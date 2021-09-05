Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM

US leads global condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The US led on Sunday the global condemnation of a recent escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi militia launched three ballistic missiles toward the Kingdom on Saturday, two targeting the southwestern cities of Najran and Jazan. A third missile was launched at Dammam in the Eastern Province. All were intercepted.

The US embassy in Riyadh “categorically condemns the recent Houthi missile attack on the Eastern region of the Kingdom,” and said “attacking civilians is illegal and totally unacceptable.”

“Such attacks do not serve any legitimate military objectives, but rather prolong the conflict in Yemen,” a statement said.

The US urged the Houthis to “immediately stop these senseless attacks and start working towards a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the conflict.”

“The United States remains committed to its long-term strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, as well as its commitment to helping the Kingdom defend its people and territory,” the statement added.

Falling debris from the missile that was shot down in the Eastern Province injured a boy and a girl in Dammam.

There was also light damage to 14 residential properties, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The militia also launched several booby-trapped drones towards the Kingdom on Friday and Saturday.

Egypt strongly condemned the attacks and expressed “its support for the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity in the face of these terrorist attacks, which represent a serious threat to security and stability in the region.”

The UAE also strongly condemned the attacks and reiterated in a statement that “these systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.”

The country’s foreign ministry urged the international community to “take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.”

It added that “the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attacks and praised the Kingdom’s air defense forces for intercepting them.

The Muslim World League said the attacks were “a dangerous barbaric escalation that constitutes a war crime.”

The league expressed its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and ensure the safety of civilians.

Kuwait also condemned the Houthi attacks in the “strongest terms” and said “the continuation and escalation of these hostile actions against the security of Saudi Arabia and regional stability are blatant violations of international law.”

The foreign ministry called for “swift and firm actions from the international community to stop these threats and hold perpetrators accountable.”

The UK condemned the Houthi attacks and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This is reckless behaviour by the Houthis, facilitated by Iran, which threatens innocent civilians and hinders efforts towards regional stability.”

Qatar denounced the attacks and reiterated its firm position rejecting violence, criminal acts and acts of sabotage regardless of the motives.