British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan

British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters

British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan

British budget airline easyJet looks to raise $2bn in recovery plan
  • EasyJet said it would raise $1.6 billion from shareholders to fund its pandemic recovery and expand operations
  • The news spooked investors who offloaded the company's shares leading to a loss of 10 percent
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters

British airline easyJet will be using around $2 billion for expansion after it said Thursday it would raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to fund its pandemic recovery and expand operations. It also announced a new committed $400 million secured revolving credit facility.


EasyJet said it would use the rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and also to take advantage of growth opportunities that arise from the expected recovery in Europe's aviation market over the coming years. 

It also announced a new committed $400 million secured revolving credit facility. The news spooked investors who offloaded the company's shares leading to a loss of 10 percent in early trading.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: The airline's need for fresh capital is "a sign of the ongoing trouble in the sector".


It wants to steal market share from legacy carriers like British Airways-owner IAG, once a rumoured suitor of easyJet, and Air France-KLM as they restructure their short-haul operations.


Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the capital raise would enable the airline to accelerate its post-COVID-19 recovery plan and position it to take advantage of strategic investment opportunities, such as expanding its presence at key airports by buying more landing slots.

It has identified landing slots across Europe it could acquire, including in Paris, Amsterdam and Milan.


"I believe this is really a once in a lifetime opportunity," Lundgren said.


"This capital increase will allow us to build on our fundamental operational strengths and network strategy for our customers as well as accelerate long-term value creation for our shareholders," he said.


Under the rights issue, shareholders will be able to buy 31 new shares for every 47 existing shares at a price of 410 pence each, a 35.8 percent discount on the theoretical ex-rights price of 638 pence per share on Sept. 8, easyJet said.

The budget airline said it had rejected a takeover offer, reportedly from low-cost rival carrier Wizz Air on Thursday.  The company said the all-share approach fundamentally undervalued the business. It said the potential bidder had since stated that it was no longer interested in a deal.

 

 

Topics: #airlines EasyJet #aviation #uk Britain British Airways BRITISH AIRPORTS

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low

World stocks slide for third day in a row, Europe nudges 6-week low
  • World share markets slipped for a third straight day on Thursday
  • Europe's regional STOXX 600 flirted with a six-week low in early trading
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

World share markets slipped for a third straight day on Thursday as Beijing took another swipe at its big tech firms, while bond markets steeled for European Central Bank signals later about a gradual withdrawal of its stimulus.

The policy decision is due at 1145 GMT. 


Europe's regional STOXX 600 flirted with a six-week low in early trading, while Chinese tech giants Tencent, NetEase and Alibaba had slumped 6 percent, 7 percent and 4 percent respectively overnight after online gaming chiefs were summoned by authorities to check they are sticking to strict new rules for the sector.


Analysts anticipate the ECB will announce a token step towards reducing its emergency economic support later.

Airline and travel stocks were among the big losers. After hitting record highs in mid-August, the STOXX 600 has traded below those levels as fears about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, slowing recovery, and the withdrawal of stimulus by major central banks worried investors.

 

Topics: #economy FTSE 100 STOXX 600 Alibaba #china European shares Global shares China stocks Global stock markets

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries

Saudi goes to London show to promote its rising military industries
  • The planned Saudi pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) will feature the Kingdom’s military industries ecosystem
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is participating at a defense show in London, in new efforts to bring its military industries to international spotlight.

The planned Saudi pavilion at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) will feature the Kingdom’s military industries ecosystem,  the General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) said in a statement.

It will also promote investment opportunities and explore long-term partnerships with international companies.

“We are open to forming strategic partnerships that will help the military industries sector’s development and growth,” Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of GAMI, said.

The Saudi defense military regulator is keen in “enhancing domestic capabilities and fostering collaboration between local and foreign suppliers,” he added.

This follows the Kingdom’s latest supply chain initiative, where GAMI identified 74 investment opportunities across six areas of the military industries sector.

The Kingdom will be represented by officials from GAMI, the Ministry of Investment (MISA), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), and the World Defense Show (WDS).

GAMI created the Military Industry Marketplace, which is open to local and international companies who wish to pursue investments or partnerships.

The event will be held in London’s Excel on Sept. 14 to 17.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GAMI General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Defense Military

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister
Libyan flags flying over Tripoli, the capital of Libya.
Updated 57 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister

Libya reconstruction will cost $111bn, says Minister
Updated 57 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  More than $110 billion will be spent by the Libyan government over the next ten years to reconstruct the country after the recent civil war, according to a leading official.

Salama Al-Ghwail, the Libyan minister of economic affairs, has revealed that LYD500 billion ($111 billion) is set to be invested in the next decade, at an average of LYD50 billion a year.

The main sources of funding will be the Libyan government and development partners from international institutions, as well as the private sector, he said during an interview with Asharq.

"We cooperate with neighboring countries in the reconstruction file," Al-Ghwail said.

He confirmed the Libyan government is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, but these talks are focusing on technical and financing assistance, not securing any money from the body.

Libya has the largest reserves of oil in Africa, but the turmoil which has gripped the country in recent years contributed to fluctuations in the daily production level of crude.

The country needs to invest $1.1 billion to increase oil production to fulfil the government plan of hitting 2 million bpd, Libyan finance minister Khaled Al Mabrouk told Arab News earlier this month.

Topics: Libya Salama Al-Ghwail

Egypt consumer inflation rises to 17-month high

Egypt consumer inflation rises to 17-month high
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt consumer inflation rises to 17-month high

Egypt consumer inflation rises to 17-month high
  • Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 5.7 percent in August
  • Food inflation was the key driver jumping from 4.9 percent y/y in July to 6.6 percent y/y in August, the highest for two years
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 5.7 percent in August, up from 5.4 percent in July, official statistics agency CAPMAS reported on Thursday, a 17 month high.

Month-on-month headline inflation slowed to 0.1 percent in August, from 0.9 percent in July, the agency said.

Capital Economics, suggested inflation was likely to remain high over the coming months and would make a hold on interest rates more likely by the central bank's monetary policy committee at it's meeting next week. 

Food inflation was the key driver jumping from 4.9 percent y/y in July to 6.6 percent y/y in August, the highest for two years. The economics research company said it's forecast of a higher headline inflation rate in the coming months was on the back of stronger food and energy inflation. 

Separately, the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced that annual inflation levels in Egypt rose to 6.4 percent last August, compared to 6.1 percent in July.

The agency added in a statement, today, that the general consumer price index for the whole of the republic recorded 114.3 points for the month of August 2021, a decrease of 0.1 percent from July. The decrease was put down in part to the fall in prices of some food stuffs as well as clothing.

CE added that the government mooted hiking the price of state-subsidised bread, which coupled with the recent hike to local fuel prices, will push the headline rate up further. Global factors, such as rising commodity prices, freight costs and supply shortages will also add to price pressures, CE said. 

It also forecast a weakening in the pound causing inflation to push further up on imported goods.

However, despite the inflationary pressures in the short- term the company believes that inflation will drop back sharply in very-late 2021 and could possibly fall below the lower bound of the CBE’s target range. Inflation would then likely hover around the lower bound over 2022-23. 

Topics: #economy #egypt #inflation #MENA bread prices consumer #interestrates interest rates

ACWA’s CEO bullish on future with assets doubling while costs fall on AI, automation

ACWA’s CEO bullish on future with assets doubling while costs fall on AI, automation
Acwa Power's headquarters in Riyadh
Updated 09 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
 Wael Mahdi

ACWA’s CEO bullish on future with assets doubling while costs fall on AI, automation

ACWA’s CEO bullish on future with assets doubling while costs fall on AI, automation
  • Acwa plans to invest up to SR2.8bn of its own money a year to expand its $248bn assets base
  • CEO Paddy Padmanathan confident any drop in renewable price won't harm profits
Updated 09 September 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI  Wael Mahdi

Acwa Power will stick to its ambitious spending plans after it goes public and double its assets over the next four years, the head of the energy and water company has told Arab News,

Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of the business, was bullish about Acwa’s future prospects as he talked up how technological developments are revolutionizing the way the company operates.

The Riyadh-based firm already has 64 projects across the world, and Padmanathan insists there will be no slowing down when 81.2 million shares, representing 11.1 percent of the company, are listed on the Main Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

The company, which the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is a key shareholder in, uses project finance to fund all of its projects but it will continue investing around SR2.8bn a year of its own money into these projects to keep growing, Padamanthan explained.

“We’ve got 64 assets in operation, construction and advanced development in 13 countries on three continents. This represents $248 billion worth in value, and we are producing 2.8 million cubic meters of desalinated water, and 20 gigawatts of energy. By 2025 this should be 41 gigawatts and 6.4 million cubic meters,” Padmanathan told Arab News, adding: “We developed a business model based on diversification, and demonstrated the efficiency we’ve demonstrated, and our ability to deliver new assets.”

IPO Rationale

For a company that is financially endowed like Acwa, tapping the equity market for additional funding might sound strange as they need now to deal with shareholders and filing requirements every few months, but its CEO thinks that it's the right move at the right time. “We made sure we got enough funding in other ways and put shares in the Saudi financial market as an ideal model for that,” he continued.

There are plenty of opportunities for Acwa that require optimal use of capital, and the company is keen to maintain good credit lines.

"It's important that we have investor diversification and share opportunities for energy transformation and carbon removal from industrial manufacturing," Padmanathan said.

As well as selling shares through Tadawul, the use of green sukuk bonds to raise capital are also on the company's radar with the company developing more clean energy projects.

AI, Automation and Cost Competitiveness

Padmanathan was also clear that energy-focused companies such as Acwa have nothing to fear from any drop in the price of renewable energy.

“The price of renewable energies [is] coming down predominantly due to fantastic advances in technology, amazing improvements in methods of construction, more confidence and more ability to operate and maintain more efficiently.”

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning also help in optimising the design, construction and operation and maintenance. That helps drive the cost down. We are also in a fairly low interest rate environment, which is allowing us to access debt capital [that is] very competitive.”

Padmanathan flagged up the developments in the solar panel industry as an example of where technology is helping companies reap financial rewards.

He said: “Four years ago, some guy put material on the back of the panel [as well as the front].”

“Wow! Surprise, we now have double sided panels. So, for the same infrastructure with a bit of extra silicon cost,  we're getting 15, 16, 18 percent more energy, straight away.”

“I've done nothing, I'm not losing any profit. It's because of technology improvement.”

Even the act of installing solar panels in fields has changed. Padmanathan said that five years ago up to 600 people would be digging foundations and installing the panels.

“[Now] we have automatic machines that just move and position themselves with a global positioning system. The machines don't take a break, they don't stop at night,” said Padmanathan.

All of this adds up to Acwa Power’s confidence in its ambitions to double its assets in the next four years.

“It's all about those who are able to stay ahead of the innovation, bring entrepreneurship, and continue to deliver fit for purpose solutions like we are doing,” Padmanathan said, adding: “You can continue to deliver lower and lower and lower costs and keep risk reflective margins, which is what we do.”

“It's not a case of the margins coming down. I think we should be more cost competitive as technology continues to improve and the learnings get better.”

Topics: ACWA Power Paddy Padmanathan

