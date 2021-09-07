You are here

Veteran Saudi craftsman defies age with call to save KSA's iconic Zubairi sandals

Youssif Hussain Albouhussain, 86, has been making the distinctive footwear for over 70 years since learning the craft from his father as a teenager. Photos: (Huda Bashatah)
Youssif Hussain Albouhussain, 86, has been making the distinctive footwear for over 70 years since learning the craft from his father as a teenager. Photos: (Huda Bashatah)
Updated 07 September 2021
Nada Hameed

Youssif Hussain Albouhussain, 86, has been making the distinctive footwear for over 70 years since learning the craft from his father as a teenager. Photos: (Huda Bashatah)
  • Zubairi are popular among Saudi men from all walks of life, from royalty down, and are commonly seen at both casual and formal occasions
JEDDAH: A pioneering Saudi craftsman is challenging a new generation to step up and preserve the time-honored skills that go into making zubairi — the traditional Arabic sandals known as madas sharqi.

Youssif Hussain Albouhussain, 86, has been making the distinctive footwear for over 70 years since learning the craft from his father as a teenager.
“Zubairi making was his skill and what he did all his life to make a living,” the veteran craftsman told Arab News during a visit to the historic Al-Qaisariya souq in Al-Ahsa.
Albouhussain said that the craft helps keep the country’s heritage alive and can provide a good living — but he fears the skill may soon be lost if it is not preserved by the next generation.
“I am sad to tell you that none of my sons has acquired this skill. They all occupy good positions in modern life, but come to help me in the factory during Eid and national holidays because of the increase in demand,” he said.
Madas sharqi translates roughly as “sandal from the east” because the footwear originated in the east-central region of the Kingdom. The sandals feature a ring of leather that wraps around the large toe and a leather shield that covers the outer side of the foot. The shield is often adorned with embroidered patterns that vary from region to region.
The 150-year-old Al-Qaisariya souq in Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province is home to many Saudi traditional handicrafts, including the making of zubairi, and serves as gathering place for jewelers, apothecaries, potters and cobblers.
Zubairi are popular among Saudi men from all walks of life, from royalty down, and are commonly seen at both casual and formal occasions.
The handmade sandals are made from different types of natural leather, including camel, calf and goat. In some modern styles, snake and crocodile skin is also used.
“Back in the old days, we used to make the leather ourselves. Now we import high-quality leather from Pakistan, then apply some coloring if needed,” Albouhussain said.
The traditional craftsman also makes customized styles for his clients, who travel from around the Kingdom and beyond to shop at his factory.
“We do some ready-to-wear classic zubairi models for immediate buying and distribution, but we also make bespoke zubairi based on clients’ preferences, including different materials and models.”
Producing a pair of zubairi sandals requires a high degree of skill and manual dexterity. Albouhussain has five specialists in his workshop who produce from 20 to 25 pairs per day, with each piece requiring a full working hour. Locally manufactured sandals feature five knots to add strength and give the footwear its distinctive shape, he explained.
Customers seeking a vintage look also visit the shop to add a support layer and help their purchases last longer.
The sandals have three main sections, including “the ear,” where four toes are inserted, the “coffin” or insole cushion, and the hole into which the large toe is inserted.
“Zubairi usually come in a flat regular height with a single-layer leather outsole,” Albouhussain said. “But some men ask for a raised heel that also works as back support and adds more stiffness to the piece.”
Sandals with traditional embroidery are highly prized among Albouhussain’s customers, with brown, red, and black leather also in high demand.
“Most of the factory orders are for the traditional zubairi, which has a calf leather upper, a camel leather insole, and is embroidered with different materials.
Customers come from as far as Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain in order to buy a pair of original zubairi. “Although the sandals have evolved into more modern shapes and designs, the traditional design is still in high demand,” said Albouhussain.
The sandal-maker displays his traditional offerings every year at the Janadriyah festival, and sees it as his “duty to preserve and revive this national heritage.” Abdullah Al-Homoud, one of Albouhussain’s loyal customers, often travels from Riyadh to Al-Qaisariya souq to choose a pair of traditional zubairi sandals. “Zubairi have a special authentic touch that complements my traditional style,” he told Arab News. “There are so many new zubairi-like models, but nothing can compare to the original oriental design.”

 

INDEX Saudi conference back in Riyadh to connect interior design community

(Twitter: @indexsaudiexpo)
(Twitter: @indexsaudiexpo)
  • The forum will cater to the demands of ongoing construction projects
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s premier interior design and trade show, INDEX Saudi, opening on Tuesday at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, aims to connect interior suppliers and manufacturers with interior designers, architects, project managers and retailers involved in the thousands of fit-out projects across the Kingdom.

Following the success from previous events, the forum is back in Riyadh in 2021 and will cater to the demands of ongoing construction projects including the Red Sea Development Project, NEOM, Qiddiya, Amaala, Al-Diriyah, Al Widyan, King Salman Park, Jeddah Tower, Riyadh and Jeddah Metro and others.

Organizer dmg events said key players from these projects have confirmed their attendance, offering an exceptional networking and business development opportunity as industry professionals prepare to celebrate the return of live events.

“INDEX Saudi is the only platform for local project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers,” said Andy White, senior vice president at dmg events.

“It will be the Kingdom’s first interiors event to take place for 18 months and will offer the buyers a great opportunity to source the latest designs and innovations, as well as finally being able to network with industry colleagues.”

The residential interiors sector in Saudi Arabia is the fastest growing sector, as the number of residential developments continues to expand at a rapid pace.

Developers are investing about $10.7 billion in the construction of various residential and commercial projects, increasing the demand for residential interiors and adding to the growth of the sector.

The Public Investment Fund plans to develop around 350,000 homes at various locations across the Kingdom, via a public-private investment model which will lead to even more demand for interior design services in the country.

INDEX Saudi is co-located with the Hotel Show, a premier food and hospitality trade event, and Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo to create the biggest community gathering and supplier showcase for the design, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment industry that the region has ever seen.

All three shows are expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors including designers, project owners, architects, and retail buyers.

Having successfully established itself as the Kingdom’s premier event for the hotel and hospitality sector, the Hotel Show moved from Jeddah to Riyadh for its 6th edition.

As things are starting to look up for hospitality and tourism, and with Saudi Arabia reopening its borders to international tourists from Aug. 1, 2021, the show will provide an essential platform to discuss the industry’s important changes and trends.

While the event will see live attendance, all health and safety measures and precautions will be strictly enforced according to the guidelines of public health authorities and international health and safety standards.

By 2030, the Kingdom aims to attract over SR220 billion ($55.66 billion) in investment to its tourism sector, contributing 10 percent of its GDP.

With its many giga-projects under development, Saudi Arabia continues to reinforce itself as one of the world’s major destinations for global visitors.

The launch of a new national airline and the simplified e-visa will boost tourist numbers, especially as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million tourists by 2030.

Massive coral colony discovered on Saudi Arabi's Al-Waqadi Island

The discovery highlighted the beauty of marine life on Al-Waqadi. (SPA)
The discovery highlighted the beauty of marine life on Al-Waqadi. (SPA)
  • Coral reefs are living creatures and their beauty is usually formed when the initial coral polyp adheres to a rock on the seabed
TABUK: A 600-year-old coral colony measuring more than 10 meters in height has been discovered south of Al-Waqadi Island, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Red Sea Development Company told SPA that the discovery, by its team of marine scientists and environment experts, was the first of its kind in the Red Sea region.
The age of the coral reefs was estimated by measuring the size and number of rings that grow annually on the colony’s outer structure, in addition to the presence of giant redwoods. The colony is a historical reference to past centuries and, through the scientific reading of the coral reefs’ rings, scientists will be able to know the ocean temperature in previous years as well as its chemical composition at that time.  The company said the discovery highlighted the beauty of marine life on Al-Waqadi, which is west of the ambitious tourism project.
Coral reefs are living creatures and their beauty is usually formed when the initial coral polyp adheres to a rock on the seabed. Its lower part is made up of a solid limestone skeleton and it begins to divide itself into thousands of cloned organisms while staying connected to create a colony that works as one organism. 

Saudi Shoura Speaker to attend global summit

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (Supplied)
Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (Supplied)
  • The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the global organization of national parliaments
RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh will on Tuesday head the Kingdom’s delegation to the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Austria.

The conference, in the capital Vienna, is being organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and hosted by the Austrian parliament in cooperation with the UN under the theme of parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism to deliver global peace and sustainable development.

Al-Asheikh was on Thursday also due to participate in the first Global Parliamentary Summit on Counterterrorism also being staged by the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The parliamentary speakers will focus on international priorities including the global response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and recovery planning, climate change, misleading information, youth participation, gender equality, and fighting extremism and terrorism.

Saudi crown prince announces 15-year project to revitalize historic Jeddah district

Saudi crown prince announces 15-year project to revitalize historic Jeddah district
  • Al-Balad has more than 600 traditional buildings, 36 historical mosques and five major historical markets
JEDDAH:Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched an ambitious 15-year project on Monday to breathe new life into the historic part of Jeddah city.
The aim is to redevelop the living space in the city to attract new business and cultural projects, and make it a key destination for aspiring entrepreneurs.
Historic Jeddah, the area known as Al-Balad, has more than 600 traditional buildings, 36 historical mosques and five major historical markets. It also holds ancient corridors, squares and sites of important historical significance, including the old waterfront. It stands on a major route for pilgrims that will be reconstructed as part of the project, to tell visitors the story of pilgrimage since the dawn of Islam.
The five-kilometer waterfront will be redeveloped, with green spaces and open gardens.
The project aims to release the creative potential of residents and visitors, based on a modern vision of urban planning and natural conservation harmonized with the people’s needs.
Historic Jeddah is expected to become an incubator for creativity in which Saudi entrepreneurs and artists meet within a creative community and in an environment where the elements of national heritage and nature meet contemporary architectural designs.
The project takes into account Jeddah’s heritage as a major focal point for people, trade and culture since its foundation in the third century BC as a fishing settlement. It was established as a major seaport during the era of Caliph Othman bin Affan. Jeddah has since grown and developed outside the walls of the old city, until Al-Balad became eligible for registration as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2014.

Saudi and Abu Dhabi crown princes discuss regional developments

Saudi and Abu Dhabi crown princes discuss regional developments
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed have discussed relations, and the latest regional and international developments in a phone call.

They discussed mutual relations between the Kingdom and the UAE and other issues of common interest.

