You are here

  • Home
  • Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup
Cantlay had a one-shot lead going to the par-5 18th hole at the Tour Championship when he hit 6-iron from 218 yards to just inside 12 feet that secured the biggest victory of his career. (Getty/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6v5j

Updated 07 September 2021
AP

Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

ATLANTA: Patrick Cantlay delivered the goods again, this time with a 6-iron instead of a putter.
“Patty Ice” was just as clutch with a $15 million shot that allowed him to hold off Jon Rahm and win the FedEx Cup on Sunday.
In a tense duel with the world’s No. 1 player, Cantlay had a one-shot lead going to the par-5 18th hole at the Tour Championship when he hit 6-iron from 218 yards to just inside 12 feet that secured the biggest victory of his career.
“Felt like a huge win, and it was,” Cantlay said.
Rahm’s shot was equally special, landing next to the hole on its second bounce but rolling to the light rough beyond the green.
With Cantlay in close, the Spaniard had to hole the chip to have any chance of a playoff. He narrowly missed, and Cantlay safely two-putted for birdie and 1-under 69.
The victory was worth $15 million for Cantlay, a 29-year-old Californian whose rise in golf was slowed by a back injury that kept him out for three years and nearly ended his career.
Now he has stamped himself among the elite in golf, boosted by the FedEx Cup postseason.
“It’s fantastic,” Cantlay said. “It’s such a great honor because it’s all year. I played really consistent all year and caught fire at the end. There’s a lot of satisfaction considering all the work I’m put in my whole life.”
Cantlay showed remarkable grit and clutch in surviving a six-hole playoff to beat Bryson DeChambeau in the BMW Championship last week. That’s where he picked up the moniker “Patty Ice,” along with the No. 1 seed to start the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead.
He never flinched over four days at East Lake.
“It was tough,” he said. “It’s definitely the longest lead I’ve ever held.”
Rahm, who started the tournament four shots behind and went into the final day two back, never caught Cantlay. He never let him breathe easy, either.
Cantlay took a two-shot lead with an approach to 6 feet for birdie on the 17th hole, and then nearly lost it all. He drove to the right on the 17th, clipping a tree and dropping down into deep rough, and then hit a flyer over the green and the gallery. His pitch back to the green came up short and into more deep rough, and he had to make a 6-footer to save bogey and stay ahead.
With Rahm well down the 18th fairway, Cantlay hit his best drive of the day, rolling out 361 yards that set up a 6-iron he felt he needed to hit close.
Rahm was bogey-free over the last 28 holes, but he only cashed in on two birdies. He closed with a 68 and tied with Kevin Na for the 72-hole score of the tournament at 14-under 266. They will split points toward the world ranking.
Cantlay started at 10-under par and finished at 21 under.
“Patrick played great golf, and he was four shots ahead of me. And even though I might have been the better man over the week, he earned it,” Rahm said. “That up-and-down after missing from 17, the second shot from 18 to almost make it is even more impressive.
“I think you can say he won this.”
Rahm earned the $5 million consolation prize for finishing second in the FedEx Cup, while Na (67) picked up $4 million. Justin Thomas (70) birdied the last hole to finish fourth, which was worth $4 million.
Cantlay started the postseason by saying he did not like the format of the Tour Championship with the staggered start depending on a players’ FedEx Cup position, and no official victory for the lowest score at the Tour Championship.
“With that said, I am going to do the best possible job I can at winning in this format, because that’s all I can do,” he said Wednesday.
And that’s what he did, delivering a big moment that might bring yet another title.

Topics: Patrick Cantlay golf

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos
Updated 06 September 2021
AP

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos

Police investigating 4 Argentines over WCup qualifier chaos
  • Brazil federal police confirmed to AP on Monday the four players received a notification to leave the country on Sunday night
  • Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero had to give written statements to authorities
Updated 06 September 2021
AP

SAO PAULO: Four Argentina footballers are being investigated by Brazil federal police for allegedly providing false information upon arrival in Sao Paulo for a World Cup qualifying match.
The Brazil-Argentina qualifier on Sunday was interrupted after seven minutes when agents of Brazil’s health agency, Anvisa, insisted they should take England-based players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero to the airport for breaching coronavirus protocols.
Anvisa said Argentina soccer officials knew since Saturday that the four players — three of whom were on the field — should not play because they were in the United Kingdom 14 days before their arrival, but did not inform authorities as required. Visitors from the UK must undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.
Brazil federal police confirmed to AP on Monday the four players received a notification to leave the country on Sunday night, and had to give written statements to authorities. They flew with the rest of the Argentina squad to Buenos Aires shortly after. The match was abandoned without a score.
Argentina tweeted on Monday that Martinez and Buendia were authorized to return to England so they could rejoin their club Aston Villa. It did not discuss the situation for Tottenham’s Lo Celso and Romero.
Anvisa director Alex Campos said Argentina “repeatedly ignored the agency’s recommendations.”
“They were first informed Saturday morning about the players entering the country with false information,” Campos told SporTV.
“We could have deported them at once. But we recommended the quarantine. There was another meeting in the afternoon, same message. And then Sunday morning we saw they had attended a training session.
“We never meant to interrupt the match. We were stopped from acting until the time the match began. Our only goal was to take the players who were challenging Brazilian regulations,” Campos added. “The match could have continued, the interruption was a decision by sports executives. Argentina tried to put pressure on Brazilian authorities and chose to leave if they didn’t have those players.”
Campos also said the four players refused to sign a notification of the incident before leaving.
The AP also had access to two documents of the Brazilian Football Confederation dated July 5 and Sept. 2 in which it mentions new government restrictions issued on June 23 for travelers who were in the United Kingdom two weeks before their arrival.
The documents were addressed to José Astigarraga, the secretary-general of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, with copies to the Argentine and Peru soccer bodies. Brazil is to play Peru on Thursday in another World Cup qualifier.
The documents outlining the new restrictions also mention the possibility of exceptional waivers to be requested to Brazil’s Chief of Staff office. The Chief of Staff office said in a statement it has not received requests for exceptional waivers from the Argentine Football Association

Topics: Brazil federal police Argentina footballers #covid-19

Related

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
Sport
FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut
Sport
Lionel Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut

Jordan claim 2021 Arab Women’s Cup after late 1-0 win over Tunisia

Jordan players celebrate Maysa Jbarah's late winner in the 2021 Arab Women's Cup final against Tunisia. (UAFA)
Jordan players celebrate Maysa Jbarah's late winner in the 2021 Arab Women's Cup final against Tunisia. (UAFA)
Updated 06 September 2021
Ali Khaled

Jordan claim 2021 Arab Women’s Cup after late 1-0 win over Tunisia

Jordan players celebrate Maysa Jbarah's late winner in the 2021 Arab Women's Cup final against Tunisia. (UAFA)
  • Maysa Jbarah scored the winning goal in stoppage time of a close final in Cairo to give Jordan their first triumph in the competition
Updated 06 September 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Jordan have claimed the 2021 Arab Women’s Cup after a last-gasp 1-0 win over Tunisia in the final at Cairo’s Arab Contractors Stadium on Monday night.

Maysa Jbarah, who had scored twice in the semifinal win over Egypt, once again proved the hero, scoring the winning goal in stoppage time just when it looked like the teams would not be separated.

For the gallant Tunisians it was a heartbreaking to lose a match they put so much effort into, but for the Jordanians, there were wild celebration at the final whistle.

This was only the second time that the Arab Women’s Cup - organised by the Union of Arab Football Association (UAFA) - was held for senior national teams, the first being in 2006 when Algeria beat Morocco 1-0 in Alexandria.

On Friday, Jordan reached the final after beating Egypt 5-2 in the first of the competition’s semifinals, while Tunisia overcame Algeria 4-3 in penalty shootout after normal time had finished in 2-2 draw later that day.

Earlier in the seven-team tournament, Egypt won Group A with seven points, with Tunisia finishing second with five points to join the hosts in the semifinals. Lebanon and Sudan finished third and fourth.

Meanwhile, Jordan finished second in the three-team Group B to progress to the last four with Algeria, with Palestine coming last in the group with no points.

Topics: football soccer Arab Women's Cup 2021 Jordan Tunisia Women's Football

Related

Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup
Sport
Algeria beats Palestine to reach semifinals of 2021 Arab Women’s Cup
Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women’s Cup 2021 opener
Sport
Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women’s Cup 2021 opener

Hijabi kickboxer killed in MMA bout fought ‘mismatched’ opponent, inquest hears

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight. (Screenshot/Facebook)
Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight. (Screenshot/Facebook)
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Hijabi kickboxer killed in MMA bout fought ‘mismatched’ opponent, inquest hears

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight. (Screenshot/Facebook)
  • Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed and died in 2019 after being knocked out the day before
  • An inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim kickboxer who died after sustaining a blow to the head in 2019 was matched against a “much bigger” opponent, her family have told an inquest.

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom and died the day after being knocked out by her opponent Janie Morgan, 34, in a mixed martial arts fight in November 2019.

Aletaha’s family described her as “slim,” and said Morgan was “very clearly stronger” and “more muscled.”

Morgan did not attend Monday’s inquest, but said in a statement that she had hugged Aletaha after the fight and that she was “shocked” when she heard she had died.

“We both agreed that it was a good fight, she thanked me and said well done,” Morgan added. “I apologised as well ... It is a full contact sport but I do not want to seriously hurt anyone.”

Aletaha, from Salisbury in the south of England, had previously said she wanted to prove to people that a “Muslim lady” can compete in extreme sports even if she is wearing a hijab.

During the inquest, the University of Loughborough graduate’s brothers Ali and Amir raised concerns of a potential mismatch between Aletaha and her opponent.

Aletaha’s family said: “In her chosen sport, Saeideh always used to send her picture with her opponent before each match. However, we did note that for her last match she had cut the picture of her opponent and sent only her own picture.

“We now think that if she had shared her opponent’s picture, Amir would have certainly commented about their physical differences and the fact her opponent seemed bigger and more muscled.

“The night before the match she had mentioned to her sister Sepideh that she was stressed but never mentioned the reason.”

The event organizer, Richard Harding, denied that there was a mismatch, saying Aletaha had more experience than her opponent and both fighters weighed 54 kg.

He denied that Aletaha was at an innate disadvantage due to her body shape compared with Morgan, saying she was a “movement-based” fighter who used speed in her fights, while Morgan was “top heavy” and would seek to “hit Ms Aletaha hard.”

Aletaha’s family described her as “friendly and full of energy,” saying: “Even from childhood, she was always dedicated to whatever she was doing and always seeking success, putting 110 percent to her goals.

“She was a person who was confident but modest, emotional but stable, friendly, open minded and full of energy who could win everyone’s heart.”

They added: “We were surprised by the number of people in the UK who told us that she had influenced their life and career, and their way of thinking.”

The inquest into her death will continue at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Topics: Mixed martial arts MMA

Related

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
Sport
MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it
Mounir Lazzez paving a path for generation of Arab MMA fighters
Sport
Mounir Lazzez paving a path for generation of Arab MMA fighters

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor

Brazil soccer legend Pele underwent surgery to remove colon tumor
  • "The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week" Pele said in a social media post
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Former Brazil soccer great Pele underwent surgery on Saturday to remove a tumor in his colon, according to a social media post on Monday by the sports legend, who has been in hospital for six days.
“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon,” the posting said. “The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.”

Topics: Pele football Brazil

Related

Analysis Even in death, Diego Maradona continues to haunt Peter Shilton
Sport
Even in death, Diego Maradona continues to haunt Peter Shilton
Former France defender Adams dies after 39 years in a coma
Sport
Former France defender Adams dies after 39 years in a coma

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match

FIFA ‘regrets’ chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match
  • The match at Sao Paulo on Sunday was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch 7 minutes after kick-off
  • "FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina," FIFA said
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

LAUSANNE: FIFA said Monday it regretted the chaotic scenes that preceded the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina and a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken “in due course.”
The match at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch seven minutes after kick-off, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides.
The officials intervened just hours after health authorities in Brazil said four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching Covid-19 protocols.
“FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the CONMEBOL qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world,” football’s world governing body said in a statement.
“The first match official reports have been sent to FIFA. This information will be analyzed by the competent disciplinary bodies and a decision will be taken in due course,” FIFA added.
Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) said the Argentinian Premier League players — Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia — had given “false information” when they entered Brazil.
Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were all in Argentina’s starting line-up for Sunday’s game, prompting the intervention of ANVISA officials.
In scenes of confusion on the pitch, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his teammates left the field while Brazil’s squad began a practice game.
After the game was abandoned, Messi criticized the intervention of the Brazilian officials.
“We’ve been here for three days, why are you doing this just now?” he said on Argentina’s TyC network.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters that “at no time were we told that they could not play the game.”
The Argentina team arrived back in Buenos Aires early Monday.

Topics: FIFA 2022 FIFA World Cup Brazil Argentina

Related

FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary
Sport
FIFA pledges action after racist abuse of England in Hungary
French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release
Sport
French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release

Latest updates

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Buddhist monk and anti-Muslim community leader Wirathu speaks during a pro-military rally in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP)
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return: Amnesty
INDEX Saudi conference back in Riyadh to connect interior design community
(Twitter: @indexsaudiexpo)
Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies
Jordan foils Daesh terror plot against security agencies
As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation
As its rivers shrink, Iraq thirsts for regional cooperation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.