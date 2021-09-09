You are here

Riyadh's FII Institute invests in life beyond Earth

Riyadh’s FII Institute invests in life beyond Earth
The French company is designing closed loop biodomes for sustaining life on Earth, the moon, and Mars. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh’s FII Institute invests in life beyond Earth

Riyadh’s FII Institute invests in life beyond Earth
  The funds will be used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) simulation-based designs "to tackle Earth's most pressing environmental issues"
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh-based non-profit investment arm Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has invested $500,000 in Interstellar Lab, a space technology company working to sustain agriculture beyond Earth. 

The French company is designing closed loop biodomes for sustaining life on Earth, the moon, and Mars, as a response to climate change. 

“Climate change is a real emergency for Earth, and we only have a small window to bring about positive change. We are developing a new framework for sustainable living on Earth and a testbed for future space missions,” Barbara Belvisi, Interstellar Lab CEO, said in a statement. 

The recent investment from FII Institute is part of the company’s latest $3 million seed round. 

The funds will be used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) simulation-based designs “to tackle Earth’s most pressing environmental issues.”

This will pave way to solutions in waste management, zero-impact living, and resource-conscious agriculture, the statement said. 

“Inspired by the design challenge of human settlement on Mars, Interstellar Lab has forged an innovative approach to sustaining life in the absence of the abundance taken for granted here on Earth,” said FII Institute chief Richard Attias.

Topics: Riyadh FII Future Investment Summit technology space

E-invoicing will help combat commercial concealment in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority recently launched its Fatoorah e-invoicing project to implement a system allowing the smooth exchange and processing of invoices. (Shutterstock)
The Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority recently launched its Fatoorah e-invoicing project to implement a system allowing the smooth exchange and processing of invoices. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 September 2021

E-invoicing will help combat commercial concealment in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority recently launched its Fatoorah e-invoicing project to implement a system allowing the smooth exchange and processing of invoices. (Shutterstock)
  E-invoicing provides great benefits for both large corporations and small businesses, helping to reduce costs and time spent processing and printing paper invoices
Updated 08 September 2021

RIYADH: Advances in technology have seen electronic invoicing become an essential part of business structures.

The billing method provides great benefits for both large corporations and small businesses, helping to reduce costs and time spent processing and printing paper invoices.

E-invoicing also shortens payment cycles, improves accounts reconciliation, enhances compliance, cuts the amount of physical storage space required, prevents errors, limits losses and fraud, promotes fair competition, reduces tax evasion, and improves relationships between suppliers and customers.

In addition, it offers great support to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, ensuring they operate in a fair and competitive business environment that helps to achieve growth targets. And it backs up MSMEs when applying for financing from commercial banks by providing accurate financial information about them.

Governments in countries such as Saudi Arabia can benefit from e-invoicing too, particularly in combating the shadow economy and limiting commercial concealment practices (any illegal business operation that enables non-national individuals or companies to invest or engage in trading activities they are prohibited from).

Commercial concealment has been a problem in the Kingdom for more than seven decades and costs the Saudi economy up to SR400 billion ($106.7 billion) annually.

Last year, the Saudi commerce minister announced a new law to regulate commercial transactions, introducing strict penalties for violators that vary depending on the classification of each concealment act. The penalties include imprisonment for a maximum of five years and/or fines of up to SR5 million.

In March, the government announced a national program to combat commercial concealment aimed at encouraging individuals in breach of the rules to come forward and take steps to legalize their position in the market without fear of being hit with regulatory penalties.

The Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority recently launched its Fatoorah e-invoicing project to implement a system allowing the smooth exchange and processing of invoices, credit and debit notes between buyers and sellers.

The initiative will be rolled-out in two phases, the first coming into force for all taxpayers (excluding nonresident taxpayers) on Dec. 4. Stage two will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2023, when taxpayers will be able to access all the necessary authority e-invoicing services.

It is expected that the project will have a tangible impact on the national economy by curtailing the shadow economy and tackling commercial concealment.

The Saudi government has done a great job in dealing with both these matters by not only issuing a new law but also allowing violators to rectify their mistakes without being penalized.

Forcing all selling outlets to use the electronic payment system in trading activities will not only offer consumers varied payment options but also support government efforts to combat commercial concealment.

Topics: business economy digital banking

Egypt, South Korea seek to boost bilateral trade

Egypt, South Korea seek to boost bilateral trade
Updated 08 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, South Korea seek to boost bilateral trade

Egypt, South Korea seek to boost bilateral trade
  Egyptian exports to the Korean market increased by 11.3 percent during the first half of 2021
Updated 08 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is keen on benefiting from Korean expertise to boost its industrial sector, said Nevin Gamea, Egypt’s trade and industry minister.

She held a meeting with her South Korean counterpart Yeo Han-koo on Wednesday during which the ministers discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic ties.

Gamea said the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and South Korea amounted to $1.051 billion during the first half of this year, an increase of 32.2 percent year-on-year.Bill G

She said the Egyptian exports to the Korean market increased by 11.3 percent during the first half of this year, reaching $247 million, compared to $222 million during the same period last year.

The minister said Korean investments in Egypt amounted to about $570 million in 181 projects.

Topics: Egypt South Korea economy

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; TASI up 0.36%

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; TASI up 0.36%
Updated 08 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; TASI up 0.36%

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; TASI up 0.36%
Updated 08 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock index “TASI” ended trading on Wednesday with an increase of 41.31 points, or 0.36 percent, and closed at 11,455.65 points, the highest level again since Jan. 15, 2008.

The parallel market index "Nomu" increased 433.59 points, or 1.71 percent. It closed at 25,790.33 points, after 1881 trades.

Today, liquidity in the main market "TASI" amounted to about SR6.8 billion, 174.3 million shares were traded, through 278.5 thousand trades.

The shares of 68 companies rose while 120 companies declined.

Eleven of the 21 market sectors increased, led by commercial and professional services 1.6 percent, banking 0.9 percent, and long-term commodities 0.7 percent.

While medicines fell 1.7 percent, capital goods 0.8 percent, and media, entertainment and public utilities 0.7 percent.

Faiz Alhomrani, a financial market analyst, told Arab News that the technical patterns formed in the general index were positive. 

He said the banking sector had the most influence on the market.

“As for the stocks that played a greater role in supporting the index, included Al-Rajhi Bank, Alinmaa Bank and Al-Ahly Bank. We also noticed support from the petrochemical sector. 

He said stocks and medium companies also performed well.

The biggest gainers on Wednesday were: Burgerizzr shares 29.9 percent, Shams 5.1 percent, National Building and Marketing 4.6 percent, Fitaihi 3.7 percent, Al Baha 3.1 percent, Ma'aden 2.9 percent, and Catering 2.8 percent.

The biggest losers were: Textile share 2.7 percent, Canadian Medical Center 2.6 percent, Jadwa REIT Saudi, Care and Gebsco 1.8 percent, and Pharmaceuticals 1.7 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul NOMU

Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies gain acceptance: Market wrap

Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies gain acceptance: Market wrap
Updated 08 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies gain acceptance: Market wrap

Despite regulatory issues, cryptocurrencies gain acceptance: Market wrap
Updated 08 September 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Wednesday falling by 8.75 percent to $46,277.57 at 4:55 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency slipped by 9.42 percent at $3,394.98, according to data from CoinDesk.

Threat of a US lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies.
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, indicating the US regulator will sue if the crypto exchange goes ahead with the launch of its interest-bearing “Lend” product for crypto assets.
Coinbase said it would delay the launch until at least October. Shares of Coinbase last traded down 3.5 percent at $257.43.

Despite all the regulatory issues, the acceptability of digital coins is not waning.

Ricardo Salinas, president of Electra Group, one of Mexico’s largest hardware franchises, has hinted at the possibility of receiving bitcoin payments in the near future. This will allow residents of the country to pay for devices in the store, directly using cryptocurrency.

These payments will be made using Bitcoin’s second layer, the Lightning Network, which seeks to address the increased fees for base layer transactions to make Bitcoin more attractive for commerce-related uses.

The Ukrainian head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, met with major investors including from the cryptocurrency industry and highlighted the importance of launching a legal digital asset market in his country during a working visit to the US.

In his opening speech at the event, the Ukrainian leader reportedly emphasized that his country has made a real breakthrough in the digital sphere and a huge leap towards creating a digital nation during the past year.

In a meeting with speakers of the Stellar Development Foundation, the president expressed his hope that in the near future the foundation will find more opportunities to expand its activities and establish a research and development center in the East European nation.

“After all, Ukraine is now the best magnet for blockchain and crypto professionals in Europe,” Zelensky said.

Topics: #cryptoregulation crypto currencies

Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF

Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF
Updated 08 September 2021
Youssef El Bamby

Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF

Africa needs more sustainable development funding: Egypt ICF
Updated 08 September 2021
Youssef El Bamby

CAIRO: Participants in the Egypt Forum for International Cooperation and Development Finance said that Africa needs more funding for sustainable development.

The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said that the international cooperation portfolio for African development projects amounted to $25 billion.

Al-Mashat's statements came on the sidelines of the Egypt Forum for International Cooperation and Development Finance ICF Egypt 2021, which kicked off on Wednesday.

Al-Mashat also said that the pandemic emphasized the need to focus on multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development. This has prompted Egypt to gather relevant parties from governments, the private sector, and international bodies in order to share the experiences of different countries, she said.

She noted that the pandemic has shown that no country, whatever its capabilities, will be able to achieve comprehensive and sustainable recovery on its own.

This reinforces the importance of multilateral cooperation, as a key tool to overcome the pandemic and complete our journey towards achieving the sustainable development goals, she added.

Her Ministry of International Cooperation added that it has prepared a map to match development funds with the UN goals for sustainable development.

Al-Mashat stressed that based on the specificity of the African continent, with its natural resources and young, energetic population, regional cooperation mechanisms — in light of the African Free Trade Agreement and triangular cooperation with the continent of Africa — are effective tools that can help advance Africa's Agenda 2063.

Al-Mashat explained that the forum discusses strengthening international financing mechanisms to bridge the financing gap to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development indicate that only 1 percent of global assets worth $379 trillion are able to bridge this gap, which requires financing innovative tools. 

 Jeffrey Schlagenhoff, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said that the funds received by Africa are insufficient to achieve sustainable development in the countries of that continent that suffer from many problems.

He added, "Africa received grants worth $41.4 billion during the year 2018-2019, which is insufficient for its needs. There is an urgent need to mobilize international funds for sustainable development goals, and to stimulate the private sector."

Jutta Orbelinen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, expressed fears about the pandemic, which has killed about 4.5 million people. Increasing economic equality is a major repercussion of this, she said.

"Together, we can promote sustainable growth and increase women's and youth education,” Orbelinen added, stressing the EU's readiness for continuous cooperation with all parties to support development efforts.

The European Commissioner for International Partnerships expressed her hope for the success of the summit of the European and African Unions to be held in 2022, and the need to transform challenges into opportunities.

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, stressed the importance of the forum in transferring knowledge and exploring greater opportunities for more international cooperation in achieving the common goals of countries.

 

 

Topics: Egypt economy forum Africa Development

