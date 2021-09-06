You are here

6 Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon at risk of deportation

Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrian refugees, who now make up more than a quarter of the population. (AP file photo)
Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrian refugees, who now make up more than a quarter of the population. (AP file photo)
Updated 06 September 2021
AP

  • The threat of deportation is particularly concerning given that violence has recently resumed in the hometown of most of the arrested Syrians
BEIRUT: Lawyers of six Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon said on Sunday that the country’s security services have given them a 24-hour ultimatum — either leave Lebanon to a third country or be deported to Syria, the war-ravaged country they fled.
Lawyer Mohammed Sablouh said the move is highly unusual, is a violation of Lebanon’s international obligations and laws, and seriously endangers the men’s lives.
The authorities “know very well that since the (men) were arrested outside the embassy, they are therefore wanted by the Syrian regime, and there is a really high probability they would be tortured or in grave danger,” Sablouh told The Associated Press. “This is a violation of the anti-torture convention and Lebanese laws.”
There was no immediate comment from Lebanese security, and it is not immediately clear who is responsible for the decision that came 10 days after the men’s arrest, and without a court ruling.
The threat of deportation is particularly concerning given that violence has recently resumed in the hometown of most of the arrested Syrians.
Five of the men are from the southern province of Daraa, where clashes have recently erupted between government and allied forces and opposition gunmen, wrecking a three-year old Russian-negotiated truce.
According to Lebanese law, the men should be put on trial, and could be either sentenced to prison or sent home after serving their sentences.
Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrian refugees, who now make up more than a quarter of the population.

In Spring of 2019, Lebanon's Higher Defense Council, a government body in charge of national security and headed by the president, decided to deport refugees who entered Lebanon 'illegally' after April 2019 — a clear violation of international laws. Amnesty International said since then and up until August of the same year, nearly 2,500 Syrians were forcibly deported back to Syria.

In Spring of 2019, Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council, a government body in charge of national security and headed by the president, decided to deport refugees who entered Lebanon “illegally” after April 2019 — a clear violation of international laws. Amnesty International said since then and up until August of the same year, nearly 2,500 Syrians were forcibly deported back to Syria.

 

Turkey says it ‘neutralized’ 18,500 militants over 6 years

Members of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army police forces secure the road as they escort a convoy near Azaz, Syria. (REUTERS file photo)
Members of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army police forces secure the road as they escort a convoy near Azaz, Syria. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Turkey’s military conducted 22 operations against suspected insurgents inside Turkey and abroad over the past month
ISTANBUL: Turkey has “neutralized” nearly 18,500 people that it calls “terrorists” over the past six years, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.
Since the start of this year, that figure was 1,865, spokesperson Maj. Pinar Kara
told journalists in Ankara. The ministry uses the term to describe killed, wounded or captured combatants. The vast majority of the 18,455 neutralized since July 2015 are thought to be members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged war on Turkey since 1984. A 2.5-year cease-fire with the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union – broke down in 2015.
Turkey targeted the Daesh group after launching its first operation in northern Syria in 2016 but has since largely focused on the PKK and its affiliates in Turkey, Syria and Iraq.
Although the total figure of 40,000 deaths is often cited for the 37-year conflict with the PKK, the International Crisis Group says “the precise figure for the overall casualty toll of the conflict is impossible to confirm.”

Turkey’s military conducted 22 operations against suspected insurgents inside Turkey and abroad over the past month.

Turkey’s military conducted 22 operations against suspected insurgents inside Turkey and abroad over the past month, Kara said. Since April, it has been carrying out ground and air operations against the PKK in northern Iraq. These resulted in 244 militants being “neutralized,” she added.
Turning to the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kara said the Turkish Armed Forces evacuated 1,129 Turkish civilians between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 and assisted citizens of other countries.
She also said that 23,931 military personnel had been dismissed since a coup attempt in July 2016 that saw elements of the military try to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups

An Israeli woman receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Tel Aviv, Israel August 30, 2021. (Reuters)
An Israeli woman receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Tel Aviv, Israel August 30, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Under the new plan, there will be no restrictions on the number of tour groups that Israel will let in, but groups from countries on Israel’s red list — which currently comprises Bulgaria, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey — will not be eligible
JERUSALEM: Israel will allow small foreign tour groups from selective countries to visit from Sept. 19 under a pilot program to kick-start tourism, the government said on Sunday.
Tour groups of between five and 30 people from countries on Israel’s green, yellow and orange lists will be allowed to enter the country provided all group members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Tourism Ministry said.
Individual tourists, who have not been allowed to visit Israel since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic there in March 2020 unless they are visiting family members, will still not be allowed to enter outside of a tour group.
In May, amid a drop in COVID-19 infections, Israel had allowed in small tour groups. More than 2,000 visitors arrived, mainly from the US and Europe, raising hopes of recovery within a tourism industry battered by the pandemic.
But the initiative was paused in August as the delta variant spread, leading to a surge in COVID-19 infections in Israel, despite a world-leading vaccination rollout.
Under the new plan, there will be no restrictions on the number of tour groups that Israel will let in, the ministry said, but groups from countries on Israel’s red list — which currently comprises Bulgaria, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey — will not be eligible.
Foreign tourists must show proof they have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within the last six months or a booster shot in order to qualify for entry.
The tourists will also have to present a negative PCR test, taken up to 72 hours before arrival, and will undergo a serological test once they land at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.
In 2019, a record high 4.55 million tourists visited Israel, adding 23 billion shekels ($7.2 billion) to the local economy.
The ministry said “not one corona case was identified among the groups” that entered after the restrictions were eased in May. It said it hoped individual tourists would be allowed to visit in the near future, “depending on morbidity rates in Israel and around the world.”
Israel reported nearly 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, down from a pandemic-high of 11,201 reported last Thursday.
Out of Israel’s population of 9.3 million, 5.5 million have received a second shot and another 2.5 million have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Daesh attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics

Daesh attack kills 13 Iraqi police: security, medics
  • Militants attacked a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq, medical and security sources said
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Daesh are active in the area and a security source said they were involved
KIRKUK/BAGHDAD: Gunmen opened fire at a federal police checkpoint in rural northern Iraq, sparking clashes that killed 13 police, a security official said Sunday. 
He blamed the attack on Daesh and said the clashes with the militants lasted for nearly an hour.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
The attack, in the region of Al-Rashad around 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Kirkuk city, took place just after midnight, a senior Iraqi police officer told AFP.
“Members of the Islamic State (Daesh) organization targeted a federal police checkpoint,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.
“Thirteen were killed and three wounded” among the security forces, the officer added.
Militants used roadside bombs to prevent police reinforcements from reaching the post, destroying three police vehicles, police sources said.
A medical source based in Kirkuk confirmed the toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Egypt and Jordan condemned the attack and expressed both countries’ solidartiy with Iraq against all threats targeting its security and stability.
Separately, at least three Iraqi soldiers were killed and one was wounded on Sunday when gunmen attacked an army checkpoint southeast of the Iraqi city of Mosul, security sources said.
Daesh seized swathes of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, before being beaten back by a counter-insurgency campaign supported by a US-led military coalition.
The Iraqi government declared the Sunni extremists defeated in late 2017, but they retain sleeper cells which continue to hit security forces with asymmetric attacks.
Militant cells regularly target the Iraqi army and police in northern Iraq, but this attack was one of the most deadly this year.
A July 19 bombing claimed by Daesh officially killed 30 people in the Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, a Shiite suburb of Baghdad.
International coalition troops in Iraq currently number around 3,500, of which 2,500 are US troops.
But Washington has been drawing down its military presence amid attacks on facilities it uses by Iran-aligned armed groups and has said that from next year the role of US troops will be limited to training and advising their Iraqi counterparts.
Last Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Iraqi Kurdistan and expressed concern about an IS “resurgence” in both Iraq and Syria.
He also said that French soldiers deployed in Iraq as part of the international coalition will remain in the country “no matter what choices the Americans make.”
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)

Arab states begin sending aid flights to Afghanistan 

Arab states begin sending aid flights to Afghanistan 
DUBAI: Qatar said it will operate daily aid flights to Afghanistan over the next few days, providing much-needed supplies following a hiatus in much Western aid due to the Taliban's takeover last month.
The announcement comes after urgent humanitarian flights were sent from the UAE and Bahrain to Afghanistan over the weekend which contained food and medical supplies. 
The Qatari aid flight carrying medical supplies and food products arrived in Kabul on Saturday and Qatar Ambassador to Afghanistan Saeed bin Mubarak Al Khayareen was at the airport for its arrival, the Gulf State's foreign ministry said.
Half of Afghanistan’s 40 million people, including 10 million children, required humanitarian assistance as of the start of this year, the International Organization for Migration said late last month, adding that needs were expected to rise.

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions
  • President Ebrahim Raisi said that trying to revive the deal ‘is on the government’s agenda’
TEHRAN: Iran urged the United States Saturday to stop its addiction to sanctions against the Islamic republic and accused President Joe Biden of following the same “dead end” policies as Donald Trump.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made his remarks a day after the US Treasury announced financial sanctions against four Iranians accused of planning the kidnapping in the US of an American journalist of Iranian descent.
“Washington must understand that it has no other choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and show respect, both in its statements and in its behavior, toward Iran,” Khatibzadeh said in a press release.
Under Trump’s presidency, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and six major powers.
The multilateral deal offered Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
It was torpedoed by Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from it in 2018.
President Ebrahim Raisi, in his first TV interview since taking office last month, said on Saturday that trying to revive the deal “is on the government’s agenda, but not under pressure” from the West.
“Several times the Americans and Europeans have tried to exert pressure to engage in dialogue, but in vain,” Raisi said in the interview broadcast on state television.
Biden has said he wants to reintegrate Washington into the pact, but talks in Vienna that began in April have stalled since the ultra-conservative Raisi won Iran’s presidential election in June.
At the end of August, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Biden’s administration of making the same demands as his predecessor in talks to revive the accord.
And on Tuesday, Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian suggested that the Vienna talks would not resume for two or three months.
Raisi said Saturday that “talks are on the agenda, but not talks for the sake of talks, or negotiations for the sake of negotiations.”
“In these talks, we seek to obtain the lifting of oppressive sanctions,” he added. “We will not give in on the interests of the great Iranian nation.”
Tehran is demanding all sanctions imposed or reimposed on it by the US since 2017 be lifted.
On Friday, the US Treasury announced sanctions against “four Iranian intelligence operatives” it said were involved in a campaign against Iranian dissidents abroad.
According to a US federal indictment in mid-July, the intelligence officers tried in 2018 to force American-Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad’s Iran-based relatives to lure her to a third country to be arrested and taken to Iran to be jailed.
When that failed, they allegedly hired US private investigators to monitor her over the past two years.
Khatibzadeh in July called the American charges “baseless and absurd,” referring to them as “Hollywood scenarios.”

