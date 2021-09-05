You are here

Saudi squad heads to Oman in the third round of Asian Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup

Saudi squad heads to Oman in the third round of Asian Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup
Herve Renard oversees Saudi squad's training session in Riyadh ahead of trip to Oman for World Cup qualifier. (File/Basheer Saleh)
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

  • Herve Renard’s men beat Vietnam in their opening Group B fixture but will come against a team boosted by its defeat of Japan in Tokyo
Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard held an intensive training session in Riyadh on Saturday evening before his squad flies to Muscat today ahead of Tuesday’s Asian qualifier for the 2022 World Cup against Oman.

On Thursday the Frenchman watched his team come back from a goal down to beat 10-man Vietnam 3-1 in Riyadh. Earlier that day, Oman shocked the continent with an 1-0 away win against Japan, and they will be no pushover when the Gulf neighbours meet.

A win for Saudi Arabia would give the team a maximum six points from two matches ahead of next month’s double header of home matches against Japan (Oct. 7) and China (Oct. 12).

Morocco footballers stuck in Guinea during coup attempt

Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
AFP

  • Morocco were scheduled to face Guinea in a World Cup qualifier on Monday
RABAT: Morocco’s national football team was “safe” Sunday in Guinean capital Conakry, a Moroccan official said, after army putschists said they had staged a coup in the west African country.
Scheduled to face Guinea in a Monday qualifier for the 2022 World Cup, the Moroccans “are safe and currently in a hotel some way away from where things are tense,” Mohamed Makrouf of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) told AFP.
The federation “is working on evacuating the team today. There’s already a plane at the airport,” he added.
Heavy gunfire was heard in central Conakry on Sunday, as the putschists claimed they had arrested President Alpha Conde, sending AFP a video showing the head of state surrounded by soldiers.
But the government said in a statement of its own that it had “repulsed” an attack on the presidential palace.
Guinea — one of the world’s poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources — has long been beset by political instability.

Tokyo bids colorful farewell to 'historic, fantastic' Paralympics

Updated 05 September 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo bid a colorful farewell to the Paralympics on Sunday after 12 days of stereotype-defying, record-shattering performances despite a year-long pandemic delay.
International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons declared the Games closed on a cool night in the Olympic Stadium, saying they had “not just been historic, they’ve been fantastic.”
It was a Games like no other, postponed a year because of the pandemic and dogged by difficulties and low public support in the build-up.
But the action did not disappoint when it got underway, with a record 86 teams winning medals and 62 claiming at least one gold.
Parsons said the Games had “opened the door,” and it was “time for us all to play our part to break down the barriers.”
“During our carnival of sport, we have celebrated difference, exhibited the best of humanity and shown unity in diversity,” he said.
The closing ceremony, with fans locked out over virus fears but with roughly 2,000 athletes and officials in attendance, took “harmonious cacophony” as its theme.
It featured a riot of neon-clad breakdancers, unicycling butterflies and strutting stilt-walkers, using materials recycled from the Olympic opening ceremony for its vivid props.
Among the athletes carrying their nations’ flags were Afghanistan’s Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi, who arrived in Tokyo with the Games already in progress after being evacuated from Taliban-controlled Kabul.
The pair, wearing red and green team tracksuits, handed the flag over to a volunteer before joining other athletes in helping to decorate a replica of Tokyo’s Skytree tower.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike handed the Paralympic flag over to Parsons, who passed it on to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, representing the 2024 hosts.
Parsons then announced the end of the Games, bringing the curtain down after 539 gold medals across 22 sports, contested almost entirely behind closed doors because of the virus.
“I don’t want to do this, but the time has come for me to declare the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games closed,” he said.
China finished on top of the medal table with 207, including 96 golds, followed by Britain, the United States and the Russian team.

Highlights included cycling legend Sarah Storey becoming Britain’s most successful Paralympian with her 17th gold medal, 29 years after her first.
Charismatic figures like Italian wheelchair fencer Beatrice “Bebe” Vio and German long jumper Markus Rehm wowed TV audiences.
And Japanese wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda delighted the home crowd on the penultimate day by claiming one of his country’s 13 gold medals.
There were also impressive performances from Britain’s wheelchair rugby team, who won their first ever gold, while badminton and taekwondo made their Paralympic debuts.
The Games featured 163 delegations — one fewer than the London 2012 record, despite several teams withdrawing because of pandemic difficulties.
The final day’s action began with the early morning marathon events, with Swiss wheelchair master Marcel Hug defending his T54 crown.
“Silver bullet” Hug opened up an early gap on the field, and moved away from silver medallist Zhang Yong over the last two uphill kilometers.
“I don’t know how to feel. I’m just tired. Empty,” said Hug, who won the sixth Paralympic gold of his career in a time of 1hr 24min 2sec.
In the women’s T54 marathon, Australian Madison de Rozario clung on to finish ahead of Swiss great Manuela Schaer, winning the gold by just one second.
“That was the longest 500 meters of my life,” de Rozario told reporters after finishing in a Paralympic record of 1:38.11.
“That finish line couldn’t have come quick enough.”
Organizers had urged local residents to stay home and watch the action on TV, but sweet shop owner Atsushi Nishimura told AFP in Tokyo’s Asakusa district that he was glad he saw it live.
“We could have enjoyed the Olympics and Paralympics differently if they weren’t during a pandemic, but I think it was good for us that we could host the events,” he said.

Sports for All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation launch new Softball Cricket Tournament to raise popularity of game

Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

  • The tournament will host more than 5,000 players across the Kingdom’s 11 major cities and run for four months
RIYADH: Following the recently concluded National Cricket Championship 2021, the Saudi Sports for All Federation, in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, has announced the launch of the Softball Cricket Tournament, beginning this week.

The tournament will run for four months and host more than 5,000 players across the Kingdom’s 11 major cities, from Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Makkah, Madinah, Neom, Jeddah, Taif, Al Ahsa, Yanbu and Tabuk.

“Cricket, one of the Kingdom’s most popular and inclusive team sports, also encourages friendly competition while building comradery. We saw all this and more with the wild success of the recently concluded National Cricket Championship,” said Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, president, Sports for All Federation.

The format of the Softball Cricket Tournament is T10, which means the teams will play one innings of 10 overs comprising six deliveries each. Soft ball cricket is a competitive if more relaxed form of game, and comes with a different set of rules compared to more established formats.

Softball cricket is played with a hard tennis and MRI ball, which drastically reduces the level of injuries. The batsmen are also not required to wear helmet, pads or guards.

“The ardent fervor of players and spectators alike around the championship motivated us to expand the sport into the broader community with a format that accommodates all, and welcomes beginner players of all abilities,” Prince Khaled said. “We’re pleased to partner with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation to launch the upcoming Softball Cricket Tournament, and we’re looking forward to an exciting competition.”

The introduction of the National Softball Cricket Tournament follows the success of the National Cricket Championship 2021 — the largest cricket tournament in the history of Saudi Arabia. Staged across 11 cities, it was organized by the SACF, and supported by the Sports for All Federation and the Ministry of Sports as part of the Kingdom’s mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle under the Vision 2030 Quality of Life program.

In 2019, a major softball cricket tournament was organized in 10 cities of the Kingdom under the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Labor and Social Development, and Quality of Life program. The tournament featured 12 regional associations, 213 teams and 4004 registered participants.

SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal welcomed the partnership with the SFA.

“The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is delighted to hold another mega cricket tournament in partnership with the SFA,” he said. “Cricket is one of the world’s oldest and most popular sports and we want to create activities and tournaments that will raise its profile and appeal to people of all ages and abilities.

“We always endeavor to create activities and tournaments to encourage residents to participate and adopt a healthy lifestyle that align with the Kingdom’s Vision2030,” Prince Saud said.

The tournament is one of the SFA’s initiatives to support the Quality of Life program mandated by Vision 2030. It calls for 40 percent more people to be taking regular exercise in the Kingdom by 2030.

Slync.io becomes new title sponsor of Dubai Desert Classic from 2022

Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

  • Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic joins the European Tour’s Rolex Series next year, with the event taking place on Jan. 27-30
The European Tour has announced Slync.io as the new sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic, with the iconic event becoming part of the Rolex Series for the first time in 2022.

The technology provider becomes the title sponsor of the event that has been played annually at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club for the past 32 years.

From 2022, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic will be part of the Rolex Series, the European Tour’s premium category of events, with a prize fund of $8 million. It will take place from Jan. 27-30.

The Tour will now have back-to-back Rolex Series events in the Middle East in January with the tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai part of the traditional “Desert Swing.”

“This is a very exciting time for the Desert Classic as we welcome Slync.io as title partner. Slync’s status as a leading global logistics technology provider will help to bring innovative ideas to the tournament and ensure it continues to evolve and grow,” Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, said. “These changes will bring a host of benefits to Dubai and the tournament, in addition to offering our international fans enhanced coverage of the venue and players.”

“We look forward to working with Slync.io and the rest of our sponsors to deliver a world-class event during a pivotal year for Dubai, when all eyes will descend on the city during the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations and the landmark hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai,” he said.

The Dubai Desert Classic was the European Tour’s first event in the Middle East region in 1989, cementing the Tour’s relationship with Dubai and the UAE. That association has developed significantly in the intervening years, especially through the introduction in 2009 of the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai, which from 2022 will now feature three out of five Rolex Series events in the Middle East, with the back-to-back tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the start of the calendar year joined by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai in November.

Chris Kirchner, founder, chairman and CEO of Slync.io, said: “We are excited to partner with the European Tour and Rolex on the Dubai Desert Classic. Dubai is one of the great cities and a key player in global logistics. This event will be a great place for us to kick off our year with our customers and enjoy some world-class golf.”

The Dubai Desert Classic, which celebrated its 32nd edition earlier this year, has been won by some of golf’s great names, including Major Champions Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Jose Maria Olazabal, Mark O’Meara, Tiger Woods, Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau.

Also in the winners’ circle over the past 32 years have been Ryder Cup stars Mark James, the inaugural champion in 1989, Eamonn Darcy, Colin Montgomerie, David Howell, Thomas Bjorn, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Stephen Gallacher and Paul Casey, the reigning champion.

“We are delighted to welcome Slync.io as the new title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic, elevating the tournament to a new level,” said Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s chief executive.

“Alongside the Genesis Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, the three Rolex Series events in the Middle East mean our five premium tournaments in 2022 will be played at key times in the golfing calendar when the eyes of the world are on the European Tour,” he said.

Morocco's El-Amin Chentouf wins men's marathon gold on last day of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Updated 05 September 2021
Ali Khaled

  • T12 category triumph means Morocco has a total of four gold medals, four silver and three bronze
El-Amin Chentouf of Morocco won gold in the men’s marathon T12 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday morning to give his country its 11th medal as the two-week event draws to a close.

The 40-year-old from Rabat set a new Paralympic record of 2 hrs 21 min 43 sec at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium as he finished first ahead of Jaryd Clifford of Australia, who won silver in 2:26:09, and Japan’s Tadashi Horikoshi, who took bronze in 2:28:0.

The Tunisian duo of Hatem Nasrallah and Wajdi Boukhili finished in fourth and sixth, respectively, on the last day of the Games.

Chentouf also won three medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games — golds in the marathon T12 and 5,000m T12, and silver in the 5,000m T13. He also took part in the London Games four years earlier, though he failed to win any medals.

A long-distance powerhouse, Chentouf won three gold medals at the 2013 world championships in Lyon, in the men’s 10,000m T12, 5,000m T12 and marathon T12.

His latest victory means Morocco has now won four gold medals, four silver and three bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

