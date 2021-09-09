You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UAE records lowest number of COVID-19 infections since mid-2020

UAE records lowest number of COVID-19 infections since mid-2020
Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks with 85.3 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, and 74.8 percent fully vaccinated. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

UAE records lowest number of COVID-19 infections since mid-2020

UAE records lowest number of COVID-19 infections since mid-2020
  • The health ministry reported four deaths and 1,026 recoveries
  • The last time COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on Dec. 27 last year
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 772 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number of daily cases since mid-2020.

The health ministry has further reported four deaths and 1,026 recoveries.

The country’s total caseload is 726,797, and 2,057 fatalities and 717,257 recoveries, state news agency WAM reported.

The last time COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on Dec. 27 last year when 944 infections were recorded.

Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling in recent weeks with 85.3 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, and 74.8 percent fully vaccinated.

Topics: Coronavirus

Updated 17 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Ex-prisoner praises Palestinian escapees from Israeli jail

Ex-prisoner praises Palestinian escapees from Israeli jail
  • Hilal Jaradat was arrested in 1985 over the killing of three Israeli soldiers and sentenced to 99 years in prison when he was 19
  • Jaradat was in Gilboa for several years, from where five members of Islamic Jihad and one member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council escaped through a tunnel on Sept. 6
Updated 17 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: A former inmate of Israel’s Gilboa Prison has described the recent escape of six Palestinian prisoners as “miraculous.”

Hilal Jaradat, who had been involved in a previous escape attempt from the jail, said prisoners called Gilboa the “Israeli Guantanamo” because of its high walls with barbed wire and a heavy deployment of guards, towers and surveillance cameras that monitor every movement.

Jaradat was arrested in 1985 over the killing of three Israeli soldiers and sentenced to 99 years in prison when he was 19. He spent 27 years in Israeli imprisonment and was deported to Gaza following a prisoner exchange in 2011 between Hamas and Israel.

He was in Gilboa for several years, from where five members of Islamic Jihad and one member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council escaped through a tunnel on Sept. 6.

Jaradat was part of a group that planned their escape from the prison through a tunnel in 1998. Some prisoners got away before the guards discovered the tunnel.

He said it requires great planning and a lot of patience to penetrate the fortifications and the human and technical monitoring system.

Jaradat said the inmates at Gilboa are not given freedom even inside the prison as Israel considers them the most dangerous: They are accused of being behind the killings of Israelis.

He told Arab News that the complex procedures are aimed at “breaking the prisoners’ will,” but “many prisoners do not stop thinking about extracting their freedom by every possible means.”

Jaradat said he and his cellmates, all of them with long sentences, planned their escape through a tunnel extending more than 20 meters, which they dug using spoons and pieces of iron and wood that they extracted from their beds.

“Behind a sink, there was an abandoned toilet with a door permanently closed by heavy welding. We were able to open it with the help of a Druze prisoner. Two of our colleagues took care of the process of disposing of the sand by throwing it into the sewage system. Then we closed the door, removing any traces of activity. The process was repeated daily.” Jaradat said.

Later, he and his companions dug a tunnel directly to the toilet to dispose of the sand more easily.

They faced many obstacles, which they managed to overcome using materials available in the prison. They made a mixture of toothpaste and medicines as a substitute for cement to fix back the floor tiles every night so that the operation is not exposed in the event of a search.

It took 77 days to dig a tunnel 25 meters long and 2.5 meters deep, which 22 prisoners were supposed to use to escape.

However, a simple mistake by one prisoner, who forgot to put “a piece of cardboard to cover the opening of the tunnel” after his exit, led to its exposure.

Jaradat said that the prison department’s reaction was violent. “A large number of soldiers stormed the cells and assaulted the prisoners, and they imposed isolation and deprivation of visitation.”

Jaradat added: “The prison administration was shocked when it discovered the method of digging the tunnel, and how we got rid of about 17 tons of sand. The soldiers found it about five kilometers away from the prison and quantities of it were deposited inside the sewage pipes.”

About 5,000 prisoners, including dozens of women, children and the sick, are currently in the Israeli prisons, and hundreds of them are serving prison sentences for many years.

According to institutions specializing in prisoners’ affairs, about 100 Palestinian prisoners are classified by Israel as “red list” prisoners for having attempted an escape. Israel imposes heavy penalties on these prisoners.

Topics: Gilboa prison Hilal Jaradat Palestinian escapees

Cash card launched to help vulnerable Lebanese families

Cash card launched to help vulnerable Lebanese families
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Cash card launched to help vulnerable Lebanese families

Cash card launched to help vulnerable Lebanese families
  • The value of the card will range between $93 and $126, paid through cash transfers
  • “Families will obtain the card regardless of their sectarian or political affiliation,” said Raoul Nehme
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker government on Thursday announced the launch of cash cards for needy families.
The registration process for the card was launched in the presence of, among others, Ramzi Moucharafieh, Lebanon’s caretaker minister of social affairs.
The registration period has been set between Sept. 15 and Oct. 31. The deadline may be extended until the end of 2021 for those who have not yet secured an identity card.
Some 700,000 Lebanese families are expected to benefit from the card, which aims to help needy families survive until concrete solutions to the economic crisis are found.
Since late 2019, Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented economic collapse, which the World Bank has classified as among the world’s worst financial crises since the mid-19th century.
Over half of Lebanon’s population is below the poverty line as the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar.
According to Moucharafieh, this temporary card, valid for one year, will provide some support to citizens but will not solve the real issue — the result of failed social policies over the past 30 years. “We’re lighting a candle instead of cursing the darkness,” he said.

Lebanon's caretaker economy minister Raoul Nehme speaks during a news conference as they announce the launch of cash cards for families in need, in Beirut, Lebanon September 9, 2021. (Reuters)


Moucharafieh denied claims that it served as an electoral card. “People can file complaints if there are ever card-holders who are not entitled to it.”
The value of the card will range between $93 and $126, paid through cash transfers, either in dollars or in Lebanese pounds according to the black market exchange rate.
Moucharafieh said that a family of five was entitled to $25 per member under the age of 65, and those over 65 were entitled to $40 a month.
The card will not include families whose income exceeds $10,000 per year, nor whose bank deposits exceed $10,000, nor families whose house rent exceeds $3,500 annually, nor families who own two registered cars with model dates of 2017 or later, nor families who have two domestic workers.
If a family employs a domestic worker, it is only entitled to the card if the worker is there to take care of people with special needs or the elderly.
In addition to the cash card program, there are two parallel programs for other families classified according to other types of poverty. One is funded by the World Bank and dedicated to supporting families living in extreme poverty, and there is also a program funded by the Ministry of Social Affairs and dedicated to supporting the most vulnerable families.
“Families will obtain the card regardless of their sectarian or political affiliation,” said Raoul Nehme, acting minister of economy.
“The platform will automatically determine the individuals who are eligible or not eligible to obtain the card. No human intervention is possible; the platform will classify everyone, and anyone who benefits from another support program will be automatically excluded,” Nehme said.
The platform will be supervised by the Central Inspection Authority. Its president, Judge George Auguste Attia, said: “The platform is based on control standards and the principles of distributive justice, accountability, data security and privacy, as well as transparency.”
For 13 months, politicians have failed to form a rescue government to implement reforms required by the international community to help Lebanon, due to the dispute over the blocking third in the government.
On Wednesday, Walid Jumblatt, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, tweeted: “The Taliban formed a government. Be like the Taliban and assume your responsibilities to ensure the citizens’ security, livelihood and health. You claim to know everything based on a logic that rejects any pluralism.”
Meanwhile, protests are continuing due to the financial hardship that the population is experiencing amid fuel shortages and ever-rising black market prices.
On Thursday, several drivers blocked a road in the southern city of Sidon with burning tires, while the northern Akkar region witnessed many protests on Wednesday.

Topics: Lebanon Cash card

Arab countries call for inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites

Arab countries call for inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

Arab countries call for inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites

Arab countries call for inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites
  • The meeting discussed strengthening joint coordination to stop Iranian interference in the region
  • The UN atomic watchdog on Tuesday criticized Iran for obstructing an investigation into past activities
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt called for a “rapid and comprehensive inspection” of all Iranian nuclear sites on Thursday.
Gathering on the sidelines of an Arab League session in Cairo, ministers from the four countries also discussed stopping Tehran’s destabilizing policies that threaten global security and stability.
The meeting on Thursday, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, also discussed strengthening joint coordination to stop Iranian interference in the region and its financing of the Houthi militia in Yemen and other terrorist groups. 
The UN atomic watchdog on Tuesday criticized Iran for obstructing an investigation into past activities and jeopardizing important monitoring work.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said in reports to member states that there had been no progress on two key issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment so that the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded with a warning on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal that the Biden administration wants to revive.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suggested after taking office in August that talks aimed at reviving the stalled deal were unlikely to resume for two to three months.
Former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 deal, under which Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions. Tehran responded to the US withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions by violating many of those restrictions.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal Saudi Arabia Arab League

Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking part of Suez Canal

Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking part of Suez Canal
Updated 09 September 2021
AP

Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking part of Suez Canal

Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking part of Suez Canal
  • Panama-flagged Coral Crystal ran aground in a double-lane stretch of the Suez Canal
  • The canal’s tugboats managed to float the south-bound vessel, which carries cargo weighing 43,000 tons
Updated 09 September 2021
AP
AP

CAIRO: A bulk carrier vessel became wedged Thursday in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly blocking traffic in one lane of crucial global waterway, Egyptian authorities said.
The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that the Panama-flagged Coral Crystal ran aground in a double-lane stretch of the canal, forcing the officials to redirect other vessels in the convoy to the other lane.
It said the canal’s tugboats managed to float the south-bound vessel, which carries cargo weighing 43,000 tons. The Coral Crystal then resumed its voyage, the canal said.
Officials have not said what caused the vessel to run aground.
The ship was built in 2012 with a length of nearly 225 meters (738 feet) and a width of over 32 meters (104 feet). It was en route to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, according to Traffic Marine, a vessel tracking firm.
Thursday’s incident came less than six months after the massive Panama-flagged Ever Given ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the canal. The hulking vessel blocked the canal for six days before being released in a massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats.
The blockage earlier this year disrupted global shipment. About 10 percent of world trade flows through the canal, a pivotal source of foreign currency to Egypt. Some 19,000 vessels passed through the canal last year, according to official figures.

Topics: Egypt suez canal

Islamists suffer crushing defeat by liberal parties in Morocco vote

Islamists suffer crushing defeat by liberal parties in Morocco vote
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP

Islamists suffer crushing defeat by liberal parties in Morocco vote

Islamists suffer crushing defeat by liberal parties in Morocco vote
  • The Justice and Development Party saw its support collapse from 125 seats in the outgoing assembly to just 12
  • The Istiqlal (Independence) party, the oldest in Morocco, made a remarkable comeback, adding 32 seats
Updated 09 September 2021
AFP
AFP

RABAT: Morocco’s long-ruling Islamists have suffered a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections to liberal parties seen as close to the palace, according to provisional results announced on Thursday.
The Justice and Development Party (PJD), which headed the governing coalition for a decade, saw its support collapse from 125 seats in the outgoing assembly to just 12, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said during a press briefing following Wednesday’s polls.
Former prime minister and PJD leader Abdelilha Benkirane urged the current party boss Saad-Eddine El Othmani to resign, with an official party reaction expected later Thursday.
The PJD was far behind its main liberal rivals, the National Rally of Independents (RNI) and the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), with 97 and 82, respectively, and the center-right Istiqlal Party with 78 seats in the 395-seat assembly.
The RNI, which was a junior member of the governing coalition, is headed by billionaire businessman Aziz Akhannouch, described as close to the palace.
And the main opposition PAM was founded by the current royal adviser, Fouad Ali El Himma, in 2008.
The Istiqlal (Independence) party, the oldest in Morocco, made a remarkable comeback, adding 32 seats.
The magnitude of the Islamists’ defeat was unexpected as, despite the absence of opinion polls that are banned near election time, the media and analysts had believed the PJD would still take first place.
Swept to power in the wake of the 2011 uprisings around the Middle East and North Africa, the PJD had hoped to secure a third term leading a ruling coalition.
King Mohammed VI will name a prime minister from the party that won the poll to govern the nation of 36 million for the next five years, succeeding Saad-Eddine El Othmani.
The final results should be known on Thursday.
Turnout was 50.35 percent, according to the interior minister, higher than the 43 percent at the previous legislative polls in 2016, but lower than the 53 percent during the 2015 local elections.
But changes to the voting system meant that it was the first time Morocco’s 18 million voters cast ballots in both parliamentary and local elections on the same day, in an effort to boost turnout.
In 2011, the North African kingdom adopted a new constitution devolving many of the monarch’s powers to parliament and the government.
However, regardless of who holds elected office, major decisions continue to come from initiatives of King Mohammed VI.
On Wednesday evening, the Islamists alleged “serious irregularities,” including “obscene cash handouts” near polling stations and “confusion” on some electoral rolls, with some voters finding they were not listed.
However, the interior minister said voting took place “under normal circumstances” apart from some isolated incidents.
The short, largely lacklustre election campaign, with no big gatherings due to the coronavirus, had already been marred by accusations of vote buying.
The PJD and the RNI also exchanged heated barbs in the final days ahead of the vote.
Former prime minister and PJD leader Abdelilah Benkirane attacked the RNI boss, billionaire businessman and Agriculture Minister Akhannouch, in a fiery Facebook video on Sunday.
“The head of government must be a political personality with integrity who is above suspicion,” he said.
Akhannouch retorted in an interview on Monday that the attacks were “an admission of failure” by his opponents.
Following the previous elections in 2016, the RNI leader secured critical ministerial jobs for his party, including the economy and finance and industry portfolios.
For the first time since the first elections were held in Morocco in 1960, parties’ shares of seats will be calculated based on registered voters, rather than those who actually cast their ballots, in an amendment seen as favoring smaller parties.
Whatever the result, political parties are expected to adopt a charter for a “new model of development” with a “new generation of reforms and projects” in the coming years, the king announced recently.
All parties are expected to sign up, regardless of who wins the election.
The plan’s major aims include reducing the country’s wealth gap and doubling per-capita economic output by 2035.

Topics: Morocco elections Justice and Development Party

