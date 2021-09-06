Saudi Arabia cuts crude prices for Asia customers

You are here

Global oil supplies are increasing as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is raising output by 400,000 bpd each month between August and December.
Updated 06 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

  • Saudi Aramco reduced the official sale price of Arab light crude for the first time in four months by $1.30 a barrel to a premium of $1.70 per barrel over regional benchmark crude
RIYADH: Oil prices were little changed on Monday as gains on production outages after Hurricane Ida were tempered by Saudi Arabia’s decision to slash prices of all crude grades to its Asian customers in October.
Prices of Saudi crude for its remaining customers in the US and Northwest Europe remain unchanged. The reduction in crude contract prices for Asia, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the Saudi oil exports, indicates efforts to increase its market share, buyers say.  
Saudi Aramco reduced the official sale price of Arab light crude for the first time in four months by $1.30 a barrel to a premium of $1.70 per barrel over regional benchmark crude.
The price cut was $1.30 for October versus September, the largest monthly reduction in a year.
The energy giant also cut the prices of all items by 10 cents a barrel for buyers in the Mediterranean region.
Brent crude futures for November were up 3 cents, or 0.04 percent, to $72.64 per barrel by 1354 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $69.33 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.06 percent. Both contracts were down over $1 in earlier trade.
Both contracts had been down more than $1 in earlier trade.
“The OSPs to Asia are bearish, signaling softer demand and potentially higher supply,” Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said.
Global oil supplies are increasing as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, is raising output by 400,000 barrels per day each month between August and December.
“Given that OPEC+ is continuing its plan to raise production monthly, despite weak data from China and the US raising slowdown fears, and Saudi Arabia looking for market share in the region, oil is likely to remain under pressure,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at brokerage OANDA.
The decline in crude futures added to falls on Friday after a weaker than expected US jobs report indicated a patchy economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic.
Losses were capped by concerns that US supply would remain limited in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
The US government is releasing crude from strategic petroleum reserves as production in the US Gulf Coast struggled to recover.
Some 1.7 million barrels of oil and 1.99 billion cubic feet of natural gas output remained offline, government data released on Friday showed, while power shortages are preventing some refineries from resuming operations.
The hurricane also led US energy firms last week to cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in five weeks, data from Baker Hughes showed on Friday. The oil rig count fell the most since June 2020.

Investments of foreign non-founding investors in Tadawul hits 20-month high

Investments of foreign non-founding investors in Tadawul hits 20-month high
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Investments of foreign non-founding investors in Tadawul hits 20-month high

Investments of foreign non-founding investors in Tadawul hits 20-month high
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment of foreign non-founding investors in Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange Tadawul increased to 2.44 percent or SR239 billion in the week ending Sept. 2, compared to 2.42 percent in the previous week.

Non-founding foreign investors are residents and qualified foreign investors.

Ownership of this category of investors reached its highest level in more than 20 months since the listing of Saudi Aramco.

Investments of Gulf investors in the Saudi market stabilized during the same week at 0.51 percent of the total market value of the listed shares, compared to the end of the previous week. The value of their investments totaled SR50.1 billion .

According to Argaam, the founding foreign owners represented 0.54 percent of the total foreign investments in the market during the week ending Sept. 2, equivalent to SR53.8 billion.

First Arab Forum for Sovereign Sukuk launched in Egypt

First Arab Forum for Sovereign Sukuk launched in Egypt
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

First Arab Forum for Sovereign Sukuk launched in Egypt

First Arab Forum for Sovereign Sukuk launched in Egypt
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The first Arab Forum activities on “Sovereign Sukuk and its Role in the Development of Arab Societies,” has launched today in Egypt’s Cairo by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development Organization with the participation of Saudi Arabia and 14 countries, SPA reported.

This forum is particularly of interest to the Arab investor and the banking sector, ARADO Director General Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani said.

The sovereign sukuk is an important financial tool for development, especially as it allows the investment of funds in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Shariah, he said.

The two-day conference will discuss the role of Islamic sukuk in facing economic challenges in the Arab region and the experience of the Islamic Development Bank in issuing sukuk as a tool for development for Arab countries.

Kingdom records 40% hike in prices of construction materials in July 2021

Kingdom records 40% hike in prices of construction materials in July 2021
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Kingdom records 40% hike in prices of construction materials in July 2021

Kingdom records 40% hike in prices of construction materials in July 2021
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The prices of construction materials in Saudi Arabia jumped to record levels in July 2021 on an annual basis. 

Based on the nature of construction materials, the price hike ranged between 4 percent and 40 percent, Al-Watan newspaper reported.

The price of a ton of national 18 mm steel rebar increased to SR3,505.45 ($935) up by 29.39 percent during July 2021.

Similarly, the price of one meter of national 2.5 mm electric wire increased by 34.15 percent. Romanian wood witnessed the biggest jump in prices, as it increased by 40.7 percent year-on-year.

The price hike occurred despite a rise in imports to more than SR13 billion. Saudi banks provided about SR13.607 billion to the private sector to finance imports of building materials during the first seven months of this year, compared to SR13.442 billion during the same period last year —  a 1.3 percent increase, equivalent to SR165 million. 

Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer

Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer

Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Railway Co. and the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. on Monday signed a 25-year deal for the transportation of polymers.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser said the agreement envisages transportation of polymers from factories directly to ships on trains.

The minister said in a tweet that the agreement aims to achieve the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by ensuring safe and reliable transportation.

He wrote: “I am proud of the growing cooperation between major national companies."

Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm

Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm

Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s National Water Co. on Monday awarded nine contracts worth SR316.61 million ($84.41 million) to Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. for the construction of water and wastewater lines in nine regions and sectors across the Kingdom, Argaam reported.

The duration of the contracts is 36 months, the company said in a statement to Tadawul.

The new lines will be constructed in the Riyadh region, Riyadh city sector, Riyadh region south sector, Riyadh region north sector, the Madinah Region, the Makkah region in the Jeddah sector, the Eastern region’s central sector, the Qassim, Hail, and Tabuk regions.

The company said revenue from the agreements will depend on the actual demand for new water and wastewater connections by end-users and on NWC awards to the company.

The company expects that the financial impact of the agreement will be reflected in the third quarter of 2021, noting that there are no related parties.

45thanniversary

