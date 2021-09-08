You are here

Saudi Banan Real Estate Co. to distribute $1.3m cash dividends in H1 2021

Updated 08 September 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Banan Real Estate Co. has approved cash dividends amounting to SR5 million ($1.3 million) to shareholders for the first half of 2021, according to a bourse statement.

Eligible shares will be entitled to a dividend of SR0.25 per share, for  representing 2.5 percent of the nominal share value, the company said on Wednesday. 

The distribution time will be confirmed on due time, the company said.

Banan’s net profit jumped 53 percent at the end of first half of 2021, year-on-year, reaching SR12.9 million ($3.4 million) compared to SR8.5 million in the same period of last year, Argaam reported last week.

 

Egypt, S. Korea seek to boost bilateral trade

Egypt, S. Korea seek to boost bilateral trade

  Egyptian exports to the Korean market increased by 11.3 percent during the first half of 2021
CAIRO: Egypt is keen on benefiting from Korean expertise to boost its industrial sector, said Nevin Gamea, Egypt’s trade and industry minister.

She held a meeting with her South Korean counterpart Yeo Han-koo on Wednesday during which the ministers discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic ties.

Gamea said the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and South Korea amounted to $1.051 billion during the first half of this year, an increase of 32.2 percent year-on-year.Bill G

She said the Egyptian exports to the Korean market increased by 11.3 percent during the first half of this year, reaching $247 million, compared to $222 million during the same period last year.

The minister said Korean investments in Egypt amounted to about $570 million in 181 projects.

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; TASI up 0.36%

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; TASI up 0.36%

RIYADH: The Saudi stock index “TASI” ended trading on Wednesday with an increase of 41.31 points, or 0.36 percent, and closed at 11,455.65 points, the highest level again since Jan. 15, 2008.

The parallel market index "Nomu" increased 433.59 points, or 1.71 percent. It closed at 25,790.33 points, after 1881 trades.

Today, liquidity in the main market "TASI" amounted to about SR6.8 billion, 174.3 million shares were traded, through 278.5 thousand trades.

The shares of 68 companies rose while 120 companies declined.

Eleven of the 21 market sectors increased, led by commercial and professional services 1.6 percent, banking 0.9 percent, and long-term commodities 0.7 percent.

While medicines fell 1.7 percent, capital goods 0.8 percent, and media, entertainment and public utilities 0.7 percent.

Faiz Alhomrani, a financial market analyst, told Arab News that the technical patterns formed in the general index were positive. 

He said the banking sector had the most influence on the market.

“As for the stocks that played a greater role in supporting the index, included Al-Rajhi Bank, Alinmaa Bank and Al-Ahly Bank. We also noticed support from the petrochemical sector. 

He said stocks and medium companies also performed well.

The biggest gainers on Wednesday were: Burgerizzr shares 29.9 percent, Shams 5.1 percent, National Building and Marketing 4.6 percent, Fitaihi 3.7 percent, Al Baha 3.1 percent, Ma'aden 2.9 percent, and Catering 2.8 percent.

The biggest losers were: Textile share 2.7 percent, Canadian Medical Center 2.6 percent, Jadwa REIT Saudi, Care and Gebsco 1.8 percent, and Pharmaceuticals 1.7 percent.

Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies gain acceptance: Market wrap

Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies gain acceptance: Market wrap

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Wednesday falling by 8.75 percent to $46,277.57 at 4:55 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency slipped by 9.42 percent at $3,394.98, according to data from CoinDesk.

Threat of a US lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies.
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, indicating the US regulator will sue if the crypto exchange goes ahead with the launch of its interest-bearing “Lend” product for crypto assets.
Coinbase said it would delay the launch until at least October. Shares of Coinbase last traded down 3.5 percent at $257.43.

Despite all the regulatory issues, the acceptability of digital coins is not waning.

Ricardo Salinas, president of Electra Group, one of Mexico’s largest hardware franchises, has hinted at the possibility of receiving bitcoin payments in the near future. This will allow residents of the country to pay for devices in the store, directly using cryptocurrency.

These payments will be made using Bitcoin’s second layer, the Lightning Network, which seeks to address the increased fees for base layer transactions to make Bitcoin more attractive for commerce-related uses.

The Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with major investors including from the cryptocurrency industry and highlighted the importance of launching a legal digital asset market in his country during a working visit to the US.

In his opening speech at the event, the Ukrainian leader reportedly emphasized that his country has made a real breakthrough in the digital sphere and a huge leap towards creating a digital nation during the past year.

In a meeting with speakers of the Stellar Development Foundation, the president expressed his hope that in the near future the foundation will find more opportunities to expand its activities and establish a research and development center in the East European nation.

“After all, Ukraine is now the best magnet for blockchain and crypto professionals in Europe,” Zelensky said.

Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF

Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF

CAIRO: Participants in the Egypt Forum for International Cooperation and Development Finance said that Africa needs more funding for sustainable development.

The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said that the international cooperation portfolio for African development projects amounted to $25 billion.

Al-Mashat's statements came on the sidelines of the Egypt Forum for International Cooperation and Development Finance ICF Egypt 2021, which kicked off on Wednesday.

Al-Mashat also said that the pandemic emphasized the need to focus on multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development. This has prompted Egypt to gather relevant parties from governments, the private sector, and international bodies in order to share the experiences of different countries, she said.

She noted that the pandemic has shown that no country, whatever its capabilities, will be able to achieve comprehensive and sustainable recovery on its own.

This reinforces the importance of multilateral cooperation, as a key tool to overcome the pandemic and complete our journey towards achieving the sustainable development goals, she added.

Her Ministry of International Cooperation added that it has prepared a map to match development funds with the UN goals for sustainable development.

Al-Mashat stressed that based on the specificity of the African continent, with its natural resources and young, energetic population, regional cooperation mechanisms — in light of the African Free Trade Agreement and triangular cooperation with the continent of Africa — are effective tools that can help advance Africa's Agenda 2063.

Al-Mashat explained that the forum discusses strengthening international financing mechanisms to bridge the financing gap to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development indicate that only 1 percent of global assets worth $379 trillion are able to bridge this gap, which requires financing innovative tools. 

 Jeffrey Schlagenhoff, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said that the funds received by Africa are insufficient to achieve sustainable development in the countries of that continent that suffer from many problems.

He added, "Africa received grants worth $41.4 billion during the year 2018-2019, which is insufficient for its needs. There is an urgent need to mobilize international funds for sustainable development goals, and to stimulate the private sector."

Jutta Orbelinen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, expressed fears about the pandemic, which has killed about 4.5 million people. Increasing economic equality is a major repercussion of this, she said.

"Together, we can promote sustainable growth and increase women's and youth education,” Orbelinen added, stressing the EU's readiness for continuous cooperation with all parties to support development efforts.

The European Commissioner for International Partnerships expressed her hope for the success of the summit of the European and African Unions to be held in 2022, and the need to transform challenges into opportunities.

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, stressed the importance of the forum in transferring knowledge and exploring greater opportunities for more international cooperation in achieving the common goals of countries.

 

 

Oil rises on US Gulf shut-in, Libyan port protests

Oil rises on US Gulf shut-in, Libyan port protests

  Brent crude gained 1.1 percent to $72.47 while WTI added 1.3 percent to $69.25
LONDON: Oil prices advanced on Wednesday as US output continued to suffer from the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida last week and Libyan exports were disrupted by protesters.

Brent crude gained 1.1 percent to $72.47 at 6.37 p.m. Riyadh time, while WTI, the US benchmark, added 1.3 percent to $69.25.

About 80 percent of US Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, with 79 production platforms still unoccupied, according to Reuters. About 17.5 million barrels of output has been lost thus far. The Gulf’s offshore wells make up about 17 percent of US output.

In Libya, protesters blocked oil exports at the ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, an oil engineer at each port said, although other engineers said production at fields that supply the terminals was unaffected.

Globally, demand for gasoline is picking up as motorists get back behind the wheel with the resumption of the school run among other factors.

Kilometers traveled in Italy, Spain, Brazil, Chile and Mexico are all above the equivalent week in 2019, some of them for many weeks in a row, according to Atlantia Group, which operates those roads, Bloomberg reported.

The reading for France was 1.6 percent below 2019’s level, compared with a deficit of as much as 47 percent in early April, Atlantia’s traffic measurements show.

Separate government data for the US and UK show passenger car miles were between 5 percent and 2 percent below pre-pandemic levels, similar to recent weeks, while gasoline demand in those countries was 1 percent above and 4 percent below, respectively.

Researchers from University College London said even more of the world’s oil, gas and coal need to be left in the ground than previously estimated if the planet is to meet Paris Climate Agreement goals to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
They now calculate that nearly 60 percent of the world’s oil and gas reserves and 90 percent of the coal reserves need to stay in the ground by 2050 to meet the Paris climate goals.

