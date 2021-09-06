Six deaths, 124 virus cases reported by Saudi Arabia on Monday

INDEX Saudi conference back in Riyadh to connect interior design community

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s premier interior design and trade show, INDEX Saudi, opening on Tuesday at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, aims to connect interior suppliers and manufacturers with interior designers, architects, project managers and retailers involved in the thousands of fit-out projects across the Kingdom.

Following the success from previous events, the forum is back in Riyadh in 2021 and will cater to the demands of ongoing construction projects including the Red Sea Development Project, NEOM, Qiddiya, Amaala, Al-Diriyah, Al Widyan, King Salman Park, Jeddah Tower, Riyadh and Jeddah Metro and others.

Organizer dmg events said key players from these projects have confirmed their attendance, offering an exceptional networking and business development opportunity as industry professionals prepare to celebrate the return of live events.

“INDEX Saudi is the only platform for local project owners, designers, contractors and retailers to access products and services directly from local and international suppliers,” said Andy White, senior vice president at dmg events.

“It will be the Kingdom’s first interiors event to take place for 18 months and will offer the buyers a great opportunity to source the latest designs and innovations, as well as finally being able to network with industry colleagues.”

The residential interiors sector in Saudi Arabia is the fastest growing sector, as the number of residential developments continues to expand at a rapid pace.

Developers are investing about $10.7 billion in the construction of various residential and commercial projects, increasing the demand for residential interiors and adding to the growth of the sector.

The Public Investment Fund plans to develop around 350,000 homes at various locations across the Kingdom, via a public-private investment model which will lead to even more demand for interior design services in the country.

INDEX Saudi is co-located with the Hotel Show, a premier food and hospitality trade event, and Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo to create the biggest community gathering and supplier showcase for the design, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment industry that the region has ever seen.

All three shows are expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors including designers, project owners, architects, and retail buyers.

Having successfully established itself as the Kingdom’s premier event for the hotel and hospitality sector, the Hotel Show moved from Jeddah to Riyadh for its 6th edition.

As things are starting to look up for hospitality and tourism, and with Saudi Arabia reopening its borders to international tourists from Aug. 1, 2021, the show will provide an essential platform to discuss the industry’s important changes and trends.

While the event will see live attendance, all health and safety measures and precautions will be strictly enforced according to the guidelines of public health authorities and international health and safety standards.

By 2030, the Kingdom aims to attract over SR220 billion ($55.66 billion) in investment to its tourism sector, contributing 10 percent of its GDP.

With its many giga-projects under development, Saudi Arabia continues to reinforce itself as one of the world’s major destinations for global visitors.

The launch of a new national airline and the simplified e-visa will boost tourist numbers, especially as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million tourists by 2030.