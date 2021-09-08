Abu Dhabi expected to raise $3bn via bonds

You are here

BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered arranged the deal. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

  • The emirate sold $1.75 billion in 10-year bonds and $1.25 billion in 30-year paper
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi locked in $3 billion on Wednesday with its second bond sale of the year for which it received more than $9.75 billion in orders for two tranches, a bank document showed.
The emirate sold $1.75 billion in 10-year bonds at 63 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries (UST) and $1.25 billion in 30-year paper at 3 percent, settling at the lower end of final price guidance, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.
It had given an initial price guidance of about 90 bps over UST for the 10-year tranche and around 130 bps over UST for the 30-year notes.
BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.
Gulf governments are seeking to lock in funding while rates remain at historic lows, despite a rebound in oil that reversed their fortunes after their economies were battered by last year’s historic price crash, along with the impact of the pandemic.
Two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters Abu Dhabi would likely raise around $3 billion. The emirate sold $2 billion in seven-year bonds in May, after hauling in $15 billion from bond issues last year.
Abu Dhabi is expected to post a deficit of $11.7 billion in 2021, although the budget was drafted on an oil price assumption of $46 a barrel. Brent crude was trading at around $72 on Wednesday.
As of end-June 2021, Abu Dhabi had $39.5 billion in outstanding bonds and $3.7 billion in loans from local banks, while it had $2.4 billion in explicitly guaranteed obligations, an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters showed.
Entities owned by the government had borrowed approximately $59.2 billion as of the end of June last year, the presentation showed, although the emirate does not guarantee the debt issued by its wholly-owned entities.

Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 targets ahead of schedule

Dubai International Financial Centre achieves 2024 targets ahead of schedule
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • The number of active registered companies at the international financial hub has reached 3,292
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai International Financial Centre on Wednesday reported strong growth in the first half of 2021 achieving its 2024 strategy growth targets three years ahead of schedule. 

The number of active registered companies at the international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region has reached 3,292, an increase of 27 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2021. New companies registered during H1 totaled 492, up 59 percent year-on-year. 

This growth represents a tripling in size since 2014 when the 2024 Strategy was initiated and reflects DIFC’s significant efforts to build on its market-leading status in MEASA by continually enhancing its operating environment, legal and regulatory frameworks, innovation offering, and depth of its ecosystem. 

Overall, DIFC is now home to 1,025 financial and innovation-related companies, up 25 percent as compared to H1 2020. 

“DIFC will continue to build on our success to date to play a key role in accelerating not only our growth but also the economic diversification of Dubai,” DIFC Gov. Essa Kazim said.

The recently launched Innovation Hub has already reached full capacity, with over 140 new startups and fintechs joining this ecosystem during the first six months of this year. These include companies at all stages of development, from early-stage startups such as Rentd Technology Ltd., Crayfish Labs Technologies Ltd., PALFusion Technology Holdings and StashAway Management (DIFC) Ltd., growth stage ventures including Ebury and Adyen, unicorns including as SoFi (UAE) Ltd. and established big tech players like Amazon and Huawei. 

Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

  • Bond sale will refinance refinance a loan that largely funded $12.4 billion deal to buy 49% stake in Aramco's pipeline network
Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners that took a stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines is preparing to issue at least $4 billion in the fourth quarter to refinance a loan that largely funded the $12.4 billion deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The deal gave the consortium controlled by EIG a 49 percent stake in a new entity, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco’s extensive oil pipelines network.
That deal, which includes all of Aramco’s existing and future stabilized crude pipelines, was backed by $10.5 billion financing from a large group of banks including Citi, HSBC and JPMorgan.
The bonds will be refinanced across two or three deals, sources have said.
The pipeline investors will likely accelerate to the fourth quarter a previous timeline to come to market with the first bonds, one of them adding it would likely be next month.
The consortium is expected to raise at least $4 billion in the first bond transaction, two sources said, one of them adding it could raise up to $5 billion and the second saying it could go up to more than half the loan’s value.
Sources had told Reuters in April the first bond sale would likely be in the first quarter of next year.
EIG, a Washington, D.C.-based investment firm that has invested more than $34 billion in global energy and energy infrastructure projects, and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, which joined the EIG-led consortium, both declined to comment.
The deal closely mirrors infrastructure deals signed over the last two years by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), which raised billions of dollars through sale-and-leaseback deals of its oil and gas pipeline assets.
A consortium that took a stake in ADNOC’s gas pipelines similarly refinanced nearly $8 billion in bank debt with bonds across two transactions in October last year and February 2021.

Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Baosteel, a Chinese state-owned iron and steel company, signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco to construct an integrated steel mill producing plate in Saudi Arabia, Platts reported on Wednesday, citing the Shanghai-based company.

Once constructed it will be Baowu Group’s first overseas steel mill. According to China’s state-owned Shanghai Securities News, the mill will be based on direct-reduced ironmaking and electric arc furnace technology, and will contribute to the ongoing carbon reduction efforts in the steel industry.

The mill will also help the company to expand its presence in the global steel market, Baosteel said.

Following the agreement, a joint committee will be set up to carry out feasibility studies and form a joint venture, the company said.

China has capped its iron and steel capacity and production, while domestic steel demand has almost plateaued. Therefore, it has become crucial for Chinese steel mills to expand their overseas presence, a market source said on Wednesday.

Baosteel produced 15.65 million tons of crude steel in 2020, while its parent Baowu Group produced 115.29 million tons.

Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Banan Real Estate Co. has approved cash dividends amounting to SR5 million ($1.3 million) to shareholders for the first half of 2021, according to a bourse statement.

Eligible shares will be entitled to a dividend of SR0.25 per share, for  representing 2.5 percent of the nominal share value, the company said on Wednesday. 

The distribution time will be confirmed on due time, the company said.

Banan’s net profit jumped 53 percent at the end of first half of 2021, year-on-year, reaching SR12.9 million ($3.4 million) compared to SR8.5 million in the same period of last year, Argaam reported last week.

 

Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

  • The KHC affiliate will retain a 23.75 percent ownership
Updated 08 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) affiliate has signed an agreement to sell half of its stake in Four Seasons Holding Company, the hotel group, representing 23.75 percent of Four Seasons, for SR8.29 billion ($2.2 billion), according to an announcement on the Tadawul on Tuesday.

The KHC affiliate will retain a 23.75 percent ownership. 

The deal will take place as of September 8, 2021, the company stated on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

The deal is expected to be closed in January 2022, with a gain of SR5.9 billion.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for future investments and repayment of part of its outstanding loans.

 

