Saudi Arabia's PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
PIF’s development of an ESG framework is likely a precursor for a multibillion-dollar debut bond sale. Social media
Updated 35 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
  • The selected banks are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered
Updated 35 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has hired five banks to be members of an environmental, social and governance panel for its medium-term capital-raising strategy, International Financing Review reported on Monday.

The selected banks are Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Standard Chartered.  

Sources told Reuters in July that PIF sent banks a request for proposals to advise the investment fund’s global capital finance division on an ESG framework for public market capital raising.

PIF’s development of an ESG framework was likely a precursor for a multibillion-dollar debut bond sale, Reuters reported.  

This would be the Saudi wealth fund’s first. This may take place in the fourth quarter. Once an ESG framework is developed, PIF may need credit ratings and an audit of its finance before it can issue bonds.

PIF declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's Ministry of Finance has appointed HSBC and JP Morgan as joint structuring agents for its sustainability financing framework, according to IFR.

Topics: PIF Green Finance ESG

Saudi main index closes at its highest in nearly 14 years

Saudi main index closes at its highest in nearly 14 years
Updated 10 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi main index closes at its highest in nearly 14 years

Saudi main index closes at its highest in nearly 14 years
  • Ten of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance
Updated 10 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All-Share Index rose 6.43 points or 0.06 percent on Tuesday to 11,414 points, one again the highest level since January 2008.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu was up 17.93 points, or 0.07 percent. It closed at 25,356.74 points, after 2,553 transactions.

Liquidity in the main market  amounted to about SR7.5 billion riyals. A total of 192.9 million shares were traded.

Shares of 75 companies made gains, while 104 shares declined.

Ten of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance 0.8 percent, basic materials, applications and technology services 0.7 percent , while the remaining 11 sectors, led by pharmaceuticals 1.1 percent, commercial and professional services 1 percent.

Media, entertainment and communications declined by 0.9 percent.

The biggest gainers on Tuesday were: Batec, up 4.3 percent , Tabuk Agricultural 3.6 percent, National Building, Marketing and Ma'aden 3.3 percent, and Waxa and Wafra 3.2 percent.

The biggest decliners were: Banan, down 6.7 percent, Sadr 3.5 percent, Al Sagr Insurance and Glass 3.4 percent, Tihama 2.4 percent, and Al Ahly REIT1 2.3 percent.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia trading Market NOMU stocks

Brazil sees hydropower produce 66% of electricity, says EIA

Brazil sees hydropower produce 66% of electricity, says EIA
Itaipú hydroelectric power station in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, Brazil
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Brazil sees hydropower produce 66% of electricity, says EIA

Brazil sees hydropower produce 66% of electricity, says EIA
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Hydropower generated two-thirds of Brazil's electricity in 2020, cementing its position as the world's second largest harnesser of the environmentally-friendly form of energy production.

Some 66 percent of electricity created in the South American came from hydropower — up two percent on 2019 — with only China producing more using this technology.

Analysis by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that alongside hydropower, wind and solar generation have also grown in Brazil, and had a combined 11 percent  share of the country’s electricity generation in 2020.

Biomass accounted for 8 percent, fossil fuel-fired plants made up another 12 percent of electricity generation.

Nuclear power was responsible for 2 percent.

The EIA report said: "Most of Brazil’s hydropower capacity is located north in the Amazon River Basin, but electricity demand centers are mainly along the eastern coast, particularly in the south.

"National electricity reliability is challenged because of the country’s reliance on one resource (hydropower), the long distance between hydropower generation and demand centers, continued drought conditions, and deforestation."

It added that the Brazilian government's latest 10-year plan forecasts that renewable sources will account for most of the additions to installed power capacity expansion by 2030.  The largest forecast addition will come from solar.

Topics: HYDROPOWER Brazil

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report

Saudi economy to expand fast in the coming days: Report
  • Oil sector strengthened further in Q3, as crude production increased by 0.5 million bpd in July
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid further easing of virus restrictions and rising oil production, Saudi Arabia’s economic growth is expected to pick up over the second half of the year and into 2022, according to a report issued by Capital Economics.

The second quarter data showed the Kingdom’s economy expanded by 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. The oil sector grew by 2.5 percent quarter-on-quarter on the back of the unwinding of the 1 million billion barrels per day voluntary output cut that lasted from February to April.

The non-oil sector also grew by 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q2 of 2021. However, data suggested the sector lost some steam in the third quarter. Local deliveries of cement — a proxy of activity in the construction sector — fell by 6.1 percent in July. The PMI for August also dropped from 55.8 in July to 54.1 last month.

The report said this contraction was largely due to weaker domestic and external demand.

The oil sector, on the other hand, strengthened further in the third quarter, as crude production increased by 0.5 million bpd in July taking the total to 9.4 million bpd, which was the highest output since April 2020. The increase in production volume resulted in year-on-year growth of 11.7 percent.

In a note issued on Tuesday, James Swanston, MENA economist at the research company, said despite the economic recovery “losing some steam in the third quarter,” there are signs of improvement due to various factors.

“Overall, we have penciled in growth of 4.8 percent this year and 6.3 percent in 2022. This is much stronger than the consensus forecasts of 2.4 percent and 4.6 percent respectively,” Swanston said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy non-oil Oil GDP Growth

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait is the largest lending in the Gulf country
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters

Kuwait's NBK hires US banks to sell six-year bonds: Reuters
Updated 07 September 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf country's largest lender, has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated six-year bonds that will be non-callable for five years, a bank document showed on Tuesday according to Reuters.

Citi, JPMorgan and NBK Capital have been mandated as joint global coordinators.

Those banks will work alongside BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document from one of the banks showed.

They will arrange investor calls starting on Tuesday, to be followed by a benchmark issuance of senior unsecured paper, subject to market conditions. Benchmark size typically means at least $500 million.

After a characteristic summer lull, Gulf debt markets have geared up to resume a spate of bond deals from banks so far this year, as they have taken advantage of low rates to raise cash as well as boost tier 1 capital.

NBK in February sold $700 million in Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue that are designed to be perpetual in nature but can be redeemed after a specified period.

In November, it raised $300 million in 10-year Tier 2 bonds.

Banks are seen constituting a larger proportion of the oil-rich region's bond market this year as sovereigns — which last year made up roughly half of all issuance — are expected to make up a smaller share than past years, helped by lower funding needs due to recovery from the pandemic and higher crude prices. 

Topics: NBK

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program

Aramco signs multiple deals to expand industrial investment program
  • The expansion – which includes 22 MoUs and one joint venture – will focus on four key sectors
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco announced plans to expand Namaat, its industrial investment program – signing multiple deals with global companies to build capacity in critical sectors.

The Saudi-listed company said it signed 22 new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and a joint venture agreement – all focusing on sustainability, technology, industrial and energy services, and advanced materials.

Namaat, which roughly means collective growth in Arabic, was formed to “tap into the vast opportunities in Saudi Arabia to create new value.”

Companies that signed the deals with Aramco include DHL, Samsung, Hyundai, and Honeywell, as well as British technology firm AVEVA.

“Through Namaat, we are attracting world-class partners who share our goal of continuous industrial development,” Ahmed Al-Sa’adi, the company’s senior vice president of technical services, said.

He added the Namaat program leverages a range of finance, funding, tax and regulatory incentives through the Shareek program, a government initiative aimed to boost its synergy with the private sector.

Aramco unveiled the first set of deals under the program last year, as part of its ongoing push to diversify income sources, in line with the Kingdom's economic transformation goals.

“Aramco continues to be at the forefront of enabling and enhancing the Kingdom’s industrial, technology and sustainability infrastructure through large-scale investments and key partnerships,” its chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said.

The agreements are seen to drive economic growth and diversification.

“(The initiatives) will ensure greater reliability of energy supply, effectively localize the industrial supply chain, and create better jobs and skill sets,” Al-Rumayyan added.

The 22 new MoUs signed under the Namaat program include:

  • SOLVAY – an MoU with the goal to pursue the development of advanced Non Metallic Materials and localization of a composite value chain;
  • DHL Supply Chain – an arrangement to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a local industrial logistics and procurement hub serving Saudi Arabia and MENA region.;
  • VEOLIA – Exclusive MOU to confirm the commercial feasibility of establishing a world-class integrated waste management company, alongside a strategic IK stakeholder;
  • Air Liquide & Haliburton & PIF, Baker Hughes & PIF, Linde & Schlumberger & PIF – three separate non-binding MoUs to evaluate Carbon Capture & Sequestration (CCS) opportunities and potential partnerships
  • AIC Steel, GSW, McDermott, Seyang and Sendan, and NARMEL – five separate MoUs on modular construction;
  • Samsung Engineering, Hyundai and Saipem - three separate MoUs on Engineering, Procurement and Construction;
  • Elion and Green Groves – two separate MoUs to evaluate the feasibility of localizing nature-based solutions;
  • Honeywell – an MoU with the goal to establish a JV that will develop and implement next-generation digital solutions that will improve efficiency, sustainability and enable operational excellence of industrial facilities;
  • Gulf Modular Industry (GMI) – MoU to validate the feasibility of developing and using non-metallic applications in the modular building manufacturing process in the building and construction sector.
  • Armorock – MoU to validate the feasibility of developing and using non-metallic polymer concrete applications in the building and construction sector.;
  • Shell AMG Recycling & United Company for Industry – a trilateral MoU on Metals Reclamation and Catalyst Manufacturing;
  • AVEVA – an MoU with the goal to establish a strategic alliance to localize development and deployment of various digital technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Digital Twin; and
  • Baosteel – an MoU to conduct an engineering study and develop plans needed to build, own and operate an integrated steel plate manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.
Topics: Aramco

