UAE allocates $2.6bn for industrial, technology projects, says official

Investments of foreign non-founding investors in Tadawul hits 20-month high

RIYADH: Investment of foreign non-founding investors in Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange Tadawul increased to 2.44 percent or SR239 billion in the week ending Sept. 2, compared to 2.42 percent in the previous week.

Non-founding foreign investors are residents and qualified foreign investors.

Ownership of this category of investors reached its highest level in more than 20 months since the listing of Saudi Aramco.

Investments of Gulf investors in the Saudi market stabilized during the same week at 0.51 percent of the total market value of the listed shares, compared to the end of the previous week. The value of their investments totaled SR50.1 billion .

According to Argaam, the founding foreign owners represented 0.54 percent of the total foreign investments in the market during the week ending Sept. 2, equivalent to SR53.8 billion.