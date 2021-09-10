You are here

Who's Who: Dr. Abdullah bin Husain Al-Shehri, director general at Saudi institute of Public Administration

Dr. Abdullah bin Husain Al-Shehri
Dr. Abdullah bin Husain Al-Shehri
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah bin Husain Al-Shehri, director general at Saudi institute of Public Administration

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah bin Husain Al-Shehri, director general at Saudi institute of Public Administration
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Dr. Abdullah bin Husain Al-Shehri has been the director general of administrative and financial affairs at the Institute of Public Administration since 2020.

Al-Shehri received a bachelor’s degree in law from King Abdulaziz University in 2004. A year later, he received an English language diploma from the IPA.

In 2006, he traveled to the US, where he studied at the University of North Carolina to graduate summa cum laude with another English diploma. He also received a diploma in commercial law from the same university a year later.

In 2008, he was awarded a master’s degree, with high distinction, in commercial law from Wake Forest University, North Carolina. Six years later, he obtained a Ph.D. with honors in private law from the same institution.

From 2016 to 2020, Al-Shehri directed the law department at the IPA, where he also was a legal adviser to the institute’s business center. During the same period, he was a board secretary. For one year beginning in 2015, he was a part-time legal adviser to Al-Buainain Group and director of the law sector at the IPA, where he was a trainer and coordinator at the same department from 2009 to 2011, and an assistant trainer from 2004 to 2006.

From 2007 to 2009, he worked as a mediator and arbitrator for civil disputes settlement at the Elin Qilbeen for Arbitration, Mediation and Advocacy. He was also a part-time legal adviser to Al-Ghamidi Holding Group from 2004 to 2006.

Al-Shehri has attended several training programs in Saudi Arabia and beyond. In 2010, for instance, he received a certificate in legal drafting of international commercial contracts from the University of Cambridge in the UK. He also attended a training program on consulting skills development in Riyadh, and attended a similar program on international business agreements in Cambridge.

39m coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia, says health ministry

39m coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia, says health ministry
39m coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia, says health ministry

39m coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia, says health ministry
  Saudi Arabia announced 103 new infections and six more deaths on Thursday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced on Friday that 39 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom.

The ministry said that 587 centers across all regions of the Kingdom processed the inoculations.

Those who have not yet received a vaccine were urged to get one.

Vaccines approved in the Kingdom include Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac, and Sinopharm.

Mixing any of the vaccines approved in the Kingdom is safe and effective, the ministry said on Tuesday.

In June, the Saudi public health authority authorized the mixing of vaccine types and said the technique likely provided a better immune reaction.

At the current pace of inoculations, Saudi Arabia is expected to have 70 percent of those eligible jabbed by early October.

Saudi Arabia announced 103 new infections on Thursday, and six more deaths.

Saudi students team up to save abandoned animals in Riyadh

Saudi students team up to save abandoned animals in Riyadh
Saudi students team up to save abandoned animals in Riyadh

Saudi students team up to save abandoned animals in Riyadh
  • Team urges public to donate to help animals after thousands dumped over false pandemic rumors
  • Government official tells Arab News animal welfare is high priority
JEDDAH: A group of Saudi students banded together to help Riyadh’s stray and feral cat and dog populations in a bid to improve their lives.

Formed in 2018, the Karbasha team grew to become the city’s first nonprofit organization in the field of animal welfare, and the first social facility approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

“We are united by a passion for the love of animals, and we live in a reality that makes it difficult for us to help them … including the presence of more than 2 million homeless cats in the city of Riyadh, (with) 100 of them needing veterinary treatment every day,” Muhanad Al-Juaidi, one of the founding members of Karbasha team, told Arab News.

Their ultimate goal, beyond helping animals directly, is to raise awareness and educate people that animals have feelings like humans.

“We do our rescue work on top of our day jobs and other personal commitments,” said Al-Juaidi who majors in chemical engineering. “There are no paid employees in our team and we ensure that every single riyal we raise in donations goes directly to saving animals.”

The group includes Noura Aqaili, a computer science student; Amaar Ali, a student pilot; Dania Al-Rubaian, who specializes in medicine; Amaal Al-Otaibi, a business administration student; Ghada Al-Zahrani who majors in programming; Aya Al-Hajj, a law student; artist Majed Al-Qarni; Ghada Al-Subai, an architecture student, and 33 other volunteers.

The team was motivated to launch their initiative after the two founders, Aqaili and Al-Rubaian, met through a mutual friend and talked about animal welfare in Saudi Arabia.

This small nonprofit has a diverse group of dedicated volunteers who rescue injured, sick or abandoned animals and provide full medical rehabilitation, vaccinations and preventatives, they foster cats and dogs.

They also raise awareness about the plight of voiceless animals by encouraging adults and children to interact with them through lectures and videos.

“We roam around streets searching for those in need, and also respond to calls made by people through the various social media platforms,” Al-Juaidi said.

The team has saved around 200 abandoned animals, adopted more than 500 cats, organized 36 awareness campaigns with partner charities and visited a large number of universities and schools to spread their message.

“We have sold more than 1,500 food and water tubes to feed stray cats, and we also have more than half a million monthly interactions on our social media platforms,” Al-Juaidi added.

The Karbasha team calls on individuals to join hands by either being a volunteer or provide financial assistance.

One can also donate household items, furniture, clothing, accessories, or anything else, Al-Juaidi said, which can go towards raising funds for the organization, or provide a foster home or adopt an abandoned pet.

During the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the situation for animals was dire, with many pets in the Kingdom abandoned. “The effect on stray animals was devastating as most were finding it increasingly difficult to find food.”

Al-Juaidi noted that a high number of pets were also abandoned over fears the animals could spread COVID-19. “Hundreds of companion animals have been added to the streets of Riyadh, looking totally betrayed by their owners, because of some ridiculous rumour going around.

“We paid a lot of effort to make people understand that such rumors are not correct, through videos with high production to show the step of abandoning pets on the street and how to deal with it in such a hard time,” he noted.

Looking to the future, members of the team hope to establish mobile veterinary clinics, hotels for pets, pet taxis, cat lounges, animal-friendly sanctuaries and parks.

Dr. Abdullah Safar, director of the livestock department and veterinary clinic at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Asir, told Arab News that animal welfare is a high priority for the government of Saudi Arabia.

“The government is continuing to improve the welfare of animals across the country, by establishing clinics in every region to provide additional funding to support medication shelters, facilities and programs for animals,” he said.

He added: “The ministry’s veterinary polyclinic in Asir benefits animals of all sorts, all under one roof, which increases the quality of veterinary services; it also helps for admission of critically ill animals to have an in-patient unit.”

The ministry has prohibited several practices that are considered cruelty toward animals in the Kingdom, in accordance with the Gulf Cooperation Council Animal Welfare Act and Livestock Law, which was approved by royal decree, imposing penalties on the perpetrators of such harmful practices.

The list of proscribed practices that are prohibited except for medical necessity includes tail docking and ear cropping, declawing, debarking, dehorning and chemical castration.

Meanwhile, the other list of all practices that are forbidden for any reason whatsoever involves dyeing animals, using injectable cosmetic fillers (such as fillers, Botox, etc.) on animals, especially camels, and using animal-growth stimulants or stimulant drugs.

The ministry urged people to call the hotline on 8002470000 to report any suspected violation.

Saudi crown prince receives Russian parliamentarian

Saudi crown prince receives Russian parliamentarian
Saudi crown prince receives Russian parliamentarian

Saudi crown prince receives Russian parliamentarian
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince received a member of Russia’s State Duma on Thursday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the committee on international affairs of the Russian State Duma, to NEOM.
The pair reviewed relations between their nations.
The reception was also attended by Musaed Al-Aiban, state minister and national security adviser, and Mishaal Al-Salami, vice-president of the Shoura Council.

Saudi rights chief, EU envoy discuss ties

Saudi rights chief, EU envoy discuss ties
Saudi rights chief, EU envoy discuss ties

Saudi rights chief, EU envoy discuss ties
RIYADH: Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, head of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met the ambassador of the EU delegation to the Kingdom, Patrick Simmonet, in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual cooperation between the Kingdom and the EU, especially in the human rights field, and ways to further strengthen ties. Both officials also praised the strong relations between the two sides.

Al-Awwad highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in supporting human rights.

He also discussed developments in the Kingdom, and the pioneering steps the leadership is making toward sustainable development as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

NEOM launches initiative to empower local students

NEOM launches initiative to empower local students
NEOM launches initiative to empower local students

NEOM launches initiative to empower local students
  NEOM's social responsibility strategy primarily aims to help every member of society
NEOM: NEOM’s Corporate Social Responsibility department has launched its “You are the future” initiative in collaboration with the National Program for Community Development in the Regions.

With this step, NEOM seeks to support and inspire the young students of the NEOM and Tabuk communities by equipping them with eco-friendly backpacks in preparation for returning to school.

Three thousand backpacks, including school essentials and sustainability awareness brochures, were distributed with the help of more than 70 volunteers from NEOM staff.

The initiative has been a way for them to connect with the community and contribute to its social development by supporting the students’ learning experience.

The department chose eco-friendly materials to go into the packages, in line with NEOM’s vision of developing sustainable communities.

This project is one of the series of social initiatives NEOM has carried out to enhance social welfare for the community. Through these programs, more than 400 scholarships were awarded to young men and women, of whom 150 were recruited by NEOM.

In addition, capacity-building programs have developed the digital skills and language competence of more than 2050 individuals. More than 3000 participants have taken part in social responsibility events and activities.

NEOM’s social responsibility strategy primarily aims to help every member of society by ensuring they receive equal access to opportunities that will accelerate their progress through quality education.

