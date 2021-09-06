Tadawul records highest closing since January 2008

RIYADH: The Tadawul All-Share Index ended trading on Monday, with an increase of 71.99 points, or 0.64 percent, compared to the previous session, and closed at 11,407.91 points, to record the highest closing in more than 13 and a half years, specifically since Jan. 15, 2008.

Nomu, the parallel market index, ended Monday’s session with a decrease of 88.71 points, or 0.35 percent, compared to the previous session, and closed at 25,338.81 points.

Monday’s liquidity in the main market “TASI” amounted to about SR7.5 billion, and it came from 195.9 million shares being traded, in 311.5 thousand deals. The shares of 121 companies achieved an increase, while 67 other companies declined.

In terms of sectors, 17 of the 21 market sectors rose, led by media and entertainment 2.7 percent, commercial and professional services 1.5 percent, real estate traded funds 1.2 percent, banking and communications 1 percent, while the remaining 4 sectors declined, headed by pharmaceuticals, 0.6 percent, and public utilities 0.5 percent , and investment and financing 0.3 percent.

Sadr, Al Ahly REIT, Zamil, FIPCO, and Petro Rabigh were the biggest gainers on Monday.

Atheeb and National Building and Marketing, Batik, Tabuk Cement, Bahr Al Arab, and Gulf General and Fish Fash 1.6, were the biggest decliners.