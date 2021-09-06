First Arab Forum for Sovereign Sukuk launched in Egypt

RIYADH: The first Arab Forum activities on “Sovereign Sukuk and its Role in the Development of Arab Societies,” has launched today in Egypt’s Cairo by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development Organization with the participation of Saudi Arabia and 14 countries, SPA reported.
This forum is particularly of interest to the Arab investor and the banking sector, ARADO Director General Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani said.
The sovereign sukuk is an important financial tool for development, especially as it allows the investment of funds in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Shariah, he said.
The two-day conference will discuss the role of Islamic sukuk in facing economic challenges in the Arab region and the experience of the Islamic Development Bank in issuing sukuk as a tool for development for Arab countries.