ($960 million).


The unit, also known as Solutions by STC, plans to sell 24 million shares at an indicative price of 136 to 151 riyals per share, it said.

This would give STC a valuation of SR18.1bn at the upper end of the price range.

Saudi Telecom is selling a 20 percent stake in its unit in the share sale. Arabian Internet and Communications Services has a broad portfolio across the information technology and digital services sectors, especially in the B2B sector.


STC unit's IPO is among a spate of deals hitting the Saudi Arabian exchange this year including Acwa Power's more than $1 billion deal and Saudi Tadawul Group. 

Subscription to the offering shares is limited to two tranches of investors, tranche (A) and tranche (B).

Tranche A includes the categories that are entitled to participate in book building in accordance with the instructions for book building and allocating shares in initial subscriptions issued by the Board of the Capital Market Authority pursuant to Resolution No. 2 - 94 - 2016 dated 20/07/2016 and amended by Resolution No. 3 - 102 of the Authority's Board - 2019 and the date of September 17, 2019 .


The book-building process for the deal will begin today and end on Sept. 13, while the subscription period for individual investors will take place on Sept. 19-21. The unit is likely to list on Saudi's main market Tadawul within the next month.


 

