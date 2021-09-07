Abu Dhabi Ports to be listed on UAE exchange

Abu Dhabi Ports will be listed on the country's security exchange later this year, holding company ADQ confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will allow UAE investors to buy shares in the business, which includes 11 ports and terminals as well as other industrial zones.

The majority of the shares will be retained by ADQ.

Abu Dhabi Ports reported revenues of AED 3.4 billion in 2020, a year-on-year growth 24 percent despite the COVID-19 impact.

H.E. Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Today’s announcement marks another important step in Abu Dhabi Ports’ ongoing journey as we consolidate our leading role in the maritime and logistics sectors.

"Thanks to our leadership’s wisdom and foresight, Abu Dhabi enjoys the stable economic environment that has driven our ongoing growth, encouraged us to embrace innovation and ensured we have been able to build world class partnerships with international champions.”

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, chief Executive Officer, ADQ, said: “As part of ADQ’s portfolio since its inception in 2018, Abu Dhabi Ports has successfully consolidated and integrated ports, industrial cities and free zones, logistics, maritime and digital entities while increasing volumes and revenues.

"With a strong leadership team in place, we are confident Abu Dhabi Ports is well-positioned to continue progressing on its strategy towards becoming a global trade and commercial hub.

"With 14 listings already in 2021, ADX is an ideal choice to give investors access to a high quality, high growth potential maritime and logistics leader due to its growing liquidity and resiliency.”