India to investigate late Kashmir leader’s family under anti-terror law

The late Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani waves to the media in Srinagar, India. (File/AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

  • Police in Kashmir said a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered on Saturday against Geelani’s family
  • The family were accused of “raising anti-national slogans and resorting to other anti-national activities”
SRINAGAR: The family of a separatist icon from Indian-administered Kashmir have been booked for police investigation under a sweeping anti-terrorism law for chanting anti-New Delhi slogans and wrapping his body with Pakistan’s flag after he died, officials said.
Tensions in the Himalayan territory, which is disputed between India and Pakistan, have been heightened since Syed Ali Geelani died on Wednesday at the age of 92 in the main city of Srinagar.
Police in Kashmir said a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) — which effectively allows people to be held without trial indefinitely — was registered on Saturday against Geelani’s family.
The family were accused of “raising anti-national slogans and resorting to other anti-national activities” at the influential resistance leader’s home soon after his death.
They have not yet been detained by police.
In India a booking may not necessarily lead to a formal charge, but is an incident that is officially recorded. Critics say bookings have been used by police to intimidate locals in the region.
The separatist leader’s son Naseem Geelani did not deny the allegations but repeated earlier claims that police took his father’s body away to be buried in the middle of the night just hours after his death, and did not allow the family to perform last rites.
Police have refuted those allegations.
“We told the visiting police officers that they had taken control of everything after my father’s death and that we were mourning. We had no way of knowing who was doing what,” the son told AFP on Sunday.
A video widely shared on social media showed the leader’s body wrapped in a Pakistani flag before police officers took it away amid a scuffle with his family members.
Chants of “we want freedom” were heard in the background during the mayhem.
Authorities on Sunday eased a lockdown imposed to maintain calm after his death across Kashmir, allowing for limited movement. An Internet and mobile phone shutdown was partially eased on Saturday.
Geelani, a popular figure in the region, spent over five decades fighting for self-determination for people in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Islamabad observed a day of national mourning after Geelani’s death and funeral prayers for the leader were held across Pakistan and in Turkey.
In Srinagar, Indian troops are guarding Geelani’s grave and no-one is allowed to approach it.
Anger has simmered in the territory since 2019 when New Delhi controversially revoked the region’s semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.
Residents in the Muslim-majority region say repression has intensified in the two years since the changes.
India has used the vaguely-worded UAPA legislation against thousands of Kashmiri residents, journalists and dissidents, according to activists.
Rebel groups have been fighting Indian forces for decades, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan that controls a part of it.
Tens of thousands have died in the fighting, most civilians.

Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police
  • Over the past 8 months, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on highways to New Delhi to oppose the laws
Muzaffarnagar, INDIA: Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi’s government to repeal three new agricultural laws.
More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police.
The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, a predominantly agricultural state that’s home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers’ leader.
“We’ll intensify our protest by going to every single city and town of Uttar Pradesh to convey the message that Modi’s government is anti-farmer,” he added.
Over the past eight months, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on major highways to the capital, New Delhi to oppose the laws, in India’s longest-running farmer’ protest against the government.
The measures, introduced last September, allow farmers to directly sell their produce, outside government-regulated wholesale markets, to big buyers. The government says this will unshackle farmers and help them get better prices.
Farmers, however, say the legislation will hurt their livelihood and leave them with scant bargaining power against big private retailers and food processors.
Farming is a vast sector that sustains almost half of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, and accounts for about 15 percent to the country’s $2.7 trillion economy.
Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farmers’ leader, said Sunday’s rally was a warning for Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, which next year will a contest state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, often seen as a barometer of the popularity of the federal government.
“Our message is very clear — either repeal the laws or face defeat in the state election,” he added.

Updated 05 September 2021
AFP

  • It will last nine months until late May 2022, with 145 days for hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims
  • Former president Francois Hollande will testify in November
PARIS: The biggest trial in France’s modern legal history begins on Wednesday over the November 2015 attacks on Paris that saw 130 people slaughtered at bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall.

The suicide bombing and gun assault by three teams of militants, later claimed by Daesh, was France’s worst post-war atrocity.

A purpose-built facility at the historic court of justice on the Ile de la Cite in central Paris will host the trial, with 14 of the 20 defendants present, including the only surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam.

“Everyone has their own expectations, but we know that this is an important milestone for our future lives,” said Arthur Denouveaux, a survivor of the Bataclan music venue attack and president of the Life for Paris victims’ association.

The trial over the traumatic militant killings, which were planned from Syria, is on a scale unmatched in recent times.

It will last nine months until late May 2022, with 145 days for hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims and former president Francois Hollande who will testify in November.

The case file runs to a million pages in 542 volumes, measuring 53 meters across.

Surviving gunman Abdeslam, a Belgium-born French-Moroccan, fled the scene of the carnage after abandoning his suicide belt, which investigators found to be defective.

Abdeslam, now 31, was later captured in Brussels, hiding in a building close to his family home, after four months on the run.

He has resolutely refused to cooperate with the French investigation and remained largely silent throughout a separate trial in Belgium in 2018 that saw him declare only that he put his “trust in Allah” and that the court was biased.

A major question is whether he will speak at his scheduled testimony in mid-January 2022.

Another focus of the trial will be on how the squad of killers managed to come undetected into France, allegedly using the flow of migrants from Daesh-controlled regions of Syria as cover.

Fourteen of the accused — who face a range of charges from providing logistical support, to planning and weapons offenses — are expected to be present in court.

Six more suspects are being tried in absentia. Five of them are presumed dead, mainly in air strikes in Syria, including French milit brothers Fabien and Jean-Michel Clain.

The alleged coordinator, Belgian national Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was killed by French police northeast of Paris five days after the attacks.

The horror was unleashed late on the night of Friday November 13 when militants set off suicide belts outside the Stade de France stadium where President Hollande was in the crowd watching France play Germany at football.

A single person was killed there, 63-year-old Portuguese driver Manuel Colaco Dias.

A group of Daesh gunmen, including Abdeslam’s brother Brahim, then indiscriminately opened fire from a car on half a dozen restaurants in the trendy 10th and 11th districts of the capital which were packed with people winding down on the balmy autumn evening.

The massacre culminated at the Bataclan music venue where Californian group Eagles of Death Metal were performing to a packed house.

Three militants stormed in as the band was playing the number “Kiss the Devil.” A total of 90 people lost their lives there.

Hollande, facing another terror crisis just 10 months after gunmen attacked the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris, ordered borders closed and declared a state of emergency, a first since the Algerian War more than half a century earlier.

The trial is also expected to lay bare the enduring psychological wounds of survivors, the 350 who were injured and families who lost loved ones, who will give five weeks of testimony starting on September 28.

“I have to attend. I will surely suffer but it is a step forward,” said Cristina Garrido, a 60-year-old Spaniard who lost her son Juan Alberto at the Bataclan. “What I want is for (the defendants) to hear the pain they left us with,” she told AFP in Madrid.

Abdeslam’s defense, led by lawyer Olivia Ronen, 31, have said that while the trial will be filled with emotions, the “judiciary must keep its distance if it does not want to lose sight of the principles that underpin our state of law.”

Under current scheduling, the verdict is due to be read out on May 24 and 25, 2022.

The only comparable precedent for the trial is the one for the January 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly and a Jewish supermarket, which opened in September 2020.

Three attacks carried out by “lone wolf” young radical Islamists, including the October 16 beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, shook France as that trial was ongoing.

Updated 05 September 2021
Reuters

  • The deal is designed to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing the distributors of ignoring red flags that pain pills were being diverted into communities for illicit uses
BOSTON, US / BENGALURU, India: Three large US drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after “enough” states joined in, the companies said on Saturday.
The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states back the $21 billion proposed settlement with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. and a $5 billion agreement with J&J.
The distributors said 42 states, five territories and Washington, D.C., signed on to their agreement.
Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Washington, West Virginia are not participating in the settlement, a person familiar with the matter said. New Hampshire agreed to settle only with the distributors, while Rhode Island joined only J&J’s deal, the person said.
The companies will make their first annual settlement payment into escrow on or before Sept. 30, the distributors said. The final amount will depend on several factors, including the final participation rate of states and political subdivisions, they added.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a lead settlement negotiator, called the support level a “remarkable showing of unity and commitment across the country to address this problem.”
The settlement’s complex formula envisioned at least 44 states participating, but ultimately the companies got to decide whether a “critical mass” had joined and whether to finalize the deal.
Cities and counties within participating states have through Jan. 2 to join as well. Ultimately, $10.7 billion is tied to the extent localities participate.
The deal, unveiled by 14 state attorneys general on July 21, is designed to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing the distributors of ignoring red flags that pain pills were being diverted into communities for illicit uses and that J&J played down the risks of opioid addiction.
The money would fund treatment and other services.
The companies deny wrongdoing, saying the drugs were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and that responsibility for ballooning painkiller sales lies with doctors, regulators and others.
The deal is separate from a settlement resolving similar claims against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its wealthy Sackler family owners. A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved that deal, which Purdue values at more than $10 billion. 

 

Updated 05 September 2021
AP

  • Taliban members whitewashed murals Saturday that promoted health care, warned of the dangers of HIV
  • A Taliban cultural commission spokesman said the murals were spoiling the minds of the mujahedeen
KABUL, Afghanistan: Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers.
Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency, which has an outsized influence on the Taliban, made a surprise visit to Kabul.
Taliban fighters quickly captured most of Afghanistan last month and celebrated the departure of the last US forces after 20 years of war. The insurgent group must now govern a war-ravaged country that is heavily reliant on international aid.
The women’s march — the second in as many days in Kabul — began peacefully. Demonstrators laid a wreath outside Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry to honor Afghan soldiers who died fighting the Taliban before marching on to the presidential palace.
“We are here to gain human rights in Afghanistan,” said 20-year-old protester Maryam Naiby. “I love my country. I will always be here.”
As the protesters’ shouts grew louder, several Taliban officials waded into the crowd to ask what they wanted to say.
Flanked by fellow demonstrators, Sudaba Kabiri, a 24-year-old university student, told her Taliban interlocutor that Islam’s Prophet gave women rights and they wanted theirs. The Taliban official promised women would be given their rights but the women, all in their early 20s, were skeptical.
As the demonstrators reached the presidential palace, a dozen Taliban special forces ran into the crowd, firing in the air and sending demonstrators fleeing. Kabiri, who spoke to The Associated Press, said they also fired tear gas.
The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. But many Afghans, especially women, are deeply skeptical and fear a roll back of rights gained over the last two decades.

 

For much of the past two weeks, Taliban officials have been holding meetings among themselves, amid reports of differences among them emerging. Early on Saturday, neighboring Pakistan’s powerful intelligence chief Gen. Faiez Hameed made a surprise visit to Kabul. It wasn’t immediately clear what he had to say to the Taliban leadership but the Pakistani intelligence service has a strong influence on the Taliban.
The Taliban leadership had its headquarters in Pakistan and were often said to be in direct contact with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency. Although Pakistan routinely denied providing the Taliban military aid, the accusation was often made by the Afghan government and Washington.
Faiez’ visit comes as the world waits to see what kind of government the Taliban will eventually announce, seeking one that is inclusive and ensures protection of women’s rights and the country’s minorities.
The Taliban have promised a broad-based government and have held talks with former president Hamid Karzai and the former government’s negotiation chief Abdullah Abdullah. But the makeup of the new government is uncertain and it was unclear whether hard-line ideologues among the Taliban will win the day — and whether the rollbacks feared by the demonstrating women will occur.
Taliban members whitewashed murals Saturday that promoted health care, warned of the dangers of HIV and even paid homage to some of Afghanistan’s iconic foreign contributors, like anthropologist Nancy Dupree, who singlehandedly chronicled Afghanistan’s rich cultural legacy. It was a worrying sign of attempts to erase reminders of the past 20 years.
The murals were replaced with slogans congratulating Afghans on their victory.
A Taliban cultural commission spokesman, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, tweeted that the murals were painted over “because they are against our values. They were spoiling the minds of the mujahedeen and instead we wrote slogans that will be useful to everyone.”
Meanwhile, the young women demonstrators said they have had to defy worried families to press ahead with their protests, even sneaking out of their homes to take their demands for equal rights to the new rulers.
Farhat Popalzai, another 24-year-old university student, said she wanted to be the voice of Afghanistan’s voiceless women, those too afraid to come out on the street.
“I am the voice of the women who are unable to speak.” she said. “They think this is a man’s country but it is not, it is a woman’s country too.”
Popalzai and her fellow demonstrators are too young to remember the Taliban rule that ended in 2001 with the US-led invasion. The say their fear is based on the stories they have heard of women not being allowed to go to school and work.
Naiby, the 20-year-old, has already operated a women’s organization and is a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Paralympics. She reflected on the tens of thousands of Afghans who rushed to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban overran the capital on Aug. 15.
“They were afraid,” but for her she said, the fight is in Afghanistan.

Updated 05 September 2021
  • Seizing Panjshir Valley would give the group complete control of the country
KABUL: Fighting continued between Taliban fighters and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in the Panjshir Valley on Saturday, both sides confirmed, despite earlier announcements that Afghanistan’s last major holdout against Taliban rule had fallen.

After sporadic fighting that started in mid-August, intense warfare in Panjshir began last week as US forces officially completed their withdrawal and two-decade presence in Afghanistan.
Taliban sources told the media on Friday night that they had seized the mountainous northern region following a multi-pronged attack that started a day earlier. But as the deafening noise of celebratory gunfire resounded all over Kabul around midnight, leaders of the Panjshir opposition denied the claim of their region’s fall.
NRFA leaders Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, who until the Taliban takeover of Kabul and collapse of the government two weeks ago served as Afghanistan’s first vice president, took to social media to confirm that they were still in Panjshir.

A truck with National Resistance Front markings is seen on a mountain top near Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan in this still image obtained from an undated video handout. (Reuters)

The Taliban also confirmed fighting was continuing. Enamullah Samangani, a member of the group’s cultural commission, told Arab News that Taliban fighters were making territorial advances in the region.
“Still the war is on, our mujahideen are in Panjshir and they are gaining ground, in recent clashes the enemy has suffered massive casualties,” he said. “Soon we will have good news for the nation: Panjshir will be conquered and we will have a massive victory.”
However, sources within the NRFA — which consists of thousands of fighters from regional militias and Afghanistan’s former security forces — say that it was the Taliban who suffered losses as they entered the Khawak Pass — one of the two gateways the mountainous region of Panjshir has to the outside world.

An NRFA commander told Arab News Friday night’s offensive on the valley was by the Red Unit — Taliban special forces.
“Taliban Red Unit took charge of last night’s attack on Panjshir but they were defeated,” he said, citing heavy casualties among the Taliban and saying that 200 of their fighters had been captured.
Arab News could not independently verify the claims.
Panjshir Valley has reportedly been cut off by the Taliban, who have stopped movement to and from the region.

HIGHLIGHT

Various Taliban sources told the media on Friday night they had seized the mountainous northern region following a multi-pronged attack that started a day earlier. But as the deafening noise of celebratory gunfire resounded in Kabul about midnight, leaders of Panjshir opposition denied the claim of their region’s fall.

Abdul Rahman, a 54-year-old resident of Panjshir, told Arab News that he was trying to return home but was sent back to Charikar, the capital of neighboring Parwan province.
“Today we were looking to travel to Panjshir but we were forced to return from Charikar, the center of Parwan, as the Taliban heard that we are traveling to Panjshir,” he said.
Tucked into the Hindu Kush mountain range, some 150 km north of Kabul and accessible only through a narrow gorge, Panjshir has a long history of resistance.
In the 1980s, the late commander Ahmad Shah Massoud — the father of the current resistance leader Massoud — defended the region from Soviet forces, which managed to seize many other parts of the country. In the 1990s, he led an offensive against the first Taliban regime. He was assassinated in 2001, weeks before the Taliban were ousted by a US-led invasion.
Seizing Panjshir would give the Taliban complete control of Afghanistan, something they did not achieve when they first ruled the country between 1996 and 2001.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is widely expected to lead Afghanistan’s new government, said it would “include all factions of the Afghan people.” 

He said: “We are doing our utmost to improve their living conditions. The government will provide security, because it is necessary for economic development.”

