You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah
The contract aims to establish a project to localize the manufacture of sterile surgical instruments ready for use in operations
Short Url

https://arab.news/2j86t

Updated 2 min 15 sec ago

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah

Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah
  • Deal signed with Mölnlycke Tamer Company, a Saudi-Swedish joint venture between the Tamer Group and Mölnlycke
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has signed an industrial land lease contract in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah to localize the medical supplies industry in the Kingdom, SPA reported on Thursday.

An industrial land lease contract with an area of 20,000 square meters (sqm) was signed in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah with the Mölnlycke Tamer Company, a Saudi-Swedish joint venture between the Tamer Group and Mölnlycke, MODON CEO Khalid Al-Salem said.

The contract aims to establish a project to localize the manufacture of sterile surgical instruments ready for use in operations, he said.

The new project would contribute to the localization of the medical devices and supplies industry, and promote digital transformation in the industrial sector in the context of the trend toward the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the transfer of important technologies to the local market, in addition to increasing job opportunities, training and education for citizens, Al Salem said.

MODON has succeeded in raising the number of factories in this sector in the industrial cities by 150 percent over the past five years, to nearly 173 factories, existing and under construction, up from 64 factories in 2016, the CEO said.

Investment in industrial lands in the industrial cities witnessed 21 percent growth by the end of last year, despite the global economy being affected by the pandemic, as a result of the incentives and facilitating measures that MODON provides to its partners in the private sector, according to Al Salem.

MODON launched for the first time small areas of industrial land between 1,700 sqm and 3,000 sqm to support pioneers, entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as the product became ready in many industrial cities with a total of 114 plots of various sizes, he said.

Topics: #saudization #manufacturing #labor #saudi

Related

Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities
Business & Economy
Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities
Photo/Supplied
Business & Economy
MODON signs 10,300 deals to boost industries

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89

Egypt Elaraby Group chairman dies at age 89
  • Elaraby is considered one of the pioneers of Egyptian industry
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian businessman Mahmoud Elaraby, founder and chairman of Elaraby Industrial Group, died on Thursday at the age of 89, the Group announced on Facebook.

Elaraby is considered one of the pioneers of Egyptian industry, and he was the president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce. His company is one of the largest industrial groups in the country.

Elaraby Group was established in 1964 and works in the field of marketing and manufacturing electronic and electrical devices.

In 1974, the Elaraby Group entered into a partnership with the Japanese company Toshiba, and this was the beginning of the group’s entry into the field of local manufacturing, according to its website.

Mahmoud Elaraby is the father of Ibrahim Elaraby, president of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

Topics: #alaraby #egypt

Saudi values key to developing hospitality and tourism opportunities

Saudi values key to developing hospitality and tourism opportunities
Updated 10 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Saudi values key to developing hospitality and tourism opportunities

Saudi values key to developing hospitality and tourism opportunities
  • The hospitality industry in the Kingdom needs more Saudi talent, said Accor Hotels
Updated 10 September 2021
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia should draw on its tradition of hospitality and bring more Saudis into the industry to help it achieve its goal of becoming a leading global tourist destination by 2030, according to delegates at this year’s Hotel Show Saudi Arabia.

“In Saudi Arabia, we all know the hospitality, it is very commonly practiced here,” said Salman Gasim, CEO of Jeddah-based Swiss Hospitality Co., which provides training for staff in the hospitality sector.

“So, all we do here today is we just combine the best quality standards with these local hospitality values, and then we bring what we call the new Saudi hospitality with the aim of raising the quality of service to a higher level where it deserves to be,” Gasim said in an interview at the Riyadh-based conference and exhibition.

Saudi Arabia is investing billions of dollars into hotels, resorts and travel as it seeks to achieve the Vision 2030 goals for the tourism industry laid out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

An example is the Red Sea Project, a 28,000 sq. km sustainable tourism resort featuring more than 90 unspoiled islands along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. By completion in 2030, it will consist of 50 hotels with 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties.

The Kingdom also said in July it plans to launch a new national airline focused on tourism as it seeks to ween its economy off dependency on oil.

“With all the mega projects in the country, the hospitality industry in the Kingdom needs more Saudi talent,” said Tariq Valani, senior vice president of Middle East, Africa, India and Turkey, Accor Group.

The Hotel Show was also a platform for young professionals to learn about the industry, the leading companies in the sector and what opportunities are available to them.

Saudization is another key plank of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom has the lowest level of dependence on foreign labor among the GCC countries at around 77 percent, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Topics: #hospitality #tourism #saudi

Related

Jeddah and Alkhobar will launch their programs on Sept. 14. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches first stage of tourism program in Riyadh
Ahmed Al-Khatib (L) and Khaled Al-Anani. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Egypt, Saudi Arabia discuss enhancing tourism cooperation

LinkedIn update helps remote job seekers navigate ‘the great reshuffle’

LinkedIn update helps remote job seekers navigate ‘the great reshuffle’
Updated 10 September 2021
Jana Salloum

LinkedIn update helps remote job seekers navigate ‘the great reshuffle’

LinkedIn update helps remote job seekers navigate ‘the great reshuffle’
  • Jobs listed on the site as “remote” have jumped more than 8.5 times since the start of the pandemic to 16 percent of the total in August
Updated 10 September 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn professional-networking site will help job seekers find remote and hybrid roles through new options that allow filtering out roles in traditional offices or find workplaces that offer a mix, the company said in a blog on Thursday.

The move aims to respond to seismic changes in workers’ attitudes during the pandemic, as it has changed employees’ mindsets in a shift that LinkedIn calls “the great reshuffle.”

Jobs listed on the site as “remote” continue to increase, with such postings jumping more than 8.5 times since the start of the pandemic to 16 percent of the total in August, according to Bloomberg.

LinkedIn also plans to make it easier to find out about companies’ vaccination requirements.

In-person work isn’t going away, the company said. An internal survey showed that Microsoft’s own workforce plans to return to the office more frequently than managers expected, with 8 percent of non-managerial employees saying they plan to be in the office every day, compared with manager expectations for only 1 percent.

Still, the survey showed that bosses generally plan to log more time in-person than their employees do, both giving the same reason: They felt it was easier to focus on work.

LinkedIn is offering nearly 40 courses for free at any time until October 9, 2021, to help professionals make the most of the Great Reshuffle, and develop skills needed to navigate this moment, including finding a new job amid the shift, managing workload and overcoming burnout, and adapting to hybrid work, the company said in the blog.

Topics: #linkedin #remotework

Related

LinkedIn is reopening its global offices based on COVID-19 infection rates in each location. (File/AFP)
Media
LinkedIn allows employees to work fully remote, removes in-office expectation
Dubai government agency first to approve job titles for remote work
Business & Economy
Dubai government agency first to approve job titles for remote work
he company’s new remote-work plan is similar to other large tech companies. (File/AFP)
Media
Amazon now says remote work OK 2 days a week

Saudi Arabia prepares rollout of e-invoicing scheme that could address ‘shadow economy’

Saudi Arabia prepares rollout of e-invoicing scheme that could address ‘shadow economy’
Updated 10 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia prepares rollout of e-invoicing scheme that could address ‘shadow economy’

Saudi Arabia prepares rollout of e-invoicing scheme that could address ‘shadow economy’
  • The shadow economy costs the Kingdom up to $107 billion annually
Updated 10 September 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The first phase of Saudi Arabia’s e-invoicing project, Fatoorah, is set to be effective in less than three months, according to Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

The project is seen as having major benefits for the Saudi economy, including addressing commercial concealment and the “shadow economy,” which costs the Kingdom up to SR400 billion ($107 billion) annually.

Under the new regulation, buyers and sellers will have a digitized system that allows the smooth exchange and processing of invoices, credit notes, and debit notes.

“It is expected that the project will have a tangible impact on the national economy by curtailing the shadow economy and tackling commercial concealment,” Saudi financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz said.

Project manager Abdullah Al-Funtukh said the e-invoicing scheme will be implemented in two phases, with the first one set to happen on Dec. 4 this year.

“The first phase entails generating and storing tax invoices and notes through compliant electronic systems containing the required tax data-fields,” he said.

The next phase will focus on integrating taxpayers into the system, allowing them to access relevant e-invoicing services, Al-Funtukh said.

“ZATCA aims to provide the taxpayers a non-technical overview of the e-invoicing (Fatoorah) and the requirements to facilitate their readiness for phase one,” he added.

The project is in line with an earlier government announcement to better regulate commercial transactions in the Kingdom, introducing strict penalties for violators.

But Hafiz said the scheme also has other benefits for businesses.

“E-invoicing also shortens payment cycles, improves accounts reconciliation, enhances compliance, and cuts the amount of physical storage space required,” he said.

It will also support fair competition in the small to medium enterprises (SME) sector.

Topics: #digitaleconomy #saudi #invoicing

Related

The Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority recently launched its Fatoorah e-invoicing project to implement a system allowing the smooth exchange and processing of invoices. (Shutterstock)
Business & Economy
E-invoicing will help combat commercial concealment in Saudi Arabia
Special Egypt launches ‘revolutionary’ e-invoice system
Middle-East
Egypt launches ‘revolutionary’ e-invoice system

Roadmap to restart Egyptian gas exports to Lebanon requires a month, says Jordan

Roadmap to restart Egyptian gas exports to Lebanon requires a month, says Jordan
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

Roadmap to restart Egyptian gas exports to Lebanon requires a month, says Jordan

Roadmap to restart Egyptian gas exports to Lebanon requires a month, says Jordan
  • Arab Gas Pipeline infrastructure is mainly ready
  • Electricity exports from Jordan to Lebanon be explored
Updated 10 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: It will take no longer than four weeks to develop a clear roadmap to restart exports of natural gas from Egypt to Lebanon, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said following a meeting with his counterparts from Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

The readiness of the physical infrastructure needs to be ascertained and existing agreements reviewed, Zawati told Asharq.

Egyptian gas was being pumped through the Arab Gas Pipeline to Lebanon from 2009 to 2011, but was halted due to political and security conditions in the region. The Arab Gas Pipeline begins in Al-Arish in Egypt, then enters Jordan through the Aqaba Governorate, and then north to the Syrian border and from there to Homs, where it is then transferred to Lebanon.

Jordan has imported gas from Egypt since 2018, according to Zawati. “The infrastructure and logistics on the Jordanian side are ready and we are ready,” she said.

Zawati also revealed that there will be a meeting soon regarding the export of electricity from Jordan to Lebanon, which will be determined by the capacity of the line connecting Syria and Lebanon.

“The amount that Jordan can export is 200 MW to 250 MW, and the network and stations we have today are capable of supplying such quantities,” she said. “Therefore, it is important to repair the broken and damaged networks on the Syrian side.”

An attack on the Arab Gas Pipeline between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of the capital Damascus in August 2020, suspected to have been carried out by Islamic State militants, caused widespread blackouts across the country.

Topics: #Lebanon #gas #electricity #jordan #syria #egypt

Related

Egypt agrees to send gas to Lebanon amid crippling energy blackouts video
Business & Economy
Egypt agrees to send gas to Lebanon amid crippling energy blackouts
Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says
Middle-East
Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says

Latest updates

Denmark becomes only European country with no Covid curbs
Denmark becomes only European country with no Covid curbs
Riyadh Capital CIO doesn’t rule out VAT reduction as non-oil economy slows
Riyadh Capital CIO doesn’t rule out VAT reduction as non-oil economy slows
‘Homecoming’ to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish
‘Homecoming’ to a ghost town sparks Greek Cypriot anguish
Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah
Saudi MODON signs contract to manufacture medical supplies in Jeddah
South Africa vaccinates some kids in test of Chinese vaccine
South Africa vaccinates some kids in test of Chinese vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.