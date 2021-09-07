You are here

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, UN special representative for Iraq, speaks at a press conference following a meeting with Iraqi Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq on Nov. 11, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud

UN envoy to Iraq says effort underway to prevent voter fraud
  • The 2018 elections saw a record low turnout with just 44 percent of eligible voters casting ballots
  • Next month’s vote is being held a year in advance, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: With the help of the United Nations, authorities in Iraq are taking measures to prevent voter fraud in national elections next month, the UN envoy to Iraq said Tuesday.

However, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stressed that Iraqi political parties and candidates must abstain from intimidation, voter suppression and bribes to ensure the October federal elections are free and fair.

Speaking to reporters in Baghdad, Hennis-Plasschaert outlined efforts by Iraqi electoral authorities, with technical assistance from the UN, to close loopholes from the past that have undermined public trust in Iraq’s electoral process.

The 2018 elections saw a record low turnout with just 44 percent of eligible voters casting ballots. The results were widely contested.

Iraq has requested UN monitoring on election day — Oct. 10 — and the UN is also helping Iraq’s High Electoral Commission, the official body that oversees polls.

Hennis Plasschaert underlined that the running of next month’s polls will be very different from 2018 due to new strict measures. An independent audit firm will keep tabs on how votes are counted, she said.

To prevent fraud, provisional results will be shown at polls throughout the country. In the past, these were announced once the ballots had been transported and counted at the commission’s headquarters.

There will also be 130 international experts monitoring the polls, along with 600 support staff. To prevent abuse of electronic voter cards, they will be disabled for 72 hours after a person votes to avoid double voting, she said.

Next month’s vote is being held a year in advance, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020 to appease anti-government protesters.

Uncertainty emerged whether the polls would be held on time after influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr said he would contest them. But he has since reversed that decision.

The elections are also being held under a new, reformed electoral law that divides Iraq into 83 constituencies, instead of just 18.

“Voters will vote for individuals, not just parties,” Hennis-Plasschaert said. “There is no place for any impropriety and that includes pressuring individuals to vote for specific candidates.”

She offered examples of the pressuring — including the withholding of salaries, buying and selling votes and intimidation of voters through threats of violence and blackmail. In a first, mobile phones and cameras “will not be allowed inside voting booths,” she said.

She also urged Iraqis, especially the disillusioned youth who make up 60 percent of the population, to vote and warned against boycotting the election.

“Boycotting elections will not solve anything. On the contrary, if you don’t vote, you end up boosting those whose positions you may oppose,” she said.

Topics: Iraq UN UN envoy iraq elections

Updated 07 September 2021

Questions plague Israeli security forces after jailbreak

Questions plague Israeli security forces after jailbreak
  • It has made the escapees "heroes" to many Palestinians, with celebrations in the Jenin area of the occupied West Bank
  • The full weight of Israel's security arsenal has been deployed to catch them
Updated 07 September 2021

JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities remained short on answers Tuesday over how six Palestinian prisoners’ escape from a high-security jail went unnoticed and where they could have gone, with a vast manhunt still underway.
The group’s early-morning flight, through a hole made below a sink in a Gilboa prison cell to a tiny tunnel exit discovered by guards and police early Monday morning, sounds almost like a plotline from Israeli-Palestinian conflict drama “Fauda.”
In fact, it has made the escapees “heroes” to many Palestinians, with celebrations in the Jenin area of the occupied West Bank.
But the full weight of Israel’s security arsenal has been deployed to catch them, including aerial drones, checkpoints on roads and an army mission to Jenin, where many of the men locked up for their roles in attacks on the Jewish state grew up.
The search continued as the country was celebrating Rosh Hashana (the Jewish new year) on Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the “Great Escape” hailed by some Palestinian newspapers.
“We have made no progress at present,” said a spokesman for police in northern Israel, where the Gilboa prison has stood since its construction during the Second Intifada or uprising against Israel.
“But all branches of the security forces have been mobilized to find the prisoners, whether it’s the army, the Shin Bet (internal security service), the police, border guards, and their special units,” the spokesman added.
An Israeli injunction is in effect against publishing details of the investigation, even as local media report on the scramble to recover from the embarrassing slip-up and prevent any possible attack by the fugitives.
There are many possible destinations for the band, from their nearby West Bank home to the shelter of the Gaza Strip, ruled by Islamist group Hamas and a refuge for the Islamic Jihad group to which five of the six belong.
They could even have tried to cross the border to another country altogether.
It was “very probable” that the men crossed into Jordan, whose frontier lies only around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the prison, a police source told Israeli daily Haaretz Tuesday.
The paper also reported that a car may have picked up some or all of the escapees three kilometers from the prison on Monday.
Another branch of the probe is focusing on how the escape succeeded without the prison guards noticing a thing.
Public broadcaster Kan reported that the men were visible on surveillance cameras as they wriggled out of the tunnel exit — but no-one was monitoring the screens at the time.
One guard in charge of that sector of the prison may even have been asleep on duty, Kan added.
Meanwhile a journalist for the Maariv newspaper said that constructing the tunnel could have taken the inmates as long as five months, according to elements from the investigation.

Topics: Israeli authorities Palestinians ESCAPE TUNNEL Gilboa prison

France’s Lafarge loses ruling in Syria ‘crimes against humanity’ case

France’s Lafarge loses ruling in Syria ‘crimes against humanity’ case
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

France's Lafarge loses ruling in Syria 'crimes against humanity' case

France’s Lafarge loses ruling in Syria ‘crimes against humanity’ case
  • The ruling by the Court of Cassation marks a major setback for Lafarge
  • The Paris Court of Appeal in 2019 had quashed the crimes against humanity charge
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

PARIS: France’s top court on Thursday overturned a decision by a lower court to dismiss charges brought against cement giant Lafarge for complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria’s civil war.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation marks a major setback for Lafarge, which is accused of paying millions of euros to militant groups including Daesh to keep its cement factory in northern Syria running through the early years of the country’s war.

It does not mean however that the firm will automatically face trial on the most serious charge brought against a French company in recent memory over its actions in a foreign country.

The court instead referred the matter back to investigating magistrates to reconsider the charge and another charge of “endangering the lives of others.”

Lafarge is also charged with financing terrorism and violating an EU embargo over the payments made by its Syrian subsidiary in 2013 and 2014.

The Paris Court of Appeal in 2019 had quashed the crimes against humanity charge but recommended that the company be prosecuted on the other charges.

Apart from the company as a corporate entity, eight Lafarge executives, including former CEO Bruno Laffont, are also charged with financing a terrorist group and/or endangering the lives of the firm’s former Syrian staff.

Topics: Syria crimes against humanity lafarge

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE
  • “There is no lasting friendship or enmity in international relations,” said the Turkish foreign minister
Updated 07 September 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkey continued on Tuesday to reach out to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a renewed bid to mend frayed ties that have stoked regional tensions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country was taking “positive steps” to improve relations as Turkish and Egyptian officials were holding a second round of talks in Ankara.

“Our friends at the ministry are meeting (Egyptian officials),” he said in an interview with broadcaster NTV. “If we decide together after the meetings, we will take the necessary mutual steps to appoint an ambassador.”

Egypt and Turkey have not shared ambassadors since 2013, when relations worsened following the ousting of Egyptian President Muhammad Mursi by military chief Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, now the country’s president.

Turkey has been at loggerheads with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia over a number of issues, most recently the conflict in Libya, where Ankara backed the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli while the Arab states supported an opposing faction.

“There is no lasting friendship or enmity in international relations,” said Cavusoglu.

The minister held out the possibility of striking a maritime deal with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean, similar to the one struck with the Tripoli government in late 2019. That deal led to renewed tensions between Turkey and neighboring Greece and Cyprus over energy exploration in the region.

Topics: Turkey UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt Libya

US, Qatar and Turkey discuss operation of Kabul airport

US, Qatar and Turkey discuss operation of Kabul airport
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

US, Qatar and Turkey discuss operation of Kabul airport

US, Qatar and Turkey discuss operation of Kabul airport
  • Qatar was the transit point for nearly half of the more than 120,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan
  • The United States on Monday facilitated the evacuation of four Americans by land from Afghanistan
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

DOHA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States is working to ensure charter flights carrying US citizens and at-risk Afghans can leave Afghanistan safely.
Blinken said the United States had been conducting diplomacy with the Taliban group, which seized power in Afghanistan last month, and that Taliban officials had told Washington they will let people with travel documents freely depart Afghanistan.
Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are in Qatar to seek the evacuation of Americans and Afghans at risk following the Taliban takeover and to build a consensus among allies on how to respond to the Islamist movement.
They thanked Qatar for its support and actions.
"Qatar went above and beyond and your generosity saved thousands of lives," Austin said at a joint press conference in Doha.
Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his country hoped that Kabul airport would be up and running for passengers in the next few days, but that no agreement on how to run it had yet been reached.
Qatar has been working with Turkey and the United States on restoring operations at Kabul airport. Sheikh Mohammed said the airport will require an upgrade in equipment.

Blinken denied on Tuesday reports that the Taliban had blocked Americans attempting to fly out of of a northern Afghan city, but said the group had not allowed charter flights to depart because some people lacked valid travel documents.
Reports have emerged over the past few days that 1,000 people, including Americans, had been stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave. One organizer blamed the delay on the State Department.

Topics: Afghanistan crisis

Updated 07 September 2021
Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza

