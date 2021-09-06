Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer

RIYADH: The Saudi Railway Co. and the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. on Monday signed a 25-year deal for the transportation of polymers.
Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser said the agreement envisages transportation of polymers from factories directly to ships on trains.
The minister said in a tweet that the agreement aims to achieve the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by ensuring safe and reliable transportation.
He wrote: “I am proud of the growing cooperation between major national companies."