2 million Salvadorans asked to send remittances in bitcoin

Updated 06 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Solana cryptocurrency jumps to seventh in top 10 list
RIYADH: El Salvador is betting that this week’s pioneering adoption of bitcoin will spur its economy, especially one of its most crucial sources of revenue: Money sent home by Salvadorans in the US.

A fervent proponent of the cryptocurrency, President Nayib Bukele has asked the more than 2 million Salvadorans who live overseas to send their remittances in bitcoin, arguing it will be cheaper than transferring dollars. He also says it will stimulate foreign investment.

“It will be a great benefit for our people,” he has written on Twitter.

The US dollar, however, will remain the country’s main currency and no one will be forced to pay in bitcoin.

The government is using a digital wallet app called Chivo that can be used for payments and remittances in bitcoin and Bukele has promised that Salvadoran citizens who download it and sign up will receive $30 worth of bitcoins in credit.

Regulation

Britains Financial Conduct Authority called on Monday for powers to govern the online promotion of crypto assets to combat a flood of “problematic content” which it said has no value.

With some crypto assets using social media influencers and other celebrities to promote so-called tokens, Britain’s Finance Ministry has already consulted on the need to regulate them.

The rapid growth of crypto assets has created a new and complex market for regulators around the world to police, with some acting to curb the activities of players in the sector.

The FCA in June banned Binance from undertaking any regulated activity in Britain, saying the global crypto exchange is not capable of being supervised properly. Binance has said it fully complies with the FCA’s requirements.

Warning

The Venezuelan crypto watchdog, Sunacrip, and the intelligence police have issued a warning to the general public about cryptocurrency scams.

The organizations also made a series of recommendations to avoid being scammed by crypto Ponzi schemes that include the national cryptocurrency, Petro, and advised users to always keep their account passwords safe.

This was the government’s response to several crypto-related scams that have taken place in the country in the past few days.

New player

Solana’s network-linked cryptocurrency has jumped to seventh place among the world’s top 10 virtual currencies amid optimism that the blockchain could be a long-term competitor to Ethereum. It has tripled in value in three weeks, with its market capitalization exceeding $41 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin, the leading international cryptocurrency, traded higher on Monday, rising by 2.84 percent to $51,679.28 at 6:02 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether traded at $3,939.23 up 0.46 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Crypto & oil

Several oil producers and bitcoin miners met last week in Texas to talk about possibilities of onsite mining that Texas energy producers could bring for them.

More than 200 investors attended the meeting at a vehicle warehouse in Houston to talk about an alliance that would allow oil producers to conduct more efficient management of their resources, while miners could benefit from direct energy sources that would otherwise be wasted.

Oil wells that are not too large to build pipelines in their operations usually burn the pockets of natural gas that are there, so bitcoin mining could provide a better solution.

This natural gas could be used to generate power that would fuel smaller mining operations in each well, as this arrangement would bring benefits to both miners and producers and would also be good for the environment.

Parker Lewis, one of the meeting’s organizers, told CNBC he was confident in the success of the get-together.

“I just knew Houston would be prime to explode because of the energy connection to mining if we organized a good meeting,” he said.

One of the main goals of the Texas oilmen is to attract many bitcoin mining entrepreneurs who are still looking to relocate their operations after being expelled from China.

RIYADH: Investment of foreign non-founding investors in Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange Tadawul increased to 2.44 percent or SR239 billion in the week ending Sept. 2, compared to 2.42 percent in the previous week.

Non-founding foreign investors are residents and qualified foreign investors.

Ownership of this category of investors reached its highest level in more than 20 months since the listing of Saudi Aramco.

Investments of Gulf investors in the Saudi market stabilized during the same week at 0.51 percent of the total market value of the listed shares, compared to the end of the previous week. The value of their investments totaled SR50.1 billion .

According to Argaam, the founding foreign owners represented 0.54 percent of the total foreign investments in the market during the week ending Sept. 2, equivalent to SR53.8 billion.

RIYADH: The first Arab Forum activities on “Sovereign Sukuk and its Role in the Development of Arab Societies,” has launched today in Egypt’s Cairo by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development Organization with the participation of Saudi Arabia and 14 countries, SPA reported.

This forum is particularly of interest to the Arab investor and the banking sector, ARADO Director General Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani said.

The sovereign sukuk is an important financial tool for development, especially as it allows the investment of funds in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Shariah, he said.

The two-day conference will discuss the role of Islamic sukuk in facing economic challenges in the Arab region and the experience of the Islamic Development Bank in issuing sukuk as a tool for development for Arab countries.

RIYADH: The prices of construction materials in Saudi Arabia jumped to record levels in July 2021 on an annual basis. 

Based on the nature of construction materials, the price hike ranged between 4 percent and 40 percent, Al-Watan newspaper reported.

The price of a ton of national 18 mm steel rebar increased to SR3,505.45 ($935) up by 29.39 percent during July 2021.

Similarly, the price of one meter of national 2.5 mm electric wire increased by 34.15 percent. Romanian wood witnessed the biggest jump in prices, as it increased by 40.7 percent year-on-year.

The price hike occurred despite a rise in imports to more than SR13 billion. Saudi banks provided about SR13.607 billion to the private sector to finance imports of building materials during the first seven months of this year, compared to SR13.442 billion during the same period last year —  a 1.3 percent increase, equivalent to SR165 million. 

RIYADH: The Saudi Railway Co. and the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. on Monday signed a 25-year deal for the transportation of polymers.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser said the agreement envisages transportation of polymers from factories directly to ships on trains.

The minister said in a tweet that the agreement aims to achieve the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by ensuring safe and reliable transportation.

He wrote: “I am proud of the growing cooperation between major national companies."

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Co. on Monday awarded nine contracts worth SR316.61 million ($84.41 million) to Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. for the construction of water and wastewater lines in nine regions and sectors across the Kingdom, Argaam reported.

The duration of the contracts is 36 months, the company said in a statement to Tadawul.

The new lines will be constructed in the Riyadh region, Riyadh city sector, Riyadh region south sector, Riyadh region north sector, the Madinah Region, the Makkah region in the Jeddah sector, the Eastern region’s central sector, the Qassim, Hail, and Tabuk regions.

The company said revenue from the agreements will depend on the actual demand for new water and wastewater connections by end-users and on NWC awards to the company.

The company expects that the financial impact of the agreement will be reflected in the third quarter of 2021, noting that there are no related parties.

