You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 75,794 amphetamine tablets in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 75,794 amphetamine tablets in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfef3

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
  • Two Syrians and one Egyptian were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle 75,794 amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom.
Spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control Maj. Mohammed Al-Najidi said the drugs were found during a raid targeting “criminal networks.”
The operation was held in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in the capital, Riyadh.
Maj. Al-Najidi said two Syrians and one Egyptian were arrested and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Topics: General Directorate of Narcotics Control Saudi Arabia amphetamine zakat Tax and Customs Authority Capt. Mohammed Al-Najidi

Related

Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm
Saudi Arabia
Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm
Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality
Business & Economy
Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
Updated 05 September 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
  • 10-30 percent of COVID-19 recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Health Ministry spokesman
  • Ministry of Interior recorded 23,280 violations in one week
Updated 05 September 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as recent studies have shown that being double jabbed cuts the risk of long COVID by half, in addition to it being a key factor in preventing new infections.
At Sunday’s press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said authorities were continuing to follow up with recovered patients and were also monitoring the recoveries suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus, lasting weeks or months after the onset of infection.
“The studies have shown that 10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from lasting symptoms of long COVID and the studies further support authorities’ call to get the vaccine,” said the spokesman.
The study referred to was from researchers affiliated with King’s College London, analyzing over 1 million participants between Dec. 2020 and July of this year. The study included 1.2 million adults vaccinated with only one dose and more than 970 with double doses.
The results found that the odds of suffering from long COVID was significantly lower after two jabs. The study also showed that double jabs cut patients’ odds of needing hospitalization for COVID-19 by 73 percent.
More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day. So far, 44 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population have completed their vaccinations.
Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus case count is around 100, an 87.8 percent decline from the nearly 1,000 cases recorded on Aug. 5.
It reported 120 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 545,243. The last time the Kingdom recorded such numbers was on Jan. 6, with 118 cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, 35 were in Riyadh, 22 were in Makkah and 14 were in the Eastern Province. Baha recorded just one new infection.
There were 219 recoveries reported, raising the total to 534,062. There are 2,602 active cases, of which 723 are in critical care. Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,579.


There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, bringing this total to 27.7 million.
Authorities are continuing their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
They recorded 23,280 violations in one week, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior. 
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 8,805 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (2,405), Hail (2,191), Madinah (2,125), Makkah (1,939), Qassim (1,778), Jouf (1,467), the Northern Borders (729), Tabuk (585), Asir (485), Jazan (329), Baha (245), and Najran (197).
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,890 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 94 violations.
Authorities closed 68 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The Eastern Province municipality also carried out 9,778 inspection tours in one week in shopping malls, commercial centers and stores. It issued penalties to 555 businesses for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a “COVID-19 passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 221 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.57 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Interior

Related

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi finance minister addresses COVID-19 at Islamic Development Bank meetings

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Egypt expressed its support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security and stability
  • Kuwait called for “swift and firm actions from the international community to stop these threats”
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US led on Sunday the global condemnation of a recent escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
The Houthi militia launched three ballistic missiles toward the Kingdom on Saturday, two targeting the southwestern cities of Najran and Jazan. A third missile was launched at Dammam in the Eastern Province. All were intercepted.
The US embassy in Riyadh “categorically condemns the recent Houthi missile attack on the Eastern region of the Kingdom,” and said “attacking civilians is illegal and totally unacceptable.”
“Such attacks do not serve any legitimate military objectives, but rather prolong the conflict in Yemen,” a statement said. 
The US urged the Houthis to “immediately stop these senseless attacks and start working towards a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the conflict.”
“The United States remains committed to its long-term strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, as well as its commitment to helping the Kingdom defend its people and territory,” the statement added. 
Falling debris from the missile that was shot down in the Eastern Province injured a boy and a girl in Dammam.
There was also light damage to 14 residential properties, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The militia also launched several booby-trapped drones towards the Kingdom on Friday and Saturday.
Egypt strongly condemned the attacks and expressed “its support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity in the face of these terrorist attacks, which represent a serious threat to security and stability in the region.”
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attacks and praised the Kingdom’s air defense forces for intercepting them. 
The Muslim World League said the attacks were “a dangerous barbaric escalation that constitutes a war crime.”
The league expressed its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and ensure the safety of civilians. 
Kuwait also condemned the Houthi attacks in the “strongest terms” and said “the continuation and escalation of these hostile actions against the security of Saudi Arabia and regional stability are blatant violations of international law.”
The foreign ministry called for “swift and firm actions from the international community to stop these threats and hold perpetrators accountable.”

The UK condemned the Houthi attacks and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This is reckless behaviour by the Houthis, facilitated by Iran, which threatens innocent civilians and hinders efforts towards regional stability.”

Topics: Houthis Yemen US Saudi Arabia ballistic missiles drones

Related

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region
Saudi Arabia
Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region
Updated 05 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region

Egypt condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia as a great threat to the security of the region
  • Egypt affirmed that it stands by Saudi Arabia in the face of Houthi hostilities
  • It also stressed the close connection between the national security of the two countries
Updated 05 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks that targeted the eastern and southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

Its foreign ministry said in a statement: “Egypt expressed in the strongest terms its condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia using a number of ballistic missiles, as well as the booby-trapped planes launched by the Houthi militia today, which the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen were able to successfully intercept.”

The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, announced the interception and destruction of three booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthi militia towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening.

Egypt affirmed that it “stands by Saudi Arabia in the face of these hostilities.”

It stressed the “close connection between the national security of the two brotherly countries.”

Egypt also expressed “its support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity in the face of these terrorist attacks, which represent a serious threat to security and stability in the region.”

Topics: Egypt Saudi Arabia Houthis Arab Coalition

Related

Special Leading Houthi ideologue Hassan Ali Al-Emad. (Facebook Photo)
Middle-East
Prominent Houthi ideologue detained in Yemen’s Al-Mahra province 

Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted

Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted

Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted
  • Boy, girl in Dammam injured by falling debris from missile destroyed in the sky
  • OIC strongly condemns the attacks and praised the Kingdom’s air defense forces for intercepting the attacks
Updated 27 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia unleashed a wave of ballistic missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia on Saturday, defying calls by the international community for a return to the peace table.

All of the missiles and drones were intercepted and destroyed, but falling debris from the missile that was shot down in the Eastern Province injured a boy and a girl in Dammam city, the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said early Sunday.

Falling debris also caused slight damage to 14 residential houses, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The second missile targeted the southwestern region of Najran late Saturday, followed by a third on the adjacent region of Jazan, which was shot down by Saudi air defenses at 9:23 p.m., Al-Maliki said.

Earlier in the day, coalition air defenses intercepted three booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthis, he said.

Arab coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)

Houthi attempts to target civilians and civilian objects is not only hostile and barbaric, but also "incompatible with heavenly values ​​and humanitarian principles," Al-Maliki was quoted by SPA as saying.

The coalition said it is taking strict measures to protect civilians the cross-border attacks.

Houthis had also launched drones toward Saudi Arabia on Friday morning and evening. Both attempts were intercepted.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attacks and praised the Kingdom’s air defense forces for intercepting them. 

OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen affirmed the organization’s support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its land, security, and stability.

Al-Othaimeen added that the organization condemns Houthi aggressions and those who provide the militia with money and weapons.

Topics: Houthis Arab Coalition Saudi Arabia

Related

Special 140 Houthis killed in clashes with Yemeni forces
Middle-East
140 Houthis killed in clashes with Yemeni forces
Update Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted video
Saudi Arabia
Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Qahtani, EVP at KSA’s Local Content and Government Procurement Authority
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Qahtani is the executive vice president of operations at the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.

In his current role Al-Qahtani plays a pivotal role in modernizing government procurement, developing government procurement sector strategy and overseeing the implementation of strategy through identification of categories.

He also works on the development of sourcing plans, execution approaches and sustained partnerships with government entities, suppliers and services, provided to ensure that the government procurement sector achieves its strategic goals and objectives.

Al-Qahtani completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh.

He has held many managerial roles including vice president and supply chain manager at ABB MENA, Riyadh, between August 2019 and August 2020, vice president and country supply chain manager from July 2014 to August 2019, and sales manager from April 2012 to July 2014.

At Trading Agencies Co., Al-Qahtani worked as a division manager in the construction division between October 2009 and April 2012, where he contributed to the re-engineering of processes and structure, relating to people, tools, IT, operations, organization and governance.

He also implemented strategies to maximize revenue by developing and executing agile management best practices and procurement as key drivers of growth for delivery across real estate, mixed-use buildings, industrial, and oil and gas industries, among other duties.

Al-Qahtani is a member of the Saudi Council of Engineers, with expertise in strategic business planning and development, project management lifecycle, and turnaround and high-growth strategies.

Topics: Who's Who Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Yasser M. Hausawi, Institute of Public Administration chief in Makkah 
Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Markus M. Golder, CEO of Saudi Telecom subsidiary Intigral

Latest updates

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
Morocco footballers stuck in Guinea during coup attempt
Morocco footballers stuck in Guinea during coup attempt
Saudi agriculture minister inaugurates $97m silo in Yanbu
Saudi agriculture minister inaugurates $97m silo in Yanbu
Tokyo bids colorful farewell to ‘historic, fantastic’ Paralympics
Tokyo bids colorful farewell to ‘historic, fantastic’ Paralympics
Daesh attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics
Daesh attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.