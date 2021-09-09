Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

You are here

Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 103 new infections on Thursday.
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

  The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 534,834
  A total of 8,604 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 09 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 103 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 34 were recorded in Riyadh, 18 in Makkah, nine in the Eastern Province, six in Jazan, six in Asir, five in Madinah, five in Al-Jouf, four in Najran, three in Tabuk, three in the Northern Borders region, two in Hail and one in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 534,834 after 195 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,604 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 38.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST has unveiled the official lineup for its 2021 SOUNDSTORM festival, a record-setting event that launched as MDLBEAST Festival in December 2019.

Being staged in Riyadh from Dec. 16 to 19, SOUNDSTORM will feature musicians from around the world with more than 150 superstar and international dance acts performing alongside local and regional talent.

Top names due to take part include Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, and Sven Vath.

Anmarz, Cosmicat, Spaceboi, and Zone+ will be among the regional artists also participating at the festival.

Talal Albahiti, MDLBEAST’s chief operating officer and head of talent booking, said: “We’re happy with the first announcement of the SOUNDSTORM 2021 lineup. We will soon announce a second phase which includes a wide variety of musical genres that will take attendees on a journey they won’t forget.”

Tickets are now available online through mdlbeast.com and in store at Virgin Megastores in Saudi Arabia.

Following the successful launch of MDLBEAST’s inaugural annual event in 2019, that attracted 400,000 people over three days, the festival has quickly established itself as a global creative platform setting the tone for music, art, and culture in the Middle East.

Last year, MDLBEAST hosted its music festival digitally because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lifestyle MDLBeast music festival Vision 2030

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushayt on Thursday.

The Arab coalition said the Iran-backed group continues to target civilians, which is tantamount to war crimes.

The Houthis launch the rigged drones toward the Kingdom on a near-daily basis.

On Wednesday, the coalition targeted Houthi military positions in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.

Videos on social media show balls of fire and smoke billowing from the targeted locations.

Last week, eight people were injured by falling debris after the coalition destroyed a missile and drones targeting Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia leads an Arab coalition which seeks to restore the legitimacy of Yemen to the internationally-recognized government, after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The Kingdom has urged the group to engage faithfully in dialogue to bring the war to a peaceful resolution, but progress on that front has stalled and fighting has increase in some parts of Yemen.

Scores of fighters, both from the government and from the Houthis, have died in intense fighting in Marib, a resource-rich, government-controlled region coveted by the militia.   

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH: Medical specialists have reminded people of the importance of properly disposing of medical face masks after usage to avoid them becoming sources of infection.

Hani Jokhdar, Saudi deputy minister for public health, told Arab News that while he still advised everyone to wear masks in closed and open spaces to limit the spread of the virus, it was “very important to dispose of face masks safely and directly after using them.”

Jokhdar added that it is unfortunate to see many used masks on the streets, beaches and elsewhere as litter. “It is a social responsibility that everyone should cooperate to maintain clean and safe societies.”

The health official advised that face masks should be changed at least once a day and not be used frequently, indicating that using them for many days may cause other health problems.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources spokesman, Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah, there are nine factories making masks in the Kingdom, producing as many as 2.5 million a day.

Maysara Al-Sharif, sales manager at a mask factory in Makkah, said: “The face masks can never be recycled because they may be incubators for viruses, and leniency with their use may cause the transmission of viruses to other people.

“Face masks are not like other medical supplies that can be recycled as many European countries do. These countries are advanced in recycling operations, but this does not apply to face masks, which can be hubs for the spread of infection.”

He added that after use, masks should be placed in special bags and thrown in the trash.

Dr. Lamia Al-Brahim, a consultant, said that disposing of masks safely would “protect workers,” adding that those who flout the rules should have penalties imposed “as this causes harm to society and undermines efforts made to prevent infection with the coronavirus.

“Masks are worn in places that do not guarantee social distancing. Awareness of the prevention of coronavirus must include methods of disposal of waste that can spread infection, such as face masks, plastic gloves and paper tissues,” she added.

Topics: face masks environmental hazards marine pollution

RIYADH: With thousands of industry professionals attending, Saudi Arabia’s premier interior design and trade show INDEX Saudi offers a platform for buyers and sellers to engage in business-to-business networking.

Running from Tuesday to Thursday at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the show gives participants the chance to discuss market needs and trends to drive their industry forward.

“It’s a very good opportunity for business to business and business to individual networking with peers in the industry,” Faiza Abdullah Al-Sarami, owner and designer of Sama creation, told Arab News.

“We support hotels with artwork and furniture, we support individuals as well with art and interior design,” she added. “Hopefully, this exhibition will help us to find our target.”

The numerous construction projects taking place in the Kingdom offer a big boost for the interior design market, she said. “With a lot of projects around, especially in Riyadh, as the city is fast expanding, there is fair chance for business to grow.”

Patryk Kocimski, CEO of Polish company Handicraft Design participating at the INDEX Saudi, said Saudi Arabia is a “very good country for international business.”

He said: “I have met several people and spoken to them and discussed market needs and trends in the furniture segment and what we can provide, the response is good.”

Osama Alzoubi, interior designer at Ebreez, said that the show has brought people from the industry after a global halt for one and a half years due to the pandemic.

Ahmed Saleh Al-Aqeel, deputy general manager of Alaqeel furniture factory, said that their business provides services to hotels, compounds, resorts and stores, and the presence of international hotels and big companies from the US, Europe and other parts of the world is “a big B2B opportunity for us.”

He said that many construction projects, including megaprojects, are going on as part of the Saudi Vision 2030, and the platform connects interior suppliers and manufacturers with interior designers, architects, project managers and retailers who are involved in these fit-out projects across the Kingdom.

The forum will cater to the demands of construction projects including the Red Sea Development Project, NEOM, Qiddiya, AMAALA, Diriyah, Al Widyan, King Salman Park, Jeddah Tower, Riyadh and Jeddah Metro and others.

The residential interiors sector in Saudi Arabia is growing very fast. Developers are investing about $10.7 billion in construction of residential, and commercial projects, boosting the demand for residential interiors.

Saudi Arabia is the Middle East’s largest construction market, making it the region’s largest interior design and fit-out buyer, with an interior market value of $3.5 billion.

With the entertainment industry opening its doors to the world and relaxing laws to encourage tourism, the Kingdom is gearing up for a massive change.

Jasmeet Bakshi, group event director at the DMG Events and organizer of the Hotel Show, said that the three-day event “has opened with a great success, reinforcing the importance of live networking, relationship building and trade within the sector.”

The hotel show and the entertainment expo running alongside it opened with a strong belief in recognizing the Saudi talent abounding in the hospitality, tourism and entertainment sectors.

With youth in Saudi Arabia being encouraged to choose local hospitality and tourism sectors for their careers, a robust growth in the industry is expected.

Luis Salgueiro, CEO of ZADK and hospitality leadership forum speaker at the show, said: “After the pandemic, I believe the future of the food and beverages market will definitely keep rising. The food and beverages sector in Saudi Arabia is the largest in the Middle East based on recent studies. Saudi Arabia has a value of $45 billion.”

James Barlow, export manager at Rainbow productions, a world leader in manufacturing bespoke brand and sports mascots, said that he is exhibiting in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

“We see a lot of prospects for the future. We have made a good profile here, having worked with Al-Othaim. We are here to further build on it,” he said. “Saudi Arabia is definitely an emerging market, and we want to make sure that we are at the forefront of it.”

Topics: INDEX Saudi Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center Red Sea Development Project Vision 2030 NEOM Amaala

RIYADH: Saudi authorities announced early Thursday the capture of a major Hezbollah drugs shipment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The shipment, which included 451,807 amphetamine tablets and was destined for Saudi Arabia, was intercepted by Nigerian authorities.

The tablets were concealed in mechanical parts which were being transported by sea from Lebanon.

Col. Talal Chalhoub, interior ministry spokesperson, said that one of the “drug production and smuggling networks” of  Hezbollah was behind the attempt.

He said: “The shipment was seized in coordination with our counterparts in Nigeria before the network had the chance to ship it to another country.”

Chalhoub praised the cooperation with the Nigerian Interior Ministry in apprehending the drugs.

“The Kingdom will continue to monitor the criminal activities that target the Kingdom’s security and youth with drugs, counter and thwart them and arrest all those involved in such activities,” he said.

In April, Saudi Arabia banned the import and transit of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon after authorities seized large quantities of Captagon pills that were hidden in a pomegranate consignment.

Customs authorities at Jeddah Islamic Port seized more than 7.8 million pills.

“Lebanese products are being used to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom’s territory, either through consignments intended for Saudi markets or those that transit through the Kingdom on their way to neighboring countries,” SPA reported at the time, adding that the most common products used to smuggle drugs were fruit and vegetables.

The pomegranate shipment entered Lebanon in stages through the Masnaa border crossing with Syria before it was transported to Saudi Arabia, a Lebanese customs source told Arab News in April.

The source said that Gulf states had long complained of drug smuggling operations to their territories from Syria via Lebanon.

The United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait had all backed the Saudi ban.

Lebanon’s fruit and vegetable trade with Saudi Arabia was worth around $24 million per year, according to a Lebanese official.

The Jeddah port bust was most likely linked to Hezbollah, who is a Shiite group closely aligned to Iran and have a prominent position in Lebanese politics as well as an active military wing, an unnamed source told the Independent Persian.

The source pointed to Hezbollah’s reputed association with the smuggling of drugs, including Captagon pills manufactured in Syria, a charge the group strenuously denies.

The source added that Hezbollah, by virtue of its authority over both “legal and illegal” border checkpoints between Syria and Lebanon, has unchecked control over all drug-related operations.

Captagon is an amphetamine, and one of the most commonly used drugs on Middle East battlefields.

Nigerian authorities seized 451,807 amphetamine tablets from Lebanon. (SPA)

Combatants addicted to the narcotic say it helps them stay awake for days and numbs their senses, giving them stamina for long battles and allowing them to kill with abandon.

Owing to its ability to make users energetic and happy, Captagon is known to have also become a popular recreational drug in the wider region.

Earlier in April, Greek authorities seized more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of dessert-making machines heading from Lebanon to Slovakia in the country’s main port of Piraeus, following a tip from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Greece’s authorities said that the street value of the drugs was estimated at $4 million and that Saudi Arabia’s drug enforcement agency assisted them in the case.

In 2018, the US State Department named Hezbollah among the top five global criminal organizations. Reports indicate that Hezbollah’s criminal operations have increased of late in response to Iranian directives to generate income as part of its efforts to dodge US sanctions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs Hezbollah

