Hyundai sets out plan to offer hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles by 2028

DUBAI: Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions for all its commercial vehicles by 2028, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The commercial vehicle sector is one of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide, the group said, and the move contributes to a global push to explore the use of hydrogen.

“The Group will launch all-new commercial vehicles such as buses and heavy-duty trucks for the global market as fuel cell electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles,” the statement read.

Hyundai currently has one fuel cell bus and one fuel cell truck on the market.

“By developing advanced technologies and innovative systems – as well as encouraging close collaboration between public and private sectors across the globe – it is possible to make this sustainable vision a reality for all,” its Chairman Euisun Chung said.

Other major automakers pursuing hydrogen fuel cell technology include Toyota Motor Corp, BMW and Daimler.

The Korean automaker also said it plans to use the same technology for autonomous container transport.