Saudi agriculture minister inaugurates $97m silo in Yanbu

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, who is also the chairman of Saudi Grains Organization, inaugurated on Sunday a silos project in Yanbu, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project, constructed at a cost of more than SR364 million ($97 million), is part of the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program. One of the key goals of the program is to ensure food security in the Kingdom and maintain strategic grain reserve, said SAGO Gov. Ahmed Al-Faris.
The project includes concrete silos for storing grains with a total capacity of 120,000 metric tons, equipment for unloading ships on the quayside with a capacity of 1,000 ton per hour and an operating tower with equipment to transport and distribute gains inside the silos, the SAGO chief said.
The minister was also briefed about the project through a visual presentation. Al-Fadhli also inaugurated the SAGO’s branch at the Yanbu Commercial Port.