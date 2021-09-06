You are here

New center opens to enhance road safety in Saudi Arabia

The president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Owaisi, said his organization aimed to become a regional leader in the monitoring and research of injuries and accidents by 2025. (Twitter: @mediasrca)
The president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Owaisi, said his organization aimed to become a regional leader in the monitoring and research of injuries and accidents by 2025.
Updated 06 September 2021
SPA

  • The center supports communicating with society and enabling people to take part in setting up programs and creating initiatives that aim to decrease the number of accidents
RIYADH: A new center to enhance road safety in the Kingdom was inaugurated on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Center of Epidemiology of Road Traffic Accidents will use data and best practice to decrease the number of accidents, preserve people’s health, and increase the quality of life.

The president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Owaisi, said his organization aimed to become a regional leader in the monitoring and research of injuries and accidents by 2025.

He added that the center’s establishment was in line with SRCA efforts to protect people’s lives, decrease the number of deaths resulting from accidents, and achieve the highest levels of road safety, especially since deaths resulting from road accidents were among the highest numbers of deaths in the Kingdom.

Center director Dr. Youssef Al-Safyan said the new body was keen to be one of the best regionally in specializing in the epidemiology of road traffic data so it could help the decision-making process in finding suitable solutions. He added that the center was looking for cooperation and integration with government, public, and private sector entities.

The SRCA, through the center, intends to establish an integrated system to monitor injuries and accidents and to enhance the environment of scientific research and study in this field, develop it at the national and regional levels, in addition to preparing national experts who will be well-versed in the field of monitoring and researching injuries and accidents.

The center also supports communicating with society and enabling people to take part in setting programs and creating initiatives that aim to decrease the number of accidents.

Topics: Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA)

Saudi interior minister visits National Command Center in Doha

DOHA, Qatar: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif visited the National Command Center in Qatar on Sunday.

Prince Abdulaziz was briefed on the center’s tasks and work mechanisms during his visit as well as the security systems in managing events and crises.

The Saudi minister hailed the center’s advanced technology systems.

On Saturday, Prince Abdulaziz met Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad and discussed security cooperation between the two countries and ways of developing it in various fields.

Topics: Doha Qatar National Command Center

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Charity

The Ehsan platform. (Twitter: @EhsanSA)
The Ehsan platform. (Twitter: @EhsanSA)
Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Charity

The Ehsan platform. (Twitter: @EhsanSA)
  • The “Ehsan” platform is viewed as a means of support from the leadership to strengthen ties between members of society and strengthen confidence in non-profit organizations
RIYADH: As the world celebrates the International Day of Charity on Sept. 5, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the organization of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, which will regulate the nonprofit sector and keep it in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

One of the Vision’s goals is to increase the sector’s contribution to the GDP to 5 percent and raise the number of volunteers to one million by 2030.

According to the Center, there are 3,156 non-profit organizations in the Kingdom. Its task is to implement the principle of social solidarity by providing assistance to the poor and needy to consolidate the principles of coexistence, tolerance and cohesion, especially in light of the crises and pandemics that the world is witnessing.

The Center helps charitable institutions to develop constructive plans to achieve their goals based on their principles and values, and seeks to spread the culture of charitable work.

Charitable organizations in the Kingdom engage in a wide range of activities, from promoting family health and helping those in need to secure shelter to implementing programs to make working families self-reliant and assisting young people seeking to acquire professional skills for the labor market.

The Center is working to establish the Charitable Societies Support Fund, one of the most critical components of the charitable sector system, by providing services to enable the Fund operate. Companies, institutions, and departments of expertise have been sought to activate this vital project in what is one of the most critical sectors, providing various services to the community to promote the spread of charitable work and the non-profit sector in all regions of the Kingdom.

The “Ehsan” platform is viewed as a means of support from the leadership to strengthen ties between members of society and strengthen confidence in non-profit organizations. It was launched to raise the level of reliability and transparency in charitable work and raise the contribution of the charitable sector to the GDP.

The national platform for donations was established by the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center. Its role is to be the easiest way to connect the donor to the needy in the various regions, governorates, and cities of the Kingdom through a safe and transparent donation process.

 

Topics: International Day of Charity

Who’s Who: Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwayed, director and spokesman at KSA’s Transport General Authority

Who’s Who: Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwayed, director and spokesman at KSA’s Transport General Authority
Who's Who: Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwayed, director and spokesman at KSA's Transport General Authority

Who’s Who: Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwayed, director and spokesman at KSA’s Transport General Authority
Saleh Ibrahim Al-Zuwayed has been the director of corporate communications and the official spokesman of the Transport General Authority since May.

Before joining the TGA, he held the same position at the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers from July 2020. He helped the authority shape its media and communication strategies, supervised its media awareness campaigns, and contributed to its crisis management team. He was the authority’s marketing manager for three years, from June 2017. 

From October 2015 to June 2017, Al-Zuwayed was the media and public relations supervisor at the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers. He coordinated with the human resources department to implement internal programs to enhance employee connection with the authority. He prepared a photo archive that documented all the authority’s programs and events, while also supervising its publications.

From November 2013 to October 2015, he was a public relations officer at the Social Development Bank. He represented the bank at official events and documented the success stories of projects supported by the SDB.

At the Transport General Authority, his job responsibilities include preparing communication strategies, representing the authority, overseeing the authority’s media content, and connecting with relevant bodies and media representatives.

Al-Zuwayed has a bachelor’s degree in media and public relations from King Saud University. He has a high diploma in political media from Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University.

Topics: Who's Who Transport General Authority

Saudi film talents shine at Venice Film Festival

Members of the Saudi team participating in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (Supplied)
Members of the Saudi team participating in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (Supplied)
Saudi film talents shine at Venice Film Festival

Members of the Saudi team participating in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (Supplied)
  • Hani Al-Mihmadi: “Talent alone is not enough, and as long as actresses are still affected by the customs of their society, their role will remain like that of a traditional woman in society”
JEDDAH: With the aid of the Saudi Film Commission, the Red Sea International Film Festival continues to support its talents and filmmakers by taking part in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

The festival, which launched on Wednesday, was attended by some of the most popular Saudi talents and is an opportunity for Saudis and international actors, filmmakers, directors, producers, film editors and scriptwriters to gain expertise and experience.

Saudi attendees included the actresses Fatima Al-Banawi and Sarah Messfir, and the actors Ahmed Al-Mulla, Yagoub Al-Farhan, Mujtaba Saeed and Almotaz Al-Jefris.

“Three months ago, Saudi Arabia participated with a pavilion at the Cannes Festival, and they are now present at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Through such events we can present our future plans for our cinema industry,” Mamdouh Salem, a Saudi producer and director, told Arab News.

“Our presence at Venice is a continuation of our participation at Cannes. I am hopeful that through this event we can build bridges of relationships with filmmakers around the world. Saudi Arabia is rich in historical places and diversified heritage sites, so we can also attract filmmaking businesses to shoot their future films here,” Salem said.

In Venice, the RSIFF is hosting a series of events, including a gala evening designed to celebrate women in cinema and their achievements, supporting the RISFF’s mission to drive the empowerment of women both in front of and behind the camera.

“Women make up half of the society. Their presence in all social activities has become a necessity. We now have many Saudi female directors, actors, scriptwriters, film editors, and producers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hani Al-Mihmadi, a Saudi producer and director specializing in documentaries, said that Saudi female talents were more aware and mature. However, academic training was still vital for both men and women.

“Talent alone is not enough, and as long as actresses are still affected by the customs of their society, their role will remain like that of a traditional woman in the society,” he said.

Participating Saudi filmmakers have an invaluable opportunity to gain exposure at one of the world’s top festivals, pitch future projects, connect with studios and production houses and make meaningful connections with industry professionals from around the world.

Commenting on the Saudi participation at the festival, Hana Al-Omair, director of Netflix’s first Saudi thriller original series, “Whispers,” told Arab News that the Saudi presence at such an international cinema festival was essential as it introduced Saudi cinema production progress to the world.

“It is also an opportunity to for us to globally market the Saudi talents and exchange experience with international filmmakers. The event is also of great significance in promoting the amazing Saudi locations that international directors can use for their new films,” said Al-Omair, whose “Swan Song,” film won the Golden Palm Tree Award for best actor at the Saudi Film Festival.

She added that besides networking, Saudi participants at the Venice Festival would benefit from the workshops usually held on the sidelines of such festivals.

Mohammed Al-Zahrani, an experienced actor, said that during such festivals, prominent directors, actors and actresses usually briefed the audience on their films, the difficulties they had encountered and how they managed to overcome them.

“The participants can also enrich their experience and learn more about the latest technologies in making films, especially that related to light, sound, and photography,” he said.

Running from Sept. 1-11, the Venice International Film Festival is the world’s oldest film festival and one of the big three of its kind, along with the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

Topics: venice film festival

10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Saudi Health Ministry spokesman

There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million. (AFP)
There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million. (AFP)
10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Saudi Health Ministry spokesman

There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million. (AFP)
  • Authorities report 120 new COVID-19 cases, 219 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Ministry of Interior recorded 23,280 violations in one week
JEDDAH: Saudi health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as recent studies have shown that being double jabbed cuts the risk of long COVID by half, in addition to it being a key factor in preventing new infections.
At Sunday’s press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said authorities were continuing to follow up with recovered patients and were also monitoring the recoveries suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus, lasting weeks or months after the onset of infection.
“The studies have shown that 10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from lasting symptoms of long COVID and the studies further support authorities’ call to get the vaccine,” said the spokesman.
The study referred to was from researchers affiliated with King’s College London, analyzing over 1 million participants between Dec. 2020 and July of this year. The study included 1.2 million adults vaccinated with only one dose and more than 970 with double doses.
The results found that the odds of suffering from long COVID was significantly lower after two jabs. The study also showed that double jabs cut patients’ odds of needing hospitalization for COVID-19 by 73 percent.

FASTFACT

38m

More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day.

More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day. So far, 44 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population have completed their vaccinations.
Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus case count is around 100, an 87.8 percent decline from the nearly 1,000 cases recorded on Aug. 5.
It reported 120 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 545,243. The last time the Kingdom recorded such numbers was on Jan. 6, with 118 cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, 35 were in Riyadh, 22 were in Makkah and 14 were in the Eastern Province. Baha recorded just one new infection.
There were 219 recoveries reported, raising the total to 534,062. There are 2,602 active cases, of which 723 are in critical care. Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,579.


There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, bringing this total to 27.7 million.
Authorities are continuing their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
They recorded 23,280 violations in one week, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior. 
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 8,805 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (2,405), Hail (2,191), Madinah (2,125), Makkah (1,939), Qassim (1,778), Jouf (1,467), the Northern Borders (729), Tabuk (585), Asir (485), Jazan (329), Baha (245), and Najran (197).
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,890 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 94 violations.
Authorities closed 68 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The Eastern Province municipality also carried out 9,778 inspection tours in one week in shopping malls, commercial centers and stores. It issued penalties to 555 businesses for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a “COVID-19 passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 221 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.57 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Interior

