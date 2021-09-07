You are here

Abu Dhabi Ports to be listed on UAE exchange

Abu Dhabi Ports to be listed on UAE exchange
Updated 07 September 2021
Abu Dhabi Ports to be listed on UAE exchange

Abu Dhabi Ports to be listed on UAE exchange
Updated 07 September 2021
Abu Dhabi Ports will be listed on the country's security exchange later this year, holding company ADQ confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will allow UAE investors to buy shares in the business, which includes 11 ports and terminals as well as other industrial zones.

The majority of the shares will be retained by ADQ.

Abu Dhabi Ports reported revenues of AED 3.4 billion in 2020, a year-on-year growth 24 percent despite the COVID-19 impact.

H.E. Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Today’s announcement marks another important step in Abu Dhabi Ports’ ongoing journey as we consolidate our leading role in the maritime and logistics sectors.

"Thanks to our leadership’s wisdom and foresight, Abu Dhabi enjoys the stable economic environment that has driven our ongoing growth, encouraged us to embrace innovation and ensured we have been able to build world class partnerships with international champions.”

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, chief Executive Officer, ADQ, said: “As part of ADQ’s portfolio since its inception in 2018, Abu Dhabi Ports has successfully consolidated and integrated ports, industrial cities and free zones, logistics, maritime and digital entities while increasing volumes and revenues.

"With a strong leadership team in place, we are confident Abu Dhabi Ports is well-positioned to continue progressing on its strategy towards becoming a global trade and commercial hub.

"With 14 listings already in 2021, ADX is an ideal choice to give investors access to a high quality, high growth potential maritime and logistics leader due to its growing liquidity and resiliency.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Ports ADQ Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report
  • Oil sector strengthened further in Q3, as crude production increased by 0.5 million bpd in July
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid further easing of virus restrictions and rising oil production, Saudi Arabia’s economic growth is expected to pick up over the second half of the year and into 2022, according to a report issued by Capital Economics.

The second quarter data showed the Kingdom’s economy expanded by 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. The oil sector grew by 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter on the back of the unwinding of the 1 million billion barrels per day voluntary output cut that lasted from February to April.

The non-oil sector also grew by 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q2 of 2021. However, data suggested the sector lost some steam in the third quarter. Local deliveries of cement — a proxy of activity in the construction sector — fell by 6.1 percent in July. The PMI for August also dropped from 55.8 in July to 54.1 last month.

The report said this contraction was largely due to weaker domestic and external demand.

The oil sector, on the other hand, strengthened further in the third quarter, as crude production increased by 0.5 million bpd in July taking the total to 9.4 million bpd, which was the highest output since April 2020. The increase in production volume resulted in year-on-year growth of 11.7 percent.

In a note issued on Tuesday, James Swanston, MENA economist at the research company, said despite the economic recovery “losing some steam in the third quarter,” there are signs of improvement due to various factors.

“Overall, we have penciled in growth of 4.8 percent this year and 6.3 percent in 2022. This is much stronger than the consensus forecasts of 2.4 percent and 4.6 percent respectively,” Swanston said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy non-oil Oil GDP Growth

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait is the largest lending in the Gulf country
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf country's largest lender, has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated six-year bonds that will be non-callable for five years, a bank document showed on Tuesday according to Reuters.

Citi, JPMorgan and NBK Capital have been mandated as joint global coordinators.

Those banks will work alongside BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document from one of the banks showed.

They will arrange investor calls starting on Tuesday, to be followed by a benchmark issuance of senior unsecured paper, subject to market conditions. Benchmark size typically means at least $500 million.

After a characteristic summer lull, Gulf debt markets have geared up to resume a spate of bond deals from banks so far this year, as they have taken advantage of low rates to raise cash as well as boost tier 1 capital.

NBK in February sold $700 million in Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue that are designed to be perpetual in nature but can be redeemed after a specified period.

In November, it raised $300 million in 10-year Tier 2 bonds.

Banks are seen constituting a larger proportion of the oil-rich region's bond market this year as sovereigns — which last year made up roughly half of all issuance — are expected to make up a smaller share than past years, helped by lower funding needs due to recovery from the pandemic and higher crude prices. 

Topics: NBK

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program
  • The expansion – which includes 22 MoUs and one joint venture – will focus on four key sectors
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has signed multiple agreements and a joint venture to expand its industrial investment program – Aramco Namaat.

The expansion – which includes 22 MoUs and one joint venture – will focus on four key sectors: sustainability, technology, industrial and energy services, and advanced materials.

Topics: Aramco

Hyundai sets out plan to offer hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles by 2028

Hyundai sets out plan to offer hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles by 2028
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Hyundai sets out plan to offer hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles by 2028

Hyundai sets out plan to offer hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles by 2028
  • The commercial vehicle sector is one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide
  • The Korean automaker also said it plans to use the same technology for autonomous container transport
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions for all its commercial vehicles by 2028, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The commercial vehicle sector is one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide, the group said, and the move contributes to a global push to explore the use of hydrogen.

“The Group will launch all-new commercial vehicles such as buses and heavy-duty trucks for the global market as fuel cell electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles,” the statement read.

Hyundai currently has one fuel cell bus and one fuel cell truck on the market.

“By developing advanced technologies and innovative systems – as well as encouraging close collaboration between public and private sectors across the globe – it is possible to make this sustainable vision a reality for all,” its Chairman Euisun Chung said.

Other major automakers pursuing hydrogen fuel cell technology include Toyota Motor Corp, BMW and Daimler.

The Korean automaker also said it plans to use the same technology for autonomous container transport.

Topics: Hyundai Hydrogen transportation

Korean bank IBK to give SME financing expertise to Saudi Arabia

Korean bank IBK to give SME financing expertise to Saudi Arabia
IBK has total assets of $382 billion
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Korean bank IBK to give SME financing expertise to Saudi Arabia

Korean bank IBK to give SME financing expertise to Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia will now benefit from the expertise of one of Asia's leading banks, thanks to a new agreement signed on Tuesday,

The SME Bank of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) on mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange when it comes to financing businesses in the sector.

IBK will also advise on business strategy, risk and credit management, as well as development of products and services.

In a virtual ceremony, His Excellency Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, chairman of the SME Bank, and Mr. Yoon Jong-won, chairman and CEO of IBK, signed the agreement in Riyadh and Seoul, respectively.

H.E. Al-Tuwaijri said:  “This collaboration is a step forward on our path to enhance the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, which is witnessing significant transformation and reform as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He added “Saudi Arabia is determined to become one of the world’s most advanced countries in entrepreneurship space, aiming to develop the local ecosystem’s components in collaboration with our partners.

"This strategic partnership with IBK is a cornerstone for establishing the financing arm of SME ecosystem and boosting innovative SMEs financing solutions.”

IBK is owned primarily by the government of the Republic of Korea with the aim of financing SMEs.

It has total assets of $382 billion, and its net income exceeded $1 billion for the sixth consecutive year, a credit rating of Aa2 from Moody’s, AA- from S&P, and AA- from Fitch.

The agreement follows a Memorandum Of Understanding signed by Monsha’at and IBK during the Crown Prince’s visit to Korea in 2019.

Topics: IBK small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) Saudi SMEs

